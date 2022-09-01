ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Volusia County Beach Patrol shares Labor Day safety tips

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Arman Willabay says he knows what it's like getting caught in a rip current. "It was terrifying yeah," he said, "people had to come out on a boat and get us. We were 3/4 of a mile out!" It's situations like his that Volusia County Beach...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

3 shot while riding in car in Brevard

COCOA, Fla. – Three people were shot late Saturday while riding in a car in Brevard County, deputies said. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Burnett Road and State Road 520, not far from the city limits of Cocoa. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Townhouses lining up in Volusia County

The Cupola at Oceanside is a pride project for the Lohman family and an example of another growing housing option in Volusia County – townhouses. The Cupola is just one of many townhouse projects in the county. After selling the funeral homes and cemeteries bearing their name, the family...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia Arrest Reports, Sept. 2, 2022

•Justin M. Wolford, 27, of Daytona Beach was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with unlawful possession of personal identification information and trespassing. Bail was not set. •Joreona J. Johnson, 19, of Daytona Beach, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant person and child abuse. Bail was not set.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Fysh nears opening in Port Orange

The long-anticipated Fysh Bar & Grill in Port Orange could open as soon as Sept. 20. Owner Sidharth “Sid” Sethi hesitated to give a firm date, but acknowledged, “I think it will be mid-September.” Asked if the Sept. 20 date that comes up in a Google search is accurate, he said, “it is kind of, I put it up there around the 20th, that is pretty accurate.”
PORT ORANGE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man accused of stalking 6-year-old child

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla - A man was arrested, accused of aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl after witnesses say he made several inappropriate comments over the course of eight months. Deputies say close to a dozen people came forward and reported his behavior, which included 11 such incidents dating back...
DELTONA, FL

