Volusia County, FL

WESH

Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
vieravoice.com

Long-awaited Thrifty store opens to fanfare, festive crowd

Patrons of Thrifty Specialty Produce & Meats can now enjoy shopping in central Brevard instead of having to drive to Melbourne or Palm Bay. The grocery store opened its newest and largest store July 29 in Rockledge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that attracted a cheerful crowd. In front of that...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
villages-news.com

‘Million dollar mile’ walking path due for completion later this month

A controversial walking path branded by an official as the “million dollar mile” is due for completion later this month. The Lake Miona Walking Trail is under construction along Buena Vista Boulevard. It is due for completion on Sept. 23, with a grand opening ceremony to follow, according to the District Office in The Villages.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia Arrest Reports, Sept. 2, 2022

•Justin M. Wolford, 27, of Daytona Beach was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with unlawful possession of personal identification information and trespassing. Bail was not set. •Joreona J. Johnson, 19, of Daytona Beach, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant person and child abuse. Bail was not set.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Deltona moratorium pauses new developments as leaders update zoning codes

DELTONA, Fla. – As demand for housing across Central Florida continues to boom, one local city is pausing plans for construction of new subdivisions as leaders revamp zoning codes. Deltona Mayor Heidi Herzberg said the city is booming. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win...
DELTONA, FL
vieravoice.com

Independent seniors quickly fill Buena Vida cottages

Leonard A. Zeiler, 90, decided to downsize from living alone in a four-bedroom, four-bath house, and Buena Vida’s cottages were his perfect option. “It was just too large. After my wife died, I looked around and decided that apartment living wasn’t for me. This was the perfect size with no maintenance, all new and the people are all my age.”
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

