Big Sean’s ‘Detroit’ Mixtape Arrives on Streaming On Tenth Anniversary
To celebrate the tenth anniversary of his Detroit mixtape, Big Sean has finally brought the project to streaming services. Originally released all the way back in 2012, Detroit features guest appearances from J. Cole, Common, Kendrick Lamar, Royce da 5’9”, Jhené Aiko, Chris Brown, and Juicy J among others. The production is handled by the likes of Young Chop, Lex Luger, KeY Wane, and his frequent collaborator Hit-Boy.
Logic Surprises Wiz Khalifa by Getting Taylor Gang Tattoo
Wiz Khalifa was left speechless after seeing Logic’s latest tattoo: the Taylor Gang logo. Before showing off his new ink, Logic told Wiz that he had a surprise for him. “I was like, ‘I can’t give it to you but it’ll last forever,” he said, to which Khalifa responded, “That’s a fucking riddle right there … That’s like the ultimate love.”
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
King Combs Says He’d Choose Dinner With Jay-Z Over Half a Million Dollars
King Combs has weighed in on the long-standing internet debate: Would you rather have dinner with Jay-Z or receive $500,000?. The 24-year-old rapper explained his position during a recent appearance on Bootleg Kev’s podcast. At around the 12:30-minute mark, the host asked King if there were any other rap figures—other than his father, Diddy—whom he looked to for advice. King immediately named Jay, and revealed he had met with the hip-hop legend shortly before dropping his Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” earlier this year.
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
Olivia Wilde Avoids Question About Shia LaBeouf During ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Venice Press Conference
Olivia Wilde dodged a question related to Shia LaBeouf at the Venice Film Festival’s press conference for her new film Don’t Worry Darling, according to Variety. LaBeouf was originally cast in the Wilde-directed thriller, before he left the film and was replaced by Harry Styles. At the Venice Film Festival press event on Monday, a moderator blocked a Hollywood Reporter journalist from asking Wilde a question about her rift with LaBeouf, claiming the director didn’t need to answer because she said that she didn’t want to address all the gossip around the film in a previous question.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Expecting His 9th Child
Fresh off dropping his latest one-off single “Purge Me,” YoungBoy Never Broke Again took to Instagram on Sunday to tease the imminent arrival of his ninth child. The Baton Rouge rapper posted a series of pictures on Instagram (before deleting his account), which included a photo of woman’s hand showing off a massive diamond ring alongside her baby bump.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Kodak Black Slams Made In America Festival Over Canceled Set After He Arrived Late
Made In America Festival was forced to cancel Kodak Black’s scheduled performance on Saturday (Sept. 3) because he turned up so late, and the rapper is not happy about it. “Aye, Made In America, I don’t know what’s going on,” said the Florida rapper in a post shared on his Instagram Story over the weekend. “This the first show ever a n***a a ‘lil late to, and a n***a can’t perform. No money, none of that shit. Jay-Z, whoever running this shit… Roc Nation, Live Nation whatever the fuck. Y’all do better, homie. This the first show a n***a a ‘lil few minutes late to, and bitch what the fuck? I got fans out here wanting to see a n***a!”
RV Hints At New Project With High-Energy Drop “Water Resistant”
RV’s not exactly been light on the release schedule in 2022—he’s already given us two singles and a Hoods Hottest freestyle—but it looks like we’re in for even more music in the very near future. Earlier this week, the OFB rapper took to Instagram to announce that he’d finished work on his next mixtape, Inconspicuous, and now we’ve got a new single, “Water Resistant”, a track that RV has been teasing for a while now.
Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Lands First Emmy Award for Voice-Over Performance in Marvel’s ‘What If’ Series
Chadwick Boseman has won an Emmy posthumously for his part in Marvel’s What If…? show. On Saturday, the late actor’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award at the Creative Arts ceremony in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Boseman was nominated for the outstanding character voice-over performance category for playing Star-Lord T’Challa in an episode titled, What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord? The accolade is Boseman’s first Emmy nomination and first time winning.
The Weeknd Cancels L.A. Tour Stop Mid-Concert After Losing His Voice: ‘My Heart Dropped’
The Weeknd had to stop his concert on Saturday minutes into his set after losing his voice. The Toronto artist was on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. “I personally want to apologize to you guys,” he told the crowd. “I don’t know...
50 Cent and The Game Trade Shots on Social Media After Super Bowl Halftime Show Wins Emmy Award
The latest chapter in the long-running beef between 50 Cent and the Game unfolded this weekend, as the two rappers exchanged words on social media after the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper took home an award at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys. Pepsi’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show,...
Kanye West Addresses Fake ‘Diarrhea’ Post, Says Pete Davidson Isn’t Funny
This month has already marked the return of Kanye West to Instagram, which has seen him take shots at Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and Kid Cudi, among others. However, it seems that Ye is not the mastermind behind one recent post. He took to IG on Sunday to say that the diarrhea post about Kim was fake. “This was not from me,” he wrote. “Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny.”
