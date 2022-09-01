ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

WESH

Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

3 shot while riding in car in Brevard

COCOA, Fla. – Three people were shot late Saturday while riding in a car in Brevard County, deputies said. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Burnett Road and State Road 520, not far from the city limits of Cocoa. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man accused of stalking 6-year-old child

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla - A man was arrested, accused of aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl after witnesses say he made several inappropriate comments over the course of eight months. Deputies say close to a dozen people came forward and reported his behavior, which included 11 such incidents dating back...
DELTONA, FL
First Coast News

Two dead following shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were killed and three were seriously injured in a shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, officials said. Palatka Police responded to a reported shooting at 207 North 18th Street around 11:44 p.m.. Four people were shot and one person was beaten with a blunt object. All five victims were rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to trauma centers. Two of the gunshot victims have since died, police said. No further information about the victims is available, at this time.
PALATKA, FL
click orlando

2 found dead in murder-suicide at Orlando home, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said officers responded to a home on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police: Multiple people shot, two killed at Palatka club overnight

PALATKA, Fla. - Four shot, two killed at a Palatka club overnight, according to the Palatka Police Department. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at Vick's Supper Club and BBQ in the 200 block of North 18th Street in Palatka. Police say just before midnight they arrived...
PALATKA, FL
click orlando

Missing 7-year-old Palm Coast girl, mother found safe

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 7-year-old girl and her mother were found safe hours after being reported missing, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said. Skyler Morrison and her mom, Ciara Ashley Culver, were located in the Jacksonville area early Thursday, a tweet by FCSO stated. “Our thanks...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

