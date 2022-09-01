When husband-and-wife team, Adam and Leila Bedoian, opened The Local – St. Augustine last October, they never envisioned that they would quickly accumulate such a large social media presence, garnering viral viewership, and topping the must-see list for social influencers and travelers alike. And they did just that including being named the 2022 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Roadside Motel. The Local – St. Augustine took USA Today’s number one spot out of 20 motels around the country from Arizona to Maine.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO