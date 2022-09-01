ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

fox40jackson.com

LAWRENCE JONES: Miami mayor’s ‘tremendous success’ fuels rumors of another presidential challenger in 2024

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” to discuss what’s right about Miami as a model city for the rest of the country. LAWRENCE JONES: On the other side of the aisle, another rumored 2024 challenger has emerged. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has splashed onto the scene with tremendous success in the Sunshine State. I had the chance to visit with him about what’s going right in Miami and his presidential potential.
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Gospel Heritage Month Spotlight: Pastor Marc Cooper

MIAMI – September is Gospel Heritage month. Gospel music is a beloved art form with a key presence spanning decades, generations, and races. Additionally, this genre of music is one that achieved pop culture and historical relevance. Gospel Music, born in the Black church, is a foundational American art form with a legacy that continues to inspire popular culture as strongly as it does churchgoers.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida

Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Karla Hernandez-Mats

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – By the time Charlie Crist officially named Miami-Dade Teachers Union President Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate for lieutenant governor, the opposition had already launched. Crist’s choice meant to send a signal that he’ll focus on education as a major policy issue in the race,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

August 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

August was relatively calm for Miami as restaurateurs prepare for the busy season ahead. Openings of note include Fox's Lounge and the David Grutman/Bad Bunny collaboration Gekkō. In the coming months, Miamians can look forward to the opening of Jeremy Ford's Beauty and the Butcher, Eating House, and the...
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Miami home sells for record $106.87 million; seller to donate proceeds to charity

Seems South Florida real estate, and especially Miami, continues to set records, even amidst reports of the market cooling off. In January, a 4-acre waterfront Miami home set a listing record when it listed for $150 million. The home with Biscayne Bay as its backyard, belonged to businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht.
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

How do people manage to afford rentals in South Florida, or most anywhere?

Putting it all in perspective, renting ain't easy and specially in Miami not to mention Key Biscayne. A new study from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows that in order to afford a two-bedroom apartment in Florida, one would need to work 106 hours a week at minimum wage, which is $10 (until Sept. 30, when it bumps up another dollar).
FLORIDA STATE
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Inks 45-Unit Deal in Florida

Big Chicken, the star-powered, fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a big 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Scholarship honors a Rattler killed in Iraq

On Jan. 17, 2004, Sgt. Edmond L. Randle, Jr. was killed in an explosion on a road near Taji, north of Baghdad, in Iraq. Sgt. Randle, an alum of Florida A&M University, was born on Jan. 24, 1977, in Miami. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, the Soulever Foundation Inc. hosted...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mdcthereporter.com

EnTec Professor Passes Away After Motorcycle Accident

Javier Coto used humor to ease his way into Margarita Doubinina’s heart. The couple met at an improv club in Coral Gables thirteen years ago. Three years later they were married and would eventually have two children—Bodhi and Gia Bella. “He had a good heart,” said Margarita, who...
CORAL GABLES, FL
CBS Miami

Argument leads to shooting at popular sports bar in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY - An argument over karaoke may have led to a shooting that left three people injured at a popular sports bar in Cutler Bay.   Miami-Dade Police said a man and a woman were taken to Jackson South Medical Center from Sandbar Sports Grill.  The call for help came in shortly after 11:30 Thursday night.  A third victim, a man was found with gunshot wounds later, blocks away on Whispering Pines Avenue and Caribbean Boulevard.   At this point in the investigation, it's not clear how all three are related to the shooting.  A witness who told CBS 4...
CUTLER BAY, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Police Officer Who Resigned Amid Scandal Hired at FIU

On July 1, the Florida International University Police Department announced its hiring of longtime South Florida officer Yesid Ortiz. After FIU police chief Alexander Casas swore Ortiz in, the pair posed for a photo, shaking hands while grinning at the camera. Though the announcement did not mention it, New Times...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

King Tides expected to roll throughout Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to city officials, King Tides are expected to roll throughout Miami Beach. During the king tide period, water levels are higher than average, which can cause massive flooding. Higher than predicted tides are expected around the following dates:. September 8-13 September 27-30 October 6-12.
MIAMI BEACH, FL

