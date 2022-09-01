Read full article on original website
Related
Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties DLC Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
Released in February 2022, "Dying Light 2: Stay Human" has had ample time to settle in amongst gamers. Developed and self-published by Techland as the follow-up to 2015's highly successful "Dying Light," the zombie apocalypse title was met by mostly positive reviews due to its gameplay elements, though critics felt its story leaves much to be desired. Despite these shortcomings, the game — like its predecessor — has found its place within the current gaming ecosystem. Now Techland has announced the first of many story expansions "Dying Light 2" will receive in the coming years: "Bloody Ties."
Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition: What's Included?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. "Dead Island 2" is officially on its way. The game was announced all the way back in 2014, but it had a somewhat rocky development cycle that left fans wondering what ever happened to it. Yager Development was hired to make "Dead Island 2" back in 2012 and it was announced at E3 2014 before numerous delays and creative differences led producer Deep Silver to fire the team. Luckily, Koch Media's CEO announced that the game was still happening and that developer Dambuster Studios would be taking over. Now, a new cinematic trailer has just released at the opening night of Gamescom 2022 that told fans they would finally get to play the game on February 3, 2023.
The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me Release Date, Trailer And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
"The Dark Pictures Anthology" began with "Man of Medan" back in 2019, and since then, Supermassive Games has continued to build on the series. While the inaugural entry received mixed reviews, "Little Hope" was generally considered a significant improvement by critics, and "House of Ashes" built on that success with another solid experience. Now, the first season of the series is drawing to a close with "The Devil in Me."
Does The Last Of Us Part I Include Factions Multiplayer?
With an HBO live action series on the way and a next-gen remake for PS5 arriving soon, fans everywhere are preparing to jump back into "The Last of Us." Naughty Dog's "The Last of Us," was originally released on the PS3 in 2013 to critical acclaim, with many calling it one of the greatest games of all time (via attackofthefanboy). Much of its success can be credited to its engaging narrative in which players take control of Joel as they help a young girl named Ellie navigate a post-apocalyptic world with danger lurking around every corner. But "The Last of Us" had more than just a single-player campaign to offer.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sons Of The Forest Fans Just Got Some Bad News
Initially revealed at the 2019 Game Awards, "Sons of the Forest" is the highly anticipated sequel to survivor horror title "The Forest." For a few years now, "Sons of the Forest" has been teasing fans of the first game with impressive looks into the game's visuals, mechanics, and scares. However, the release date for "Sons of the Forest" has been somewhat of a revolving door ever since its original announcement.
Why We're Worried About Starfield
Bethesda promised some exciting things with the "Starfield" Summer Game Fest reveal, but that also came with its fair share of concerns. After years of the developer alternating between new entries within the "Fallout" and "The Elder Scrolls" franchises, "Starfield" has become one of the most anticipated releases in the industry. It was announced at Bethesda's E3 conference, and executive producer Todd Howard has even described it as "'Skyrim' in space" (via The Washington Post). The title was previously set for a fall 2022 release but has since been delayed to Q1 or Q2 2023.
Moonbreaker Early Access Release Date, Trailer And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
Announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live, "Moonbreaker" is a new turn-based strategy game from the developer behind the "Subnautica," a non-violent open-world game. This new game, made by Unknown Worlds Entertainment, is looking to emulate the experience of tabletop gaming in a colorful and vibrant sci-fi setting. "Moonbreaker" has players put together a team of units, all represented by detailed in-game tabletop models, and battle it out in a single area using turn-based combat.
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Fans Just Got Bad News
Team Reptile's "Bomb Rush Cyberfunk" is an upcoming stylized skating-action game for Nintendo Switch and PC. And from looking at the reveal trailer, it's easy to see where the game got its inspiration. Specifically, many have called "Bomb Rush Cyberfunk" a spiritual successor to the Sega Dreamcast classic "Jet Set Radio" due to its similar art style, skate mechanics, and music (via Kotaku).
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Real Reason Dead Space 3 Bombed
When the original "Dead Space" was released back in 2008, it looked like the beginning of a long and successful franchise. It received great reviews from critics, especially for the inaugural game in a new series. Among the features that stood out were the minimalist take on a HUD and the need for a careful strategy to take down enemies. Foes proved susceptible to different weapons, and many could be dismembered by players in strategic ways, slowing them down or weakening them to set up the kill.
Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Reveals The Inevitable Truth About Console Exclusives
The current gaming landscape looks very different than what it did in previous console generations. More and more games are now being released on multiple devices. For example, a recent influx of PlayStation games have made their way onto PC, and even PlayStation's "Death Stranding" made it onto Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass.
Nintendo's Cracking Down Already On Splatoon 3
As one of the forefront properties available on Nintendo Switch, the "Splatoon" series will see its newest entry, "Splatoon 3," released on September 9. A follow-up to 2017's "Splatoon 2" — easily one of the best games released that year – "Splatoon 3" is one of the most highly anticipated games on the Nintendo Switch and is expected to deliver an ink-splattering experience that measures up to its highly lauded predecessors. However, while the release of "Splatoon 3" is only mere days away, it seems that some have already tried to get an unfair advantage ahead of the title's official release to the public.
The Massive Total War: Warhammer Map That's Been 10 Years In The Making
"Total War: Warhammer" is a subseries of games in the immensely popular turn-based real-time tactics series "Total War." What separates "Total War: Warhammer" from the rest of the "Total War" series is that it doesn't have a historical setting. Instead, "Total War: Warhammer" takes place in a fantasy realm home to Greenskins, Vampires, Dwarves, and of course, Humans. And Players must take control of one of these races or factions to build an empire through conquest and city management.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Legal Experts Have Good News About Lord Of The Rings Games
The world of Middle Earth experienced a shakeup last week. Embracer Group, a media company based in Sweden, announced it had acquired Middle-earth Enterprises, the rights owner to "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" as they relate to games, movies, and other works. This means that, while Middle-earth Enterprises still exists, it and the associated IP rights are now owned by Embracer. In a press release about the acquisition, Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors said, "I am truly excited to have 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit,' one of the world's most epic fantasy franchises join the Embracer family," Wingefors went on to hint at future opportunities for games, movies, and shows set in Tolkien's vast fictional universe. If that happens, it would be a significant shift in pace for the fans getting even more bad news about "The Lord of the Rings: Gollum" or those unsure about EA's upcoming "Lord of the Rings" mobile game.
Gothic 1 Remake: What We Know So Far
The original "Gothic" from Piranha Bytes was released in March of 2001 and was one of the biggest RPGs of its time. With over 100 hours of gameplay (via Steam), not to mention a giant selection of weapons and spells, "Gothic" was like a much darker "Dungeons & Dragons." This fantasy RPG takes place in the kingdom of Myrtana, where a war between the humans and Orcs is raging. Whoever breaks the law of the land gets sent to penal colony Khorinis to mine for ore.
The Actress Who Played Quiet In Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Is Gorgeous In Real Life
"Metal Gear Solid 5" released in 2015 and immediately became a smash hit with critics. Creator Hideo Kojima's final entry in the series before his split with Konami, it concluded the tale of Big Boss and brought some closure to the Metal Gear Solid saga. While the series did have its rise and fall, the primary entries were consistently well received and remain a major part of Kojima's legacy.
Why We're Worried About Marvel's Midnight Suns
Marvel fans have had an up-and-down relationship with video games. While some have gone on to attract favorable attention from the industry and hold high Metacritic scores, like in the cases of "Marvel's Spider-Man" and "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy," others like "Marvel's Avengers" have crashed and burned. Firaxis, the developer behind the "XCOM" series, is handling Marvel's next title — but payers aren't sure how they feel about "Marvel's Midnight Suns" yet.
How Long Does It Take To Beat The Last Of Us Part 1?
"The Last of Us Part 1" is finally here, and critics are loving it. For the uninitiated, "The Last of Us Part 1" is an enhanced remake of Naughty Dog's "The Last of Us" from 2013. The gameplay of "The Last of Us" is very linear, focusing on a tight narrative and its two primary characters. The story is set in a post-apocalyptic world in which players take control of Joel, a bitter man who takes a young girl named Ellie into his care, all while fighting monsters and other survivors.
The Original Xbox Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The original Xbox is a benchmark in gaming history. Released in late 2001, the Microsoft-developed console challenged the stranglehold that Sony and Nintendo had on the console gaming market at the time. The original Xbox is also often credited with revolutionizing online gaming — commonplace in modern times — with its Xbox Live component released in 2002. But in addition to its impressive specs and multiplayer capabilities, it was the collection of classic titles — many of which were stuffed to brim in content — that truly made the Xbox console such a popular choice for gamers at the turn of the millennium and also contributed to its stunning transformation over the years.
Sony Released A New PS5 And You Didn't Even Notice
Though the PlayStation 5 might not quite reach the peaks of its foremost competitor — Microsoft's Xbox Series X — in terms of power, Sony's latest console is a next-generation achievement that boasts an impressive library of exclusive titles. Unfortunately, despite its massive sales and positive critical feedback, the PlayStation 5 has been plagued by supply shortages since its launch.
Is High On Life Coming To PS5 And PS4?
"High On Life" is an upcoming sci-fi shooter from co-creator of "Rick and Morty," Justin Roiland. Being developed by Roiland's studio, Squanch Games, the new shooter promises a mix of biopunk action and Roiland's unique brand of humor. Gamers will take control of a directionless loser who gets caught up in adventure when he teams up with some talking guns to become a bounty hunter and save Earth from aliens who see humanity as a narcotic.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0