ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

7 Labor Day Sales You Need to Know About

By Natasha Gabrielle
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSIwn_0heIV6W400

Image source: Getty Images

Labor Day is almost here, and for many people, that means a relaxing day off work spent with family and friends. But it's also the perfect time to go shopping because many companies promote money-saving deals throughout the holiday weekend. If you shop the right sales, you could score a significant discount on a purchase you've been planning to make.

Many of these sales are already live -- so you can get to shopping before the weekend arrives. Are you looking for the best deals? Don't miss out on these Labor Day sales.

1. Best Buy

If you've been meaning to buy new appliances for your home, you definitely don't want to miss Best Buy's holiday sale. You can score savings on a new refrigerator, washer and dryer, or other must-have appliances. The retailer is also promoting financing deals to make shopping more affordable.

Here are some of the best discounts you can shop:

  • Save $350 on the LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer.
  • Get $460 off the Samsung 28 Cu. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator.
  • Save $102 when buying the Whirlpool 1.9 Cu. Ft. over-the-range microwave.

2. Target

Target is having a summer send-off sale, and you're invited. You can shop discounted deals now through Labor Day weekend. The retailer has discounts on home goods, clothes, vacuums, electronics, and much more.

Here are some noteworthy promotions:

  • Save up to 30% on patio furniture and accessories.
  • Get up to 40% off speakers and headphones.
  • Score buy one, get one 50% off on kids' books.
  • Get a discount of up to 30% on kitchen and dining items.

3. Wayfair

If you love paying bargain prices on home essentials and furniture, check out the Wayfair Labor Day sale. This sale gives you a perfect excuse to buy that accent chair, new mattress, or home accessory items you already have in your shopping cart.

Here are some notable highlights of the sale:

  • Save up to 60% off bedding.
  • Get up to $400 off Sealy mattresses.
  • Score discounts of up to 70% off wall art.

4. The Home Depot

The Home Depot is discounting many items, including outdoor essentials, yard tools, video doorbells and other home security products, and home storage solutions.

These are some of the best deals available through Sept. 7:

  • Buy an HDX 70-gallon wheeled tote for $59.98.
  • Get the Google Nest thermostat for $99.99.
  • Prepare for cookouts with the Nexgrill 4-burner propane gas grill for $199.
  • Buy the Ring floodlight cam wired plus for $159.99.

5. REI

For outdoor adventurers, REI is the place to go for great Labor Day discounts. Whether you need new hiking or camping gear or want some new outdoor clothing items, you can save money by shopping the sale through Sept. 5.

Some noteworthy deals:

  • Get discounts of up to 40% off camping and hiking essentials.
  • Save 20% on car racks.
  • Score 50% off women's and men's clothing.

6. West Elm

For furniture and home goods fans, West Elm is discounting many products for Labor Day. Since West Elm products usually have a high price tag, your bank account will thank you for shopping during a sale.

Here are some of the best deals you can score:

  • Get up to 40% off living room furniture.
  • Score savings of up to 50% on outdoor furniture.
  • Get organized and save money with up to 60% off bathroom storage solutions.
  • Save up to 40% off area rugs.

7. Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond is running its Labor Day sale through Sept. 5. Whether you need to invest in kitchen essentials, appliances, or bedding, this sale may be your secret to a better price.

Check out the highlights of this holiday sale:

  • Get $50 off the Dyson V8 Animal cord-free stick vacuum.
  • Buy a Keurig K-Mini Plus single-serve coffee maker for $69.99.
  • Score a Ninja Air Fryer Max XL for a discounted price of $129.99.

Maximize your savings when shopping Labor Day deals

Shopping doesn't have to be expensive. Setting aside money in your savings account throughout the year is an excellent way to prepare for pricey purchases.

If you're shopping online, consider paying with rewards credit cards to earn valuable rewards. Coupon apps can help you find additional money-saving deals and promo codes.

Shopping during holiday sales is an excellent way to get a bigger discount to get what you need while continuing to work toward your personal finance goals.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Best Buy, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know

Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
SHOPPING
MarketRealist

Here Are the Best Labor Day Deals of 2022 — Don't Miss Out

Labor Day, which has traditionally been a major sale day for U.S. retailers for years, is again a time to score discounts on certain products in 2022. Many sales are even being offered days or weeks early this year, as retailers struggle with supply demands and aim to reach consumers dealing with inflated prices. Here’s a rundown of some of the best Labor Day sales this year.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Holiday Sales#Need To Know#Debit Card#Clothing Shop#Getty Images Labor Day#French#Target Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's cuts Big Mac and McMuffin prices for one day special

McDonald's customers can get their hands on two of the chain's most popular products at a knock-down price. The deals for a single McMuffin and a Big Mac are available on the McDonald's App on Monday (August 22). The McMuffin deal runs from 5am and the Big Mac deal from...
RESTAURANTS
Cadrene Heslop

You Can Shop At The Sam's Club Without Being A Member

Sam's Club and Costco are retailers that sell bulk items. These warehouses have membership programs; thus, you pay to shop at these stores. People often wonder if paying for the membership offsets the savings of buying in bulk. But this does not have to factor into your decision because you do not need a membership to shop at Sam's Club. (source)
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
BUSINESS
Cadrene Heslop

Bed Bath & Beyond To Permanently Close 150 Stores

Inflation and other economic shocks are affecting everyone. Customers are changing their shopping preferences. And businesses are raising the prices of items to cope with production costs. In other cases, brands are shrinking the size of packages. As you can see, every firm deals with rising operating expenses differently. In the case of Bed Bath & Beyond, the company will close physical stores and lay off some employees. This change will help them mitigate the increasing cost caused by inflation.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
214K+
Followers
105K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy