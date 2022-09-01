ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orange, FL

click orlando

Victims ID’d in Lake County beating deaths

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities Thursday of the two people beaten to death near Clermont. Deputies said Sandra Gaudino, 38, and Ty Finister, 17, were both killed at a mobile home located at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Earl has officially formed in the Atlantic. Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm is northeast of the far northeast Caribbean. No watches or warnings have been issued yet. The fifth named storm of the season will likely stay north of...
ORLANDO, FL
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Inks 45-Unit Deal in Florida

Big Chicken, the star-powered, fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a big 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Inside the Magic

Troubled Universal Attraction Shutting Back Down After Bare Months of Reopening

Universal Orlando Resort recently announced that a popular attraction would shut down again after only a few months of operation. There is so much to see and do at Universal Orlando Resort. With two Parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, an extensive list of attractions for the entire family, fun activities, breathtaking entertainment offerings, character interactions, mouth-watering food offerings, and so much more, it’s no wonder why Universal is a fan-favorite destination in Orlando, Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers

While it will take years for Orlando to shake its reputation as the chain capital of the world, real heads know that the City Beautiful has been a culinary hotspot for quite some time. Even with the help of our stellar food critics and reporters, navigating Orlando's booming food scene...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🍜Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. [TRENDING: Crowds expected to double for next Artemis I launch attempt | ‘We don’t know what to...
ORLANDO, FL
Action News Jax

NASA announces new launch date for Artemis 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — NASA has announced Artemis 1 will now launch on Saturday, Sept. 3. The launch window opens at 2:17 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. The moon rocket was originally scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral on Monday, Aug. 29 but...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL

