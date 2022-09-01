Read full article on original website
Orlando church hosts food giveaway on Labor Day
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People in Orlando can pick up some free food on Monday thanks to a local church. The Mount Sinai Adventist Church is hosting a food giveaway. The drive-thru event will take place at the church on Orange Center Boulevard. The event starts at 11 a.m....
UCF welcomes new class of students 50+ in LIFE program
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — This fall, there will be a new class of students at the University of Central Florida. A group of about 750 members will join the Learning Institute for Elders at the University of Central Florida. These students, who are 50 years and older, are passionate...
WESH
Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Townhouses lining up in Volusia County
The Cupola at Oceanside is a pride project for the Lohman family and an example of another growing housing option in Volusia County – townhouses. The Cupola is just one of many townhouse projects in the county. After selling the funeral homes and cemeteries bearing their name, the family...
click orlando
Parents react after Orange County Public Schools accused of underreporting safety incidents
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Apopka parents are standing behind Orange County Public Schools after the district came under fire for violating state laws concerning school safety, according to the Florida Department of Education. A letter sent Monday by the department is calling for an in-person meeting sometime next week...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Chick-fil-A will get razed and rebuilt in Daytona
Chris Kirby, owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A on Williamson Boulevard in Daytona Beach, is one step closer to getting his wish of demolishing the popular restaurant. But have no fear fast-food fans, it will come back bigger and better than ever. Mr. Kirby plans to build a larger Chick-fil-A with an additional drive-through.
‘I’m going to turn you into a woman’: Florida man, 55, accused of stalking 6-year-old girl
A Florida man was arrested on Saturday after a father reported he repeatedly catcalled his daughter and harassed neighbors over a period of several months.
Annual membership fees going up for Sam’s Club shoppers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sam’s Club shoppers are about to be hit with another price increase. For the first time in nearly 10 years, the warehouse club says it’s going to have to raise its price to be a member. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Gunman at large after 2 teens and adult found shot inside car in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are investigating after three people were shot inside a car Saturday night. Officials said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Burnett Road and State Road 520, in unincorporated Cocoa. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
What’s expected after the Artemis I launch? ‘Gridlock,’ ‘bumper-to-bumper traffic’
Fla. — People along the Space Coast have already staked out their spots for the Artemis I launch set for Saturday afternoon. Brevard County leaders said they’re expecting 400,000 people to show up to see the launch, twice as many as first expected for the first attempt.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Fysh nears opening in Port Orange
The long-anticipated Fysh Bar & Grill in Port Orange could open as soon as Sept. 20. Owner Sidharth “Sid” Sethi hesitated to give a firm date, but acknowledged, “I think it will be mid-September.” Asked if the Sept. 20 date that comes up in a Google search is accurate, he said, “it is kind of, I put it up there around the 20th, that is pretty accurate.”
spacecoastliving.com
Dignity Bus offers the homeless an innovative place to rest overnight in Brevard and Indian River counties
At any given time, there are approximately 250 homeless people living in Indian River County and between 3,000 and 3,500 in Brevard County. Some sleep in cars. Others live in tents. Still others simply throw an old blanket on the ground in the woods and try to get a few hours rest.
orangeobserver.com
Olympia student aces the ACT
Olympia High School senior Madison Modlin has earned the highest possible American College Testing composite score of 36 and now is making plans for her future in college and beyond. In the United States high school graduating class of 2021, only 4,055 out of 1.29 million students who took the...
Lake County woman faces a fine after trying to give dog to wrong animal shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman appeared in court Thursday for trying to turn a stray dog into the wrong animal shelter. Hunter File said she spotted a dog while on her way to the grocery store in Orange County last month. When File ran into obstacles...
Big aquarium project shares more details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Brevard Zoo’s aquarium project at Port Canaveral is slated to open in 2027 — and the details for that opening have become clearer.
This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
orlandomagazine.com
Best 8 Orlando Food Halls
3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 • eastendmkt.com. East End Market in Audubon Park is Orlando’s flagship food hall, founded by Central Florida native John Rife, who has a knack for curating vendors. In the market’s almost 10-year history, some of Orlando’s most celebrated food businesses have passed through the market. Kadence recently won its first Michelin star and started as a seven-seat sushi bar in East End. Gideon’s Cookies, whose Disney Springs location is so popular they’re forced to use a virtual queue to reduce crowd size, still occupies space in the market.
fox35orlando.com
FOX 35 Football Friday: Scores for Week 2
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Here are high school football scores for the second week of the regular season. Cardinal Gibbons 33, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 0. North Florida Educational Instutitute 45, Stanton College Prep 8. North Marion 35, Dunnellon 0. Northside Christian 21, Saint Stephen's Episcopal 6. Oak Hall 49,...
DeLand police looking for man seen brandishing gun at DeLand High football game
DELAND, Fla. — The DeLand Police Department is asking for help tracking down a man who they say pulled a gun out during a fight at a local high school football game. Police say a group of men got into a fight at the DeLand High School football game Friday night inside Spec Martin Stadium.
