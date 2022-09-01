ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Davids Woodbox
3d ago

maybe she can get trumps legal team to represent her.ha ha I hope she gets a orange jumpsuit too

The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
TheDailyBeast

A Teenager’s Nightmare Stay in Greg Abbott’s Prison for Kids

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also call or text 988.Before D was incarcerated in the state juvenile detention system, her mother recalled that the 12-year-old loved to hang out with her huge extended family in Waco, Texas. When she was feeling good, that might mean playing basketball. At school, even though she hated to read, she excelled at math.“I guess she likes to count,” her mother, Tiffanie Ware, told...
The Independent

Mother demands Texas education board ban teaching about Gandhi as part of CRT crackdown

A Texas mother identifying herself as Jenna told the State Board of Education that its first graders should not be learning about Mahatma Gandhi because she considers such instruction part of critical race theory. “This revision wants to teach a first grader whose still putting notes to the Tooth Fairy under her pillow about following Gandhi’s lead to a peaceful protest,” Jenna said. A first grader! CRT is already rampant and baked into our curriculum and we don’t want to be good little global citizens where our borders are considered a military zone.” State Board of Education member Marisa...
CBS DFW

Texas woman pleads guilty to role in $2.6M romance scam

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas woman who played a role in internet romance scams that cheated victims out of a total of about $2.6 million pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said.Dominique Golden, 31, of Houston, personally collected nearly $1.3 million in cash, checks, money orders, and wire transfers from people across the U.S. that was deposited into bank accounts opened under the names of fake people and businesses that she controlled, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.Golden's alleged accomplices contacted victims via the internet and app-based communication platforms, cultivated the relationships, and convinced the victims that they needed money, prosecutors said.Golden was aware that other members of the conspiracy contacted the victims for the sole purpose of perpetrating the scam, prosecutors said.Under a plea agreement, Golden will forfeit assets derived from her criminal conduct, including two luxury cars, three handguns, three Rolex watches, and a 24-inch (61-centimeter) gold chain, prosecutors said.In exchange, prosecutors said they would recommend a sentence at the low end of sentencing guidelines.An email seeking comment was left with her attorney.Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6.
Ash Jurberg

Is Texas Gov. Abbott trying to take credit for Biden's work?

Texas Gov Greg Abbott took to Twitter today to make a big announcement. "BIG NEWS! Just announced a RECORD $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. This program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, & metropolitan communities." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Sam H Arnold

Missing Child Found After Forty Years

In January 1981, a young couple was discovered murdered in a wooded area near Houston, Texas. The couple had no identification; after much investigation, they were classified as John and Jane Doe. Their identity was a mystery, so was the family that may be missing them.
Fox News

Texas woman attacked, shoots and kills assailant

A woman fatally shot a man early Wednesday outside a Houston-area business when he attacked her and crashed into several parked cars. Officers in the suburb of Pasadena responded to reports of a shooting just after midnight 1400 block of South Houston Road. An employee at a laboratory business was...
TheDailyBeast

Beto O’Rourke Agrees to Debate Texas Gov. Abbott—but Wants More

Democratic nominee for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke officially agreed on Thursday to debate with Gov. Greg Abbott in September—but he’s still pushing for more meetings before the November election. While Abbott announced last month that he and O’Rourke would go head-to-head at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg on Sept. 30, O’Rourke said they would face off at a “mutually agreed upon date and time,” and suggested three town hall-style debates, according to The Dallas Morning News. The campaign has since added a fourth. “Beto is looking forward to these four town hall-style debates where he can continue taking questions directly from voters in English and Spanish while also holding Governor Abbott fully accountable for his indefensible record of incompetence and extremism,” spokesperson Chris Evans said in a prepared statement. “We are confident that Governor Abbott can make time for the people he is supposed to serve given that he is making time for his mega donors at more than 15 high-dollar fundraisers this fall.” The Abbott campaign did not address O’Rourke’s four proposed debates in a statement released Thursday.Read it at Dallas Morning News
