'Backstreet Boys': AJ McLean Displays Cut Figure Amid Sobriety Transformation
AJ McLean is celebrating a milestone in his sobriety journey. The Backstreet Boys member posted two body transformation pictures taken a year apart on Instagram, showing his progress in sobriety. In the photos, "dad bod" McLean poses with two peace signs alongside more muscled images of him getting pumped in the gym.
'Sister Wives' Star Teases 'More to the Story' With Family Shakeup in New Season
Sister Wives is still preparing for the premiere of the show's 17th season, something that didn't seem in the cards a few years back. But the TLC hit is returning, and it is returning with Kody Brown's flock in distress. Meri Brown is doing her part to drum up some...
People Think Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Auditioned for 'American Idol' Under a Fake Name, But Here's the Truth
A viral video circulating on social media seems to show Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene auditioning for American Idol in Season 1, but it's not actually her. The woman in the video does resemble the congresswoman quite a bit, but reporters from TMZ have now confirmed that it was not her. Viewers who believed this was Greene using a stage name are now sadly disappointed.
Lindsay Arnold’s Family Album With Husband Sam Cusick and Daughter Sage: Pics
Lindsay Arnold’s little family! The Dancing With the Stars pro and her husband, Sam Cusick, welcomed Sage in November 2020 and have been sharing adorable photos ever since. The choreographer announced her pregnancy in May 2020, writing via Instagram: “Mom and Dad love you already.”. In the social...
'Good Bones: Risky Business' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Teases 'No More Private Moments' in HGTV Spinoff (Exclusive)
After winning the hearts of audiences with Good Bones alongside her mom Karen E. Laine, HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk is taking on her biggest, riskiest renovation challenge yet with her spinoff series, Good Bones: Risky Business premiering this Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and discovery+. The miniseries will feature Hawk going at it on her own without the Two Chicks & a Hammer crew to purchase the historic Sanders House in the Indianapolis neighborhood of Fountain Square. Tackling the 7,000-square-foot property, which includes the main home and a carriage house, the renovation is Hawk's greatest project ever tackled in terms of size and budget.
Christina Haack and Husband Josh Hall Celebrate Marriage With Hawaiian Wedding Ceremony
Christina (Haack) Hall and her husband Joshua Hall are celebrating their love with a romantic Hawaiian wedding ceremony that comes just five months after the two tied the knot privately. The HGTV star shared a stunning photo from the ceremony on Instagram Sunday, showing off her long white gown with intricate floral detailing as she embraces her husband on the rocky Hawaiian beach while the sun sets in the background.
'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!
Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
Actress Yoo Joo-eun Dies at 27, Leaves Behind Devastating Note
A young actress has died, leaving a heartbreaking note behind for her loved ones and fans. According to multiple media reports, actress Yoo Joo-eun died on Monday at the age of 27. Outlets, including Naver and Soompi, cite a post from the Big Forest actress' brother on her now-private Instagram account. He wrote: "On August 29, 2022, Joo Eun has left this world to go to a comfortable place. For those who have the time, please say farewell to Joo Eun on her way. As per Joo Eun's last request, I am sharing this post."
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Jennifer Hudson Will Reunite With Her 'American Idol' Past With First Talk Show Guest
Jennifer Hudson is making her talk show debut, and her first guest will be an old American Idol acquaintance. The premiere of The Jennifer Hudson Show will feature a conversation between Hudson and former American Idol judge Simon Cowell, their first since Hudson competed in season 3 of the singing reality series.
'Big Brother' Winner's Divorce Finalized
It's officially over between Big Brother 2 winner Will Kirby and Erin Brodie. The Blast reported that the couple, who share two young children, has settled the terms of their divorce. Based on the pair's divorce settlement, it seems as though they were able to split their assets without any major issues.
Tanya Pardazi, TikTok Star, Dead at 21 After Skydiving Accident
Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and a former Miss Teen Canada semifinalist, died at 21 after her main parachute failed to open after her first skydiving jump, reported Entertainment Tonight. Pardazi had taken one skydiving course, which qualified her for the solo jump, according to multiple reports. She had completed the course at Skydive Toronto in Ontario but found herself fatally injured last weekend after the main parachute failed to open. Pardazi was at too low an altitude when it finally did.
Brendan Fraser Fights Tears During Standing Ovation for 'The Whale' at Venice Film Festival
Brendan Fraser was moved by the overwhelming show of support he received at the Venice Film Festival, where his new film The Whale had its world premiere on Sunday. The movie, directed by Black Swan filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, is touted as Fraser's comeback. Early reviews for the film and the standing ovation it earned suggest his performance lived up to the hype.
Kanye West Debunks Crude Kim Kardashian Toilet Posts People Are Claiming He Wrote
Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian were the targets of a surprisingly convincing social media joke on Friday. By Sunday, it had become so viral that Ye decided to refute it himself. The post was made to look like a screenshot of Ye's Instagram where he shared graphic details about Kardashian's digestive health – presumably in retribution for their divorce. Ye assured his followers that it was false.
'Little People, Big World': Tori Roloff Gets Emotional as Son Jackson Takes Major Life Step
Jackson Roloff, eldest son of Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff, started kindergarten on Aug. 31, and his mom captured heartwarming Instagram photos of her new elementary schooler. Jackson, 5, showed off his school outfit with a confident smile as he posed proudly with his hands behind his back, anticipating his latest life milestone as he prepared to begin a new chapter.
'NCIS: Hawai'i' Showrunners Tease Jane Tennant's 'Geographically Undesirable' Romance for Season 2 (Exclusive)
NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 ended with a big cliffhanger for Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, played by Vanessa Lachey. Just as her relationship with Capt. Joe Milius seemed to be taking off, he had to be transferred back to Washington, D.C., leading to an unknown future for the two. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture, NCIS: Hawai'i showrunners Christopher Silber and Jan Nash teased where the "geographically undesirable" relationship can go.
Spencer Pratt Explains Why He Called 'Friends' Star Lisa Kudrow the 'Worst Human'
Spencer Pratt is spilling the tea on why he dubbed Lusa Kudrow "one of the worst humans" he's ever met in a controversial TikTok. The Hills alum kept the drama going with a new TikTok he shared Saturday, in which he recalled a conversation he claims happened between the Friends star and his now-wife, Heidi Montag.
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Makes Big Move in Divorce From Matthew Lawrence
Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke came to an agreement with her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence on their divorce. The dancing pro agreed to an "uncontested" divorce with the Boy Meets World alum, bringing their divorce to a quick end and claiming they've filed their own agreement with the court.
