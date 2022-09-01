Read full article on original website
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Russian soldiers had a drunken firefight with FSB officers at a bar in occupied Ukraine that ended with at least 3 dead: report
Several Russians were killed in a firefight at a bar in Kherson in June, Yahoo News reports. The gun battle reportedly took place between Russian soldiers and officers of the FSB, the modern-day KGB. There have been a number of reports of alcohol-related issues involving the Russian military amid the...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
'Alligator' Chopper, 23 Tanks Among Russian Weapons Lost in a Day: Ukraine
The all-weather Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopter can destroy both armored and unarmored targets, low-speed aerial targets and military personnel.
Daily Beast
Revealed: Putin’s New Deadline for a Major Victory in Ukraine
Russia’s forces are working to regroup again and charge after the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, according to a report from a top Ukrainian official serving in the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered Russian...
Ukraine Destroys Russian Ammo Depot Less Than 50 Miles from Kherson
A Russian ammunition depot in the Kherson region was purportedly destroyed amid the Ukrainian counteroffensive on Friday.
Ukraine Recaptures Kherson Village From Russia, Raises Flag Over Hospital
Yuriy Sobolevskyi, first deputy head of Kherson Oblast Council, announced on Telegram Sunday that Vysokopillia was liberated from Russian control.
nationalinterest.org
Watch Out China: New Navy Plan Calls for 66 Attack Submarines
A significant impetus for the U.S. Navy is geopolitical competition with China, which maintains six nuclear-powered and forty-six diesel-powered attack submarines. The U.S. Navy’s requests for submarines have for many years exceeded the service’s inventory, particularly in the Pacific. However, the U.S. Navy, Congress, and industry partners are...
HIMARS Got Talent: Ukraine Defense Posts Quirky Clip of Russian Destruction
In recent months, Ukraine has been using the weapons systems provided by the U.S. to strike Russian bases and arms depots.
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
nationalinterest.org
The AC-130's Upgraded Cannon Is Bringing the Heat
A weapons modernization initiative is outfitting the Ghostrider with a new cannon. A series of photos from a recent event at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico show a few glimpses of the U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider, a powerful gunship that is designed to support troops on the ground with an array of powerful cannon weaponry.
Rare Russian Drone 'Kartograf' Shot Down by Ukrainian Forces
A stretch of contested area on the Kherson front has noticeably widened in the last week into Russian-controlled territory.
Who were the Huns, the nomadic horse warriors who invaded ancient Europe?
The Huns were nomadic warriors, likely from Central Asia, who are best known for invading and terrorizing Europe in the fourth and fifth centuries A.D. and hastening the downfall of the Western Roman Empire. They were expert horsemen known for their ferocity in battle and their ruthlessness toward conquered peoples.
