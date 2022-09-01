Read full article on original website
Former hospital could become site for new homes in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A former hospital could become the site of new homes in Ormond Beach. The oceanside hospital closed after Hurricane Irma in 2017. There is a plan to build 15 homes on the site and to use a lot across the street to build a new hotel.
‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52%
DELAND, Fla. – Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are scrambling to figure out how to keep their homes with just a month until their rent goes up beyond many of their means. There’s over 40 mobile home and RV owners in the Lakeside Village, 55+ community, right...
This Is Florida's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
Here’s the traffic plan for Artemis I launch during holiday weekend on Florida Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Disappointed space aficionados hit the roads again after the second attempt to launch Artemis I, NASA’s mega moon rocket, was scrubbed Saturday. Brevard County officials prepared for hundreds of thousands of people heading to the coast for the historic launch and holiday weekend. The...
Here's The Best Late-Night Restaurant In Florida
LoveFood found every state's best restaurant that's open late.
Victims ID’d in Lake County beating deaths
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities Thursday of the two people beaten to death near Clermont. Deputies said Sandra Gaudino, 38, and Ty Finister, 17, were both killed at a mobile home located at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort.
Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Earl has officially formed in the Atlantic. Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm is northeast of the far northeast Caribbean. No watches or warnings have been issued yet. The fifth named storm of the season will likely stay north of...
Big Chicken Inks 45-Unit Deal in Florida
Big Chicken, the star-powered, fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a big 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40...
Troubled Universal Attraction Shutting Back Down After Bare Months of Reopening
Universal Orlando Resort recently announced that a popular attraction would shut down again after only a few months of operation. There is so much to see and do at Universal Orlando Resort. With two Parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, an extensive list of attractions for the entire family, fun activities, breathtaking entertainment offerings, character interactions, mouth-watering food offerings, and so much more, it’s no wonder why Universal is a fan-favorite destination in Orlando, Florida.
‘A tremendous void:’ Family of 19-year-old found shot in car seeks help finding her killer
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of a 19-year-old woman found shot in a car at an Orange County apartment complex in June held a news conference on Tuesday to plead for help in finding the killer. Raniyah A’shanti Gandy was shot and critically injured at The Park at...
Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
While it will take years for Orlando to shake its reputation as the chain capital of the world, real heads know that the City Beautiful has been a culinary hotspot for quite some time. Even with the help of our stellar food critics and reporters, navigating Orlando's booming food scene...
'We are hurting': Family of 19-year-old woman shot, killed in Orange County desperate for answers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed in a shooting at her apartment complex in Orange County. The family of the 19-year-old, who was identified as Raniyah Gandy, spoke Tuesday morning about Gandy's death. On June 1 at 3 a.m., Gandy was shot to death while sitting in...
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in north Atlantic, forecast to become hurricane this week
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Danielle formed Thursday in the north Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center confirmed Thursday that Tropical Storm Danielle has formed. The system is far from Florida and is not forecast to impact the state. Danielle is the fourth named storm of the season and is...
Ormond Beach police identify deceased woman named person of interest in double homicide
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above. The Ormond Beach Police Department has identified the woman who was a person of interest in a Lake County double homicide. Lake County Sheriff's Office says two men were killed in a shooting in Altoona Thursday night. According to Lake County deputies,...
🍜Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. [TRENDING: Crowds expected to double for next Artemis I launch attempt | ‘We don’t know what to...
Deputies release name of woman killed in weekend shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators have identified a woman who was shot to death in Orlando over the weekend. Loleta Young, 62, was shot in the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Young was rushed...
NASA announces new launch date for Artemis 1
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — NASA has announced Artemis 1 will now launch on Saturday, Sept. 3. The launch window opens at 2:17 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. The moon rocket was originally scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral on Monday, Aug. 29 but...
Restaurant chain from Vegas opens new location here
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Las Vegas-based restaurant chain CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog has opened its first Florida location at Waterford Lakes Town Center in Orlando. CrunCheese offers a twist...
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
