Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle police looking for man suspected of striking mother with vehicle
The Rifle Police Department is looking for a man suspected of striking his mother with a vehicle and fleeing arrest early Monday morning, a Rifle Police Department news release states. Police tried to pull over Tyson McLemee, 40, after he was wanted for striking his mother with a white Jeep...
Hikers witness woman fall 900-feet to her death on Colorado peak
A woman's body was recovered on Saturday, after she reportedly fell 900 feet from below the summit of Capitol Peak in Pitkin County, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. "Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness...
Colorado Woman Seriously Injured During Backyard Bear Attack
A Colorado woman was attacked by a black bear while walking through her backyard in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 31. The attack occurred in the town of New Castle, Colorado, which sits on the north shore of the Colorado River about 170 miles due west of Denver. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW), the woman stepped outside to close the lid on her hot tub when a sow black bear charged her from a nearby tree.
Woman attacked by charging bear while fixing the lid on her hot tub
A Colorado woman said she was attacked by a charging bear on Wednesday while attempting to fix the lid on her hot tub, according to state officials. The 2 a.m. attack sent the woman to a hospital with a severe laceration and multiple scratches. The attack occurred in New Castle, about three hours west of Denver, after the woman saw that the lid on her hot tub in her backyard was partially removed and went outside to fix it, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement. She said a bear then charged and swiped at her, "severely lacerating" her arm before...
Weekend preps roundup: Glenwood Springs goes unbeaten to open volleyball season at home tournament
The Glenwood Springs Lady Demons swept the slate at their home invitational volleyball tournament, going 4-0 in the Friday-Saturday affair at GSHS. Under the first-year coaching direction of Kyle Eckes, the Glenwood girls started things off in convincing fashion on Friday with a 2-0 win over Basalt (25-15, 26-24) and came back from a set down to beat Mullen 2-1 (13-25, 25-17, 15-7).
Guest column: Saying goodbye to summer — a note for teachers and staff of the Roaring Fork Valley
Summers for teachers and staff in the Roaring Fork Valley bring a rush of freedom unlike any other. The last bell rings, and it’s off to the races, literally, spending time in pristine mountain ranges, world-class waterways and protected hiking trails that can give parts of Patagonia a run for its money.
Obituary: Mildred Alsdorf
Mildred Alsdorf was born in Eaton Colorado on January 12, 1929 to Vernon and Mary (Ward) Dotson. She passed into her heavenly home on August 28, 2022 surrounded with the love she had so freely given. Mildred was raised in Eaton, CO with her brothers Bob and Bill. After her...
Glenwood Springs Demons win home football opener over Conifer, 41-27
Glenwood Springs shook off a season-opening overtime loss to win its home opener Friday night over the visiting Conifer Lobos in class 3A high school football action. Sophomore Mason Markovich scored three touchdowns on the night, including a run-in off a blocked punt by junior Joaquin Sandoval. Markovich’s other two came off rushing plays, as the Demons built a 28-14 halftime lead.
WWII history immersion trip a summer highlight for area high-school students
A group of 19 local, high-school students have been busy sharing a little bit more than the usual “What did you do this summer?” stories to start the new school year. Representing five high schools from New Castle to Basalt, the students took part in a 12-day trip in July that included a visit to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans before traveling to see first-hand the beaches of Normandy, France, where the D-Day invasion took place on June 6, 1944.
Government offices closed for Labor Day holiday on Monday
All local, state and federal government offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday. This includes Glenwood Springs City Hall, Community Center, Aquatic Center, Art Center, Recycling Center and the South Canyon Landfill, a city news release states. Each facility is to re-open with regular business hours on Tuesday.
Obituary: Ralph “Sam” Salaz
“Sam” Salaz passed away peacefully on August 30, 2022, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, surrounded by his loved ones. Ralph Sammy Salaz was born October 21, 1939, in Montrose, Colorado, to Celia Salazar and Joe Placido Salez. He owned and operated Sam’s Conoco, a full-service gas station in Montrose, for...
Devastating details emerge in death of hiker, 35, after his girlfriend desperately tried to save him
A WOMAN desperately tried to save her boyfriend after he suffered a possible cardiac event while hiking on a popular trail. The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the medical incident on the Thomas Lakes Trail in Carbondale, Colorado on August 12. The 7.8-mile out-and-back trail is popular among...
Hot running game fuels Coal Ridge football past Roaring Fork, 39-16
Ninety yards is a long way to run if you have to evade a host of defenders thirsty to tackle you. Ask Coal Ridge senior quarterback Ryder Powell. He beat those odds Friday night. Hosting 1A Roaring Fork, Powell took a fourth-quarter snap deep in his own zone and weaved...
