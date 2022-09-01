ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Crowds back on Daytona Beach for holiday weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's one of the biggest weekends for beach-goers, and crowds in Daytona Beach seem to be back at pre-pandemic levels. Some people arrived for the day just after sunrise, like local Debbie Willer. "We came bright and early to get our spots, because it's going...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Daytona Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Holly Hill, FL
City
Port Orange, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Daytona Beach, FL
Lifestyle
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Fysh nears opening in Port Orange

The long-anticipated Fysh Bar & Grill in Port Orange could open as soon as Sept. 20. Owner Sidharth “Sid” Sethi hesitated to give a firm date, but acknowledged, “I think it will be mid-September.” Asked if the Sept. 20 date that comes up in a Google search is accurate, he said, “it is kind of, I put it up there around the 20th, that is pretty accurate.”
PORT ORANGE, FL
WESH

Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
thetouristchecklist.com

26 Best & Fun Things to Do in DeLand (FL)

DeLand is a beautiful city in and the county seat of Volusia County, Florida State, United States. After the 2020 census, DeLand had a population of approximately 37,351. Also commonly referred to as The Athens of Florida, DeLand was incorporated in 1876 and has become a popular tourist destination. DeLand...
DELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mediterranean#Good Food#Daytona#Vegan#Sugar#Food Drink#Lpga Boulevard
click orlando

Tropics: Danielle strengthens, 2 other waves swirl in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Danielle continues to rapidly intensify in the North Atlantic. As of 5 a.m. Friday, Danielle was on the brink of hurricane status, with winds of 70 mph. Hurricane-force winds are greater than 74 mph. Danielle is drifting east at 3 mph. Additional strengthening is...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Earl has officially formed in the Atlantic. Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm is northeast of the far northeast Caribbean. No watches or warnings have been issued yet. The fifth named storm of the season will likely stay north of...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
usatales.com

10 Amazing Restaurants At Ormond Beach That You Must Definitely Visit!

Ormond Beach is located in Florida. As we all know, Ormond Beach is a terrific beach filled with parks, gardens, and historical and cultural landmarks. It is undeniably one of the exceptional holiday destinations. However, Ormond Beach is not only about the beaches, there are so many amazing restaurants with different cuisines all over Ormond Beach. Here are some of the exceptional restaurants to check out in Ormond Beach. The taste, price, and dining options are considered for this list.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Chick-fil-A will get razed and rebuilt in Daytona

Chris Kirby, owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A on Williamson Boulevard in Daytona Beach, is one step closer to getting his wish of demolishing the popular restaurant. But have no fear fast-food fans, it will come back bigger and better than ever. Mr. Kirby plans to build a larger Chick-fil-A with an additional drive-through.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia Arrest Reports, Sept. 2, 2022

•Justin M. Wolford, 27, of Daytona Beach was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with unlawful possession of personal identification information and trespassing. Bail was not set. •Joreona J. Johnson, 19, of Daytona Beach, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant person and child abuse. Bail was not set.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Inside the Magic

Troubled Universal Attraction Shutting Back Down After Bare Months of Reopening

Universal Orlando Resort recently announced that a popular attraction would shut down again after only a few months of operation. There is so much to see and do at Universal Orlando Resort. With two Parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, an extensive list of attractions for the entire family, fun activities, breathtaking entertainment offerings, character interactions, mouth-watering food offerings, and so much more, it’s no wonder why Universal is a fan-favorite destination in Orlando, Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

3 shot while riding in car in Brevard

COCOA, Fla. – Three people were shot late Saturday while riding in a car in Brevard County, deputies said. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Burnett Road and State Road 520, not far from the city limits of Cocoa. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy