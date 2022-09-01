ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

WESH

Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Townhouses lining up in Volusia County

The Cupola at Oceanside is a pride project for the Lohman family and an example of another growing housing option in Volusia County – townhouses. The Cupola is just one of many townhouse projects in the county. After selling the funeral homes and cemeteries bearing their name, the family...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia Arrest Reports, Sept. 2, 2022

•Justin M. Wolford, 27, of Daytona Beach was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with unlawful possession of personal identification information and trespassing. Bail was not set. •Joreona J. Johnson, 19, of Daytona Beach, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant person and child abuse. Bail was not set.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Volusia Mall is on the verge of adding luxury apartments

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Mall is on the verge of adding luxury apartments to its site. Legacy Partners is under contract with CBL Properties, the majority owner of Volusia Mall, to purchase an area formerly occupied by Macy’s. What You Need To Know. Volusia County Mall...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Waterspout spotted in New Smyrna Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A thunderstorm off the coast of New Smyrna Beach produced a waterspout Friday morning. News 6 viewer Bryan Shepherd shared photos of the waterspout that he said happened around 8:15 a.m. [TRENDING: When can we expect fall to return to Florida? | Bojangles opens 1st...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
orlandomagazine.com

Best 8 Orlando Food Halls

3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 • eastendmkt.com. East End Market in Audubon Park is Orlando’s flagship food hall, founded by Central Florida native John Rife, who has a knack for curating vendors. In the market’s almost 10-year history, some of Orlando’s most celebrated food businesses have passed through the market. Kadence recently won its first Michelin star and started as a seven-seat sushi bar in East End. Gideon’s Cookies, whose Disney Springs location is so popular they’re forced to use a virtual queue to reduce crowd size, still occupies space in the market.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple

An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations

SANFORD, Fla. – More than a year after it was first announced, Bojangles has opened the first of 15 planned restaurants around the greater Orlando area. The new corporate-owned location sits at 101 S. Oregon Ave. in Sanford. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The North Carolina-based...
SANFORD, FL

