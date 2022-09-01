Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Mother Shocked After Elderly Man Offered to Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter for $100KBriana BelcherPort Orange, FL
Man Offers To Buy Child For $100,000, Is ArrestedJeffery MacPort Orange, FL
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild OakL. CaneFlagler Beach, FL
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Related
mynews13.com
Crowds back on Daytona Beach for holiday weekend
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's one of the biggest weekends for beach-goers, and crowds in Daytona Beach seem to be back at pre-pandemic levels. Some people arrived for the day just after sunrise, like local Debbie Willer. "We came bright and early to get our spots, because it's going...
This Is Florida's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
Annual membership fees going up for Sam’s Club shoppers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sam’s Club shoppers are about to be hit with another price increase. For the first time in nearly 10 years, the warehouse club says it’s going to have to raise its price to be a member. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jungle Boys 2nd Florida Dispensary Now Open In Orlando
The Jungle Boys Orlando dispensary offers a product portfolio including 16 unique strains of Premium indoor flower
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Fysh nears opening in Port Orange
The long-anticipated Fysh Bar & Grill in Port Orange could open as soon as Sept. 20. Owner Sidharth “Sid” Sethi hesitated to give a firm date, but acknowledged, “I think it will be mid-September.” Asked if the Sept. 20 date that comes up in a Google search is accurate, he said, “it is kind of, I put it up there around the 20th, that is pretty accurate.”
WESH
Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
thetouristchecklist.com
26 Best & Fun Things to Do in DeLand (FL)
DeLand is a beautiful city in and the county seat of Volusia County, Florida State, United States. After the 2020 census, DeLand had a population of approximately 37,351. Also commonly referred to as The Athens of Florida, DeLand was incorporated in 1876 and has become a popular tourist destination. DeLand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Tropics: Danielle strengthens, 2 other waves swirl in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Danielle continues to rapidly intensify in the North Atlantic. As of 5 a.m. Friday, Danielle was on the brink of hurricane status, with winds of 70 mph. Hurricane-force winds are greater than 74 mph. Danielle is drifting east at 3 mph. Additional strengthening is...
Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Earl has officially formed in the Atlantic. Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm is northeast of the far northeast Caribbean. No watches or warnings have been issued yet. The fifth named storm of the season will likely stay north of...
Big aquarium project shares more details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Brevard Zoo’s aquarium project at Port Canaveral is slated to open in 2027 — and the details for that opening have become clearer.
Former hospital could become site for new homes in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A former hospital could become the site of new homes in Ormond Beach. The oceanside hospital closed after Hurricane Irma in 2017. There is a plan to build 15 homes on the site and to use a lot across the street to build a new hotel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
usatales.com
10 Amazing Restaurants At Ormond Beach That You Must Definitely Visit!
Ormond Beach is located in Florida. As we all know, Ormond Beach is a terrific beach filled with parks, gardens, and historical and cultural landmarks. It is undeniably one of the exceptional holiday destinations. However, Ormond Beach is not only about the beaches, there are so many amazing restaurants with different cuisines all over Ormond Beach. Here are some of the exceptional restaurants to check out in Ormond Beach. The taste, price, and dining options are considered for this list.
click orlando
‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52%
DELAND, Fla. – Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are scrambling to figure out how to keep their homes with just a month until their rent goes up beyond many of their means. There’s over 40 mobile home and RV owners in the Lakeside Village, 55+ community, right...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Chick-fil-A will get razed and rebuilt in Daytona
Chris Kirby, owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A on Williamson Boulevard in Daytona Beach, is one step closer to getting his wish of demolishing the popular restaurant. But have no fear fast-food fans, it will come back bigger and better than ever. Mr. Kirby plans to build a larger Chick-fil-A with an additional drive-through.
Here's The Best Late-Night Restaurant In Florida
LoveFood found every state's best restaurant that's open late.
mynews13.com
Flagler Beach bringing in Army Corps to help ease erosion along the shore
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Flagler Beach is taking steps to ease erosion near one of its most popular locations. Sand dunes have recently appeared as 6 feet tall, unstable cliffs. Many local leaders and residents say they've never seen anything like it. The city is bringing...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Volusia Arrest Reports, Sept. 2, 2022
•Justin M. Wolford, 27, of Daytona Beach was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with unlawful possession of personal identification information and trespassing. Bail was not set. •Joreona J. Johnson, 19, of Daytona Beach, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant person and child abuse. Bail was not set.
Inside the Magic
Troubled Universal Attraction Shutting Back Down After Bare Months of Reopening
Universal Orlando Resort recently announced that a popular attraction would shut down again after only a few months of operation. There is so much to see and do at Universal Orlando Resort. With two Parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, an extensive list of attractions for the entire family, fun activities, breathtaking entertainment offerings, character interactions, mouth-watering food offerings, and so much more, it’s no wonder why Universal is a fan-favorite destination in Orlando, Florida.
click orlando
3 shot while riding in car in Brevard
COCOA, Fla. – Three people were shot late Saturday while riding in a car in Brevard County, deputies said. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Burnett Road and State Road 520, not far from the city limits of Cocoa. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to the...
Comments / 0