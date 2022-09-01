Read full article on original website
WESH
Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
click orlando
3 shot while riding in car in Brevard
WESH
Deputies: Adult, 2 children shot while riding in vehicle in Brevard County
spacecoastdaily.com
Kissimmee Woman Scams Elderly Cocoa Beach Resident Out of Approximately $17, 500
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Police have arrested a Kissimmee woman for scamming a elderly Cocoa Beach woman. Jewel A. Testa, 57, of Kissimmee, was recently arrested for her alleged involvement in scamming an 84-year-old Cocoa Beach woman out of approximately $17, 500 between December 2020 and February 2021.
WESH
Volusia County beach officials prepare for big crowds during Labor Day weekend
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many are likely celebrating the long Labor Day weekend with cookouts, pool parties or a beach day. In Volusia County, the surf has kicked up a bit, so it's all eyes on the water because of rip currents. "We have about 67 employees that are...
Gunman at large after 2 teens and adult found shot inside car in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are investigating after three people were shot inside a car Saturday night. Officials said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Burnett Road and State Road 520, in unincorporated Cocoa. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
DeLand police looking for man seen brandishing gun at DeLand High football game
DELAND, Fla. — The DeLand Police Department is asking for help tracking down a man who they say pulled a gun out during a fight at a local high school football game. Police say a group of men got into a fight at the DeLand High School football game Friday night inside Spec Martin Stadium.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man suspected of trafficking in fentanyl spends Labor Day weekend in jail
A Lady Lake man suspected of trafficking in fentanyl spent the Labor Day weekend in jail. Cydrick Akeem Brockington, 37, was transferred Thursday from the Sumter County Detention Center to the Lake County Jail after his Lake County bond was revoked. Brockington was arrested this past Tuesday after he was...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of stalking 6-year-old child
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla - A man was arrested, accused of aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl after witnesses say he made several inappropriate comments over the course of eight months. Deputies say close to a dozen people came forward and reported his behavior, which included 11 such incidents dating back...
Florida Man Arrested After Allegedly Telling 6-Year-Old “I’m Going To Turn You Into A Woman”
A Florida man is charged with aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl after her father and neighbors reported a long pattern of his harassing behavior toward her and others. According to deputies, Mark Greenburg, 55, of Deltona, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after detectives
Two dead following shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were killed and three were seriously injured in a shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, officials said. Palatka Police responded to a reported shooting at 207 North 18th Street around 11:44 p.m.. Four people were shot and one person was beaten with a blunt object. All five victims were rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to trauma centers. Two of the gunshot victims have since died, police said. No further information about the victims is available, at this time.
Traffic slowly moving after crash shut down westbound SR-408 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash shut down all lanes of SR-408 in Orange County early Monday. Traffic is slowly starting to move as one lane is open after the crash on SR-408. Several first responders are still in the area working the incident and drivers should use caution.
click orlando
28-year-old Altamonte Springs man killed in Seminole County crash, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Altamonte Springs man died from his injuries in an early morning crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17-92 and Golden Birch Lane in Seminole County when the man’s 2009 Infinity G37 struck a 2012 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer.
Former hospital could become site for new homes in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A former hospital could become the site of new homes in Ormond Beach. The oceanside hospital closed after Hurricane Irma in 2017. There is a plan to build 15 homes on the site and to use a lot across the street to build a new hotel.
Lake County woman faces a fine after trying to give dog to wrong animal shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman appeared in court Thursday for trying to turn a stray dog into the wrong animal shelter. Hunter File said she spotted a dog while on her way to the grocery store in Orange County last month. When File ran into obstacles...
click orlando
2 found dead in murder-suicide at Orlando home, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said officers responded to a home on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.
fox35orlando.com
Police: Multiple people shot, two killed at Palatka club overnight
leesburg-news.com
Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing $3,000 in night deposits enters plea in court
The former Leesburg Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing $3,000 in night deposits has entered a plea in her criminal case. Jasmine Daree Heard, 28, of Ocala, entered a plea of not guilty Friday in Lake County Court to a charge of grand theft. She remains free on $2,000 bond. She is due back in court on Sept. 19.
click orlando
Missing 7-year-old Palm Coast girl, mother found safe
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 7-year-old girl and her mother were found safe hours after being reported missing, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said. Skyler Morrison and her mom, Ciara Ashley Culver, were located in the Jacksonville area early Thursday, a tweet by FCSO stated. “Our thanks...
2 dead, 2 critical after overnight shooting in Palatka, Putnam County officials report
