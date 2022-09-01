ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orange, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Coral Springs, FL
City
Port Orange, FL
City
Port Salerno, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Jupiter, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Earl has officially formed in the Atlantic. Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm is northeast of the far northeast Caribbean. No watches or warnings have been issued yet. The fifth named storm of the season will likely stay north of...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bar Info#Bakery#Sushi#Food Drink#Fysh Bar Grill
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Townhouses lining up in Volusia County

The Cupola at Oceanside is a pride project for the Lohman family and an example of another growing housing option in Volusia County – townhouses. The Cupola is just one of many townhouse projects in the county. After selling the funeral homes and cemeteries bearing their name, the family...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
orlandostylemagazine.com

The Local – St. Augustine

When husband-and-wife team, Adam and Leila Bedoian, opened The Local – St. Augustine last October, they never envisioned that they would quickly accumulate such a large social media presence, garnering viral viewership, and topping the must-see list for social influencers and travelers alike. And they did just that including being named the 2022 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Roadside Motel. The Local – St. Augustine took USA Today’s number one spot out of 20 motels around the country from Arizona to Maine.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
click orlando

Tropics: Danielle strengthens, 2 other waves swirl in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Danielle continues to rapidly intensify in the North Atlantic. As of 5 a.m. Friday, Danielle was on the brink of hurricane status, with winds of 70 mph. Hurricane-force winds are greater than 74 mph. Danielle is drifting east at 3 mph. Additional strengthening is...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia Arrest Reports, Sept. 2, 2022

•Justin M. Wolford, 27, of Daytona Beach was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with unlawful possession of personal identification information and trespassing. Bail was not set. •Joreona J. Johnson, 19, of Daytona Beach, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant person and child abuse. Bail was not set.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Chick-fil-A will get razed and rebuilt in Daytona

Chris Kirby, owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A on Williamson Boulevard in Daytona Beach, is one step closer to getting his wish of demolishing the popular restaurant. But have no fear fast-food fans, it will come back bigger and better than ever. Mr. Kirby plans to build a larger Chick-fil-A with an additional drive-through.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Mediterranean restaurant opens Daytona location

Oliv Epicurean Grill, an up and coming Mediterranean restaurant, had its soft opening on Aug. 3 in a new location on LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach. Dan Moon, owner, conceptualized Oliv since his college days when he made a deal with his roommate, Jordan Hannun, to cook the food if Mr. Moon bought the food. This would become the catalyst for this inventive restaurant.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

🍜Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. [TRENDING: Crowds expected to double for next Artemis I launch attempt | ‘We don’t know what to...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man accused of stalking 6-year-old child

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla - A man was arrested, accused of aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl after witnesses say he made several inappropriate comments over the course of eight months. Deputies say close to a dozen people came forward and reported his behavior, which included 11 such incidents dating back...
DELTONA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy