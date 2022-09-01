Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge wants to engage public on blight to further address long-standing issue
Baton Rouge is working to raise community engagement and education around the issue of blight with the hope of refocusing the public around a longstanding issue Sharon Weston Broome placed as a priority for her second term as mayor-president. September has been declared “Blight Month” in East Baton Rouge Parish...
theadvocate.com
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Sept. 7, 2022
12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging. 11102 Bank St., Clinton. Wednesday, Sept. 7. Devotional:...
NOLA.com
A home or a projectile? St. Tammany Parish Council rejects mobile homes in storm-vulnerable area
Flanked by her husband and young son, Natasha Jones pleaded with the St. Tammany Parish Council to let her family put a mobile home on the corner of Oak Street and Lakeview Drive near Slidell, calling it their best shot at having a home. But while council members were obviously...
pelicanpostonline.com
Gonzales P & Z Commission to consider Phases 3 and 4 of Conway Subdivision (Tuesday)
CITY OF GONZALES PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION AGENDA. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 AT 6:00 P.M. 4. Approve the minutes of a Public Hearing of the Zoning Commission of August 1, 2022. 5. Approve the minutes of a Public Meeting of the Zoning Commission of August 1, 2022. A PUBLIC HEARING...
Power Boulevard: The upgrade that never was
Seven years ago the city of Kenner received $3-million to renovate and upgrade Power Boulevard between Esplanade and Vintage with new landscaping, lighting, sidewalks, everything a major thoroughfare would need.
theadvocate.com
Roundabouts, roadworks and turn lanes: See the big projects coming to Livingston Parish
A bunch of roundabouts, road works and infrastructure projects will be coming to Livingston Parish over the next few years, thanks to a big infusion of state money. Local leaders say that will be helpful in a parish that saw unprecedented population growth in the last decade, bringing problems like traffic and flooding.
brproud.com
Community reacts to closure of BBQ restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – In January of 2020, Smokin’ Aces BBQ opened in Denham Springs. Fast-forward a little two and a half years and the well-known restaurant has closed its doors. The message came via social media last week and it pointed out how the BBQ spot...
theadvocate.com
Around Ascension for Sept. 7, 2022
Faucheux set to speak at September Ascension GOP Roundtable. Tommy Faucheux, president of Louisiana Midcontinent Oil and Gas Association, will be the featured speaker at the September Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable is set for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W....
wbrz.com
Metro Councilman Rowdy Gaudet to pay $50k fine for ethics violations; worked for company paid by city-parish
BATON ROUGE - Metro Councilman Rowdy Gaudet was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine for violating ethics laws after working for a consulting firm that received contracts from the city-parish government. The Advocate reports the firm, Emergent Method, will separately pay a $2,500 civil penalty under a consent opinion with...
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Overcrowded parking makes students late to class — and likely won't be fixed for years
After paying over a hundred dollars for a parking pass, LSU commuters play a game of luck each morning to see if they can find a spot in the overflowing campus lots. Students drive in circles, desperately searching for a spot as the time to class ticks down. Parking on...
theadvocate.com
BP oil spill money to pay for range of new coastal restoration projects
A popular fishing area along the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet and the rapidly disappearing Raccoon Island are among the state's latest coastal restoration efforts being paid for by BP oil spill money. State and federal trustees overseeing the restoration of natural resources damaged by the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill...
theadvocate.com
One of Baton Rouge's key violence prevention programs is poised to get a big boost
A struggling Baton Rouge nonprofit aiming at reducing violent crime by asking at-risk youth to "call a Truce" with rivals is poised to receive $375,000 that will allow it to expand the help it gives to families in the parish's underserved communities. City leaders hope that will mean more after-school...
theadvocate.com
Rain stops long enough for Hammond Downtown Development District's Hot August Night fundraiser
Persistent rain showers dampened the early start to the annual Hot August Night event sponsored by Hammond’s Downtown Development District on Aug. 26. However, as the skies cleared, large crowds began to fill Historic Downtown Hammond, where visitors perused numerous food and crafts booths, stopped by local restaurants and bars, and listened to live music on several stages.
an17.com
Mannino appointed to serve on Louisiana Board of Pharmacy
Longtime Hammond pharamist Richard "Ricky" Mannino has been appointed to the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy. The owner of Mannino’s Family Practice Pharmacy in Hammond, Mannino will represent the 1st pharmacy board district, according to a press release from the Governor’s office. The Louisiana Board of Pharmacy serves to...
Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS
Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joey J. Stevenson, age 40, from New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022, with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc.
theadvocate.com
Letters: This Marine never held illusions about LaToya Cantrell
Predictably, LaToya Cantrell supporters are claiming that the recall effort is a dark plot by the GOP and, of course, racists. I have seen a lot of recall posts on Nextdoor by my Black neighbors, and the majority of them are strongly in favor of the recall, but that is irrelevant. No matter who started the recall effort, it won't succeed if the majority of the citizenry thinks she does a good job.
theadvocate.com
As Baton Rouge charter schools grow, traditional schools continue to shrink.
Charter schools continue to educate a growing share of the school population in East Baton Rouge Parish, while traditional public schools overall are losing students — particularly middle and high schools. This is one of the stories that emerges from enrollment counts released so far this school year by...
theadvocate.com
Bird's nest on sign cause of fire at Vina's Cleaners, Baton Rouge Fire Department says
A bird's nest on a sign was the cause of an electrical fire Sunday night at Vina's Cleaners, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. at 3040 Monterrey Drive, where the sign on the building's roof was ablaze. They kept the fire from spreading to the interior of the building and had the fire under control in about 10 minutes.
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities
A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
cenlanow.com
LPD: Arrest made in multiple Ulta Beauty thefts
