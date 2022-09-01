Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Volusia County Beach Patrol shares Labor Day safety tips
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Arman Willabay says he knows what it's like getting caught in a rip current. "It was terrifying yeah," he said, "people had to come out on a boat and get us. We were 3/4 of a mile out!" It's situations like his that Volusia County Beach...
WESH
Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
spacecoastdaily.com
Kissimmee Woman Scams Elderly Cocoa Beach Resident Out of Approximately $17, 500
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Police have arrested a Kissimmee woman for scamming a elderly Cocoa Beach woman. Jewel A. Testa, 57, of Kissimmee, was recently arrested for her alleged involvement in scamming an 84-year-old Cocoa Beach woman out of approximately $17, 500 between December 2020 and February 2021.
What’s expected after the Artemis I launch? ‘Gridlock,’ ‘bumper-to-bumper traffic’
Fla. — People along the Space Coast have already staked out their spots for the Artemis I launch set for Saturday afternoon. Brevard County leaders said they’re expecting 400,000 people to show up to see the launch, twice as many as first expected for the first attempt.
villages-news.com
Sinkhole at end of driveway has neighborhood on edge in The Villages
A large sinkhole at the end of a driveway has a neighborhood on edge in The Villages. The sinkhole has formed at the home at 3180 Abana Path in the Village of Fernandina. The Villages has taken the precautionary step of setting up barriers to keep traffic out of the cul-de-sac.
click orlando
3 shot while riding in car in Brevard
COCOA, Fla. – Three people were shot late Saturday while riding in a car in Brevard County, deputies said. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Burnett Road and State Road 520, not far from the city limits of Cocoa. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to the...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Townhouses lining up in Volusia County
The Cupola at Oceanside is a pride project for the Lohman family and an example of another growing housing option in Volusia County – townhouses. The Cupola is just one of many townhouse projects in the county. After selling the funeral homes and cemeteries bearing their name, the family...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Volusia Arrest Reports, Sept. 2, 2022
•Justin M. Wolford, 27, of Daytona Beach was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with unlawful possession of personal identification information and trespassing. Bail was not set. •Joreona J. Johnson, 19, of Daytona Beach, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant person and child abuse. Bail was not set.
WESH
Lake County woman faces a fine after trying to give dog to wrong animal shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman appeared in court Thursday for trying to turn a stray dog into the wrong animal shelter. Hunter File said she spotted a dog while on her way to the grocery store in Orange County last month. When File ran into obstacles...
Industrial warehouses bigger than the Avenues Mall proposed for farmland in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The old community of Elkton is small. "It’s kind of the heart of agriculture in St. Johns County," Pat Hamilton said. He is a St. Johns County native. It’s mostly farmland, a couple of churches, some old Florida homes and a string on...
click orlando
28-year-old Altamonte Springs man killed in Seminole County crash, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Altamonte Springs man died from his injuries in an early morning crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17-92 and Golden Birch Lane in Seminole County when the man’s 2009 Infinity G37 struck a 2012 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer.
Annual membership fees going up for Sam’s Club shoppers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sam’s Club shoppers are about to be hit with another price increase. For the first time in nearly 10 years, the warehouse club says it’s going to have to raise its price to be a member. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Fysh nears opening in Port Orange
The long-anticipated Fysh Bar & Grill in Port Orange could open as soon as Sept. 20. Owner Sidharth “Sid” Sethi hesitated to give a firm date, but acknowledged, “I think it will be mid-September.” Asked if the Sept. 20 date that comes up in a Google search is accurate, he said, “it is kind of, I put it up there around the 20th, that is pretty accurate.”
mynews13.com
Flagler Beach bringing in Army Corps to help ease erosion along the shore
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Flagler Beach is taking steps to ease erosion near one of its most popular locations. Sand dunes have recently appeared as 6 feet tall, unstable cliffs. Many local leaders and residents say they've never seen anything like it. The city is bringing...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of stalking 6-year-old child
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla - A man was arrested, accused of aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl after witnesses say he made several inappropriate comments over the course of eight months. Deputies say close to a dozen people came forward and reported his behavior, which included 11 such incidents dating back...
spacecoastliving.com
Dignity Bus offers the homeless an innovative place to rest overnight in Brevard and Indian River counties
At any given time, there are approximately 250 homeless people living in Indian River County and between 3,000 and 3,500 in Brevard County. Some sleep in cars. Others live in tents. Still others simply throw an old blanket on the ground in the woods and try to get a few hours rest.
Big aquarium project shares more details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Brevard Zoo’s aquarium project at Port Canaveral is slated to open in 2027 — and the details for that opening have become clearer.
