Livingston Parish, LA

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Sept. 7, 2022

12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging. 11102 Bank St., Clinton. Wednesday, Sept. 7. Devotional:...
Around Ascension for Sept. 7, 2022

Faucheux set to speak at September Ascension GOP Roundtable. Tommy Faucheux, president of Louisiana Midcontinent Oil and Gas Association, will be the featured speaker at the September Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable is set for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W....
Rain stops long enough for Hammond Downtown Development District's Hot August Night fundraiser

Persistent rain showers dampened the early start to the annual Hot August Night event sponsored by Hammond’s Downtown Development District on Aug. 26. However, as the skies cleared, large crowds began to fill Historic Downtown Hammond, where visitors perused numerous food and crafts booths, stopped by local restaurants and bars, and listened to live music on several stages.
Mannino appointed to serve on Louisiana Board of Pharmacy

Longtime Hammond pharamist Richard "Ricky" Mannino has been appointed to the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy. The owner of Mannino’s Family Practice Pharmacy in Hammond, Mannino will represent the 1st pharmacy board district, according to a press release from the Governor’s office. The Louisiana Board of Pharmacy serves to...
Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joey J. Stevenson, age 40, from New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022, with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc.
Letters: This Marine never held illusions about LaToya Cantrell

Predictably, LaToya Cantrell supporters are claiming that the recall effort is a dark plot by the GOP and, of course, racists. I have seen a lot of recall posts on Nextdoor by my Black neighbors, and the majority of them are strongly in favor of the recall, but that is irrelevant. No matter who started the recall effort, it won't succeed if the majority of the citizenry thinks she does a good job.
Bird's nest on sign cause of fire at Vina's Cleaners, Baton Rouge Fire Department says

A bird's nest on a sign was the cause of an electrical fire Sunday night at Vina's Cleaners, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. at 3040 Monterrey Drive, where the sign on the building's roof was ablaze. They kept the fire from spreading to the interior of the building and had the fire under control in about 10 minutes.
Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities

A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LPD: Arrest made in multiple Ulta Beauty thefts

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple Ulta Beauty stores. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge faces charges of 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft. According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Potier was also booked on nine warrants that stemmed from their investigation and an outstanding warrant for an unrelated case that was for nine counts of unauthorized use of a movable.
