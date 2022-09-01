Read full article on original website
Porsche Could Be Planning Panamera EV As Larger Taycan Alternative
Spy shots have revealed Porsche is planning a series of updates for the Panamera, but the future might have something greater in store for the sporty liftback. A new report from Autocar claims an electric version is in the works on the same Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) that'll underpin Zuffenhausen’s recently announced seven-seat SUV. The dedicated EV platform will also be put to good use for the second-generation Taycan coming later this decade.
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Exterior Design Fully Revealed
It's the dawn of Maserati's electric era as the next-generation GranTurismo will usher in the "Folgore" lineup of models without a combustion engine. In a surprisingly revealing teaser video, the electric GT is shown devoid of any camouflage to reveal a sleek yet familiar design. We can easily spot the charging port below the left taillight where the owner will juice up the battery for 100 miles in 10 minutes or 100 kilometers in five minutes.
Mercedes-AMG GLB35 Facelift Spied Keeping Changes Under Camo
We only saw the refreshed Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class at the beginning of August. Now, we're getting a look at the AMG 35 variant of the boxy, compact crossover in these new spy shots. As you'd expect for an AMG model, the GLB35 wears the Panamericana grille with vertical slats. Although, the...
2024 Ford Mustang 3D Rendering Imagines Next-Gen Model Parked Roadside
The launch of the next-generation Ford Mustang is happening soon. But up until now, we still don't have any definite detail about the model's design apart from the teasers that came out. That said, there are a lot of speculative renderings making rounds on the interwebs. We, at Motor1.com, also...
Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS Spied Rocketing Around The Nurburgring
Porsche is readying a hotter 718 Boxster Spyder RS that not only looks the part but sounds like it, too. A new spy video shows off the high-performance convertible rocketing around the Nurburgring, and the video also captures the car’s exhaust note. It sounds righteously raspy and loud. We...
2023 Nissan Kicks Unveiled With Higher Price, More Standard Tech
Even the base model has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. First launched in Brazil in 2016, the Nissan Kicks replaced the Juke in the company’s North American model range starting in 2018. About three years later, the crossover was facelifted with a new front-end design and new technologies, and now it is ready to enter the 2023 model year. It doesn’t bring visual revisions, though there are changes in the equipment and pricing.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV costs $105,550, offers up to 305 miles of range
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will start at $105,550, including destination, and will deliver a maximum estimated range of 305 miles when it arrives at U.S. dealerships this fall. Both figures apply to the base EQS 450+ version, which uses a single motor that sends 355 hp and 419 lb-ft...
TEASED: Subaru Gives Us A Glimpse Of The New Crosstrek
It may boast class-leading safety and an appealing price tag, but there's no hiding the fact that the Subaru Crosstrek is getting on in years. First introduced as a 2018 model, the second generation of the plucky crossover is readying itself for retirement as the Japanese automaker prepares to unveil an all-new model.
Bentley Mulliner Batur Convertible Rendering Previews The Possible
For now, it only exists on your screens. But who knows? Maybe it becomes real in the future. One of the highlights of the recently concluded Monterey Car Week at Pebble Beach was the Bentley Mulliner Batur. It previews not only the British automaker's new design language but also serves as the turning point for Bentley's electric future. Only 18 of the $2-million coupe will be made – all of them have fixed hard tops.
2023 AMG GT Coupe Spied With V8 Rumble At The Nurburgring
Emissions regulations are getting tougher – especially in the EU – but Mercedes crunched the fleet numbers and figured out the AMG GT Coupe can keep its throaty V8 engine. Much like its SL 55 and 63 roadster siblings, the version with the fixed metal roof will have a twin-turbo 4.0-liter unit with nearly 600 horsepower. With the SL being a grand tourer and the GT a more focused sports car, expect the latter to prioritize performance over comfort.
Mini Multitone Roof Looks Way Better As A Special Edition Model
Mini has been known to introduce several special edition models for its cars, and that's in addition to the bevy of customizations one can employ to their vehicle upon purchase. Among those you can customize, Mini's roofs are usually where owners can express themselves in various ways (such as the 26-color striped version of the Mini Paul Smith).
Mercedes Vito Facelift Spied Hiding EQV-Inspired Fascia
Mercedes-Benz is advancing with the development of its refreshed light commercial vehicle lineup. After completely overhauling the Citan/T-Class duo, the Stuttgart-based automaker continues with the larger Vito and its electric EQV equivalent. We spied the latter earlier this year and now we can take an early look at its combustion-powered cousin.
Subaru Teases "New SUV" For September 15 Debut, Could Be Crosstrek
Silhouettes and design features match what we've seen in Crosstrek / XV spy photos. Subaru has something cooking in the world of SUVs. The automaker recently published a teaser from its Japanese website about a new SUV that will debut on September 15. Along with the date is the above teaser video showing what we suspect is the next-generation Crosstrek.
BMW XM SUV Reveals Its Bold Production Design In New Patent Images
The BMW XM won’t launch until later this year, but new patent images filed in Japan provide a clear look at the upcoming SUV. The images, filed with the Japan Patent Office in April, were published today, revealing a beastly SUV that’s not much of a secret. The...
2023 BMW M2 Teased Ahead Of October 11 Official Debut
Next month will mark the beginning of the end for BMW M's cars powered solely by combustion engines as the new M2 (G87) will be the final model from the performance division to do away with electrification. Teased extensively in recent months, the sports coupe has returned in a new official preview depicting a high-end version with M Performance Parts. Notable upgrades include the rear wing, center-mounted exhaust tips, and bronze 1000M wheels.
2023 Honda Civic Type R Has 315 Horsepower, 310 Pound-Feet Of Torque
As promised, Honda is dishing up more information on the 2023 Civic Type R. We still don't have all the data boxes filled in, but we can at least confirm the new Type R is indeed the most powerful ever from the factory. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine generates 315 horsepower (235 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque.
Best Renderings For The Week Of August 29
Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all. Here at...
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Renderings Preview Sleek Luxury Sedan
There has been no shortage of Mercedes-Benz E-Class spy shots. The automaker is readying a complete redesign of the model, but we haven’t seen much of it. Camouflage and cladding have hidden its new design, although we don’t expect the vehicle to receive a substantial styling change. Instead, the E-Class will likely receive an evolutionary design update, and new, unofficial renderings from Kolesa.ru preview what the model could look like when it debuts.
Tuned Mercedes-AMG GT Looks Unstoppable On The Nurburgring
Straight from the factory, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is an incredibly impressive machine, including being one of the quickest cars in the world around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The German tuner Opus aims to make it even better. This video includes a walkaround of the mean machine and two laps in heavy traffic around the 'Ring.
Refreshed Porsche Cayenne Spied In Almost No Camouflage
After many galleries of spy shots, we know that a refreshed Porsche Cayenne is on the way, but the photos in this gallery are our best look yet. The only camouflage is the decal around the headlights and the partial covering over the taillights. There are looks at the range-topping Turbo GT and a lesser model.
