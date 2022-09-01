Made In America Festival was forced to cancel Kodak Black’s scheduled performance on Saturday (Sept. 3) because he turned up so late, and the rapper is not happy about it. “Aye, Made In America, I don’t know what’s going on,” said the Florida rapper in a post shared on his Instagram Story over the weekend. “This the first show ever a n***a a ‘lil late to, and a n***a can’t perform. No money, none of that shit. Jay-Z, whoever running this shit… Roc Nation, Live Nation whatever the fuck. Y’all do better, homie. This the first show a n***a a ‘lil few minutes late to, and bitch what the fuck? I got fans out here wanting to see a n***a!”

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO