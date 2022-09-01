Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
WESH
Volusia County beach officials prepare for big crowds during Labor Day weekend
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many are likely celebrating the long Labor Day weekend with cookouts, pool parties or a beach day. In Volusia County, the surf has kicked up a bit, so it's all eyes on the water because of rip currents. "We have about 67 employees that are...
villages-news.com
Sinkhole at end of driveway has neighborhood on edge in The Villages
A large sinkhole at the end of a driveway has a neighborhood on edge in The Villages. The sinkhole has formed at the home at 3180 Abana Path in the Village of Fernandina. The Villages has taken the precautionary step of setting up barriers to keep traffic out of the cul-de-sac.
spacecoastdaily.com
Kissimmee Woman Scams Elderly Cocoa Beach Resident Out of Approximately $17, 500
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Police have arrested a Kissimmee woman for scamming a elderly Cocoa Beach woman. Jewel A. Testa, 57, of Kissimmee, was recently arrested for her alleged involvement in scamming an 84-year-old Cocoa Beach woman out of approximately $17, 500 between December 2020 and February 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Industrial warehouses bigger than the Avenues Mall proposed for farmland in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The old community of Elkton is small. "It’s kind of the heart of agriculture in St. Johns County," Pat Hamilton said. He is a St. Johns County native. It’s mostly farmland, a couple of churches, some old Florida homes and a string on...
Annual membership fees going up for Sam’s Club shoppers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sam’s Club shoppers are about to be hit with another price increase. For the first time in nearly 10 years, the warehouse club says it’s going to have to raise its price to be a member. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Traffic slowly moving after crash shut down westbound SR-408 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash shut down all lanes of SR-408 in Orange County early Monday. Traffic is slowly starting to move as one lane is open after the crash on SR-408. Several first responders are still in the area working the incident and drivers should use caution.
click orlando
Florida’s property insurance crisis lingers as hurricane season nears peak
ORLANDO, Fla. – As the peak of hurricane season approaches, Florida is still dealing with a property insurance crisis. More than 400,000 Floridians have had their policies dropped in the last two years and the average premium has more than doubled. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s expected after the Artemis I launch? ‘Gridlock,’ ‘bumper-to-bumper traffic’
Fla. — People along the Space Coast have already staked out their spots for the Artemis I launch set for Saturday afternoon. Brevard County leaders said they’re expecting 400,000 people to show up to see the launch, twice as many as first expected for the first attempt.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
vieravoice.com
Long-awaited Thrifty store opens to fanfare, festive crowd
Patrons of Thrifty Specialty Produce & Meats can now enjoy shopping in central Brevard instead of having to drive to Melbourne or Palm Bay. The grocery store opened its newest and largest store July 29 in Rockledge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that attracted a cheerful crowd. In front of that...
villages-news.com
‘Million dollar mile’ walking path due for completion later this month
A controversial walking path branded by an official as the “million dollar mile” is due for completion later this month. The Lake Miona Walking Trail is under construction along Buena Vista Boulevard. It is due for completion on Sept. 23, with a grand opening ceremony to follow, according to the District Office in The Villages.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Volusia Arrest Reports, Sept. 2, 2022
•Justin M. Wolford, 27, of Daytona Beach was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with unlawful possession of personal identification information and trespassing. Bail was not set. •Joreona J. Johnson, 19, of Daytona Beach, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant person and child abuse. Bail was not set.
click orlando
Deltona moratorium pauses new developments as leaders update zoning codes
DELTONA, Fla. – As demand for housing across Central Florida continues to boom, one local city is pausing plans for construction of new subdivisions as leaders revamp zoning codes. Deltona Mayor Heidi Herzberg said the city is booming. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win...
vieravoice.com
Independent seniors quickly fill Buena Vida cottages
Leonard A. Zeiler, 90, decided to downsize from living alone in a four-bedroom, four-bath house, and Buena Vida’s cottages were his perfect option. “It was just too large. After my wife died, I looked around and decided that apartment living wasn’t for me. This was the perfect size with no maintenance, all new and the people are all my age.”
villages-news.com
Residents asked to cut back landscaping ahead of fence replacement in Village of Winifred
Southern Pro Fence is tentatively scheduled to begin fence replacement Monday, Sept. 5 in the Village of Winifred. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. The areas affected include Units 70, 72, 80, 83, and 102. To ensure a clear and safe work area for the...
Gunman at large after 2 teens and adult found shot inside car in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are investigating after three people were shot inside a car Saturday night. Officials said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Burnett Road and State Road 520, in unincorporated Cocoa. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
WESH
Deputies: Adult, 2 children shot while riding in vehicle in Brevard County
COCOA, Fla. — Three people were shot Saturday night in Brevard County, officials say. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult and two juveniles who reported being shot while riding in...
mynews13.com
Flagler Beach bringing in Army Corps to help ease erosion along the shore
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Flagler Beach is taking steps to ease erosion near one of its most popular locations. Sand dunes have recently appeared as 6 feet tall, unstable cliffs. Many local leaders and residents say they've never seen anything like it. The city is bringing...
Comments / 3