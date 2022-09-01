Predictably, LaToya Cantrell supporters are claiming that the recall effort is a dark plot by the GOP and, of course, racists. I have seen a lot of recall posts on Nextdoor by my Black neighbors, and the majority of them are strongly in favor of the recall, but that is irrelevant. No matter who started the recall effort, it won't succeed if the majority of the citizenry thinks she does a good job.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO