FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Mother Shocked After Elderly Man Offered to Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter for $100KBriana BelcherPort Orange, FL
Man Offers To Buy Child For $100,000, Is ArrestedJeffery MacPort Orange, FL
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild OakL. CaneFlagler Beach, FL
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
WESH
Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Townhouses lining up in Volusia County
The Cupola at Oceanside is a pride project for the Lohman family and an example of another growing housing option in Volusia County – townhouses. The Cupola is just one of many townhouse projects in the county. After selling the funeral homes and cemeteries bearing their name, the family...
Traffic slowly moving after crash shut down westbound SR-408 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash shut down all lanes of SR-408 in Orange County early Monday. Traffic is slowly starting to move as one lane is open after the crash on SR-408. Several first responders are still in the area working the incident and drivers should use caution.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Volusia Arrest Reports, Sept. 2, 2022
•Justin M. Wolford, 27, of Daytona Beach was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with unlawful possession of personal identification information and trespassing. Bail was not set. •Joreona J. Johnson, 19, of Daytona Beach, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant person and child abuse. Bail was not set.
Bay News 9
Volusia Mall is on the verge of adding luxury apartments
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Mall is on the verge of adding luxury apartments to its site. Legacy Partners is under contract with CBL Properties, the majority owner of Volusia Mall, to purchase an area formerly occupied by Macy’s. What You Need To Know. Volusia County Mall...
Annual membership fees going up for Sam’s Club shoppers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sam’s Club shoppers are about to be hit with another price increase. For the first time in nearly 10 years, the warehouse club says it’s going to have to raise its price to be a member. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Industrial warehouses bigger than the Avenues Mall proposed for farmland in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The old community of Elkton is small. "It’s kind of the heart of agriculture in St. Johns County," Pat Hamilton said. He is a St. Johns County native. It’s mostly farmland, a couple of churches, some old Florida homes and a string on...
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach Towns
There's little question that housing has become less affordable over the last year. According to Realtor.com, in June 2022, housing prices were up around 17% over the same time last year.
This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
mynews13.com
Flagler Beach bringing in Army Corps to help ease erosion along the shore
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Flagler Beach is taking steps to ease erosion near one of its most popular locations. Sand dunes have recently appeared as 6 feet tall, unstable cliffs. Many local leaders and residents say they've never seen anything like it. The city is bringing...
click orlando
Waterspout spotted in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A thunderstorm off the coast of New Smyrna Beach produced a waterspout Friday morning. News 6 viewer Bryan Shepherd shared photos of the waterspout that he said happened around 8:15 a.m. [TRENDING: When can we expect fall to return to Florida? | Bojangles opens 1st...
WESH
1 killed in shooting at Port Orange apartment complex, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Police in Port Orange said one person was killed in a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex earlier Thursday night. It happened at the Sunrise Pointe Apartments on Richel Drive off Clyde Morris Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Police say there was...
orlandomagazine.com
Best 8 Orlando Food Halls
3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 • eastendmkt.com. East End Market in Audubon Park is Orlando’s flagship food hall, founded by Central Florida native John Rife, who has a knack for curating vendors. In the market’s almost 10-year history, some of Orlando’s most celebrated food businesses have passed through the market. Kadence recently won its first Michelin star and started as a seven-seat sushi bar in East End. Gideon’s Cookies, whose Disney Springs location is so popular they’re forced to use a virtual queue to reduce crowd size, still occupies space in the market.
villages-news.com
Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple
An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
Gunman at large after 2 teens and adult found shot inside car in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are investigating after three people were shot inside a car Saturday night. Officials said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Burnett Road and State Road 520, in unincorporated Cocoa. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
click orlando
Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations
SANFORD, Fla. – More than a year after it was first announced, Bojangles has opened the first of 15 planned restaurants around the greater Orlando area. The new corporate-owned location sits at 101 S. Oregon Ave. in Sanford. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The North Carolina-based...
DeLand police looking for man seen brandishing gun at DeLand High football game
DELAND, Fla. — The DeLand Police Department is asking for help tracking down a man who they say pulled a gun out during a fight at a local high school football game. Police say a group of men got into a fight at the DeLand High School football game Friday night inside Spec Martin Stadium.
click orlando
28-year-old Altamonte Springs man killed in Seminole County crash, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Altamonte Springs man died from his injuries in an early morning crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17-92 and Golden Birch Lane in Seminole County when the man’s 2009 Infinity G37 struck a 2012 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer.
WESH
Lanes blocked on I-4 as Orlando officers help person in distress
ORLANDO, Fla. — All lanes along I-4 at Colonial Drive were blocked Thursday afternoon because of a person in distress, according to the Orlando Police Department. Orlando police were able to bring the person to safety and traffic is flowing once again.
‘I’m going to turn you into a woman’: Florida man, 55, accused of stalking 6-year-old girl
A Florida man was arrested on Saturday after a father reported he repeatedly catcalled his daughter and harassed neighbors over a period of several months.
