How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News
All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
Rob Gronkowski Returning? Agent Drew Rosenhaus Has a ‘Gut Feeling’
Drew Rosenhaus said he wouldn't be surprised if his client Rob Gronkowski returned to the NFL this year. The post Rob Gronkowski Returning? Agent Drew Rosenhaus Has a ‘Gut Feeling’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tom Brady Flies to Son's Football Practice After Returning from Personal Leave: 'Such a Sweet Dad'
"He flew all the way in for the scrimmage," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady's recent trip to New York to watch his 15-year-old son Jack's practice football game Tom Brady is making sure to spend quality time with his children –– even if that means jumping on a flight. A source tells PEOPLE the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, flew to New York to see his 15-year-old son John "Jack" Edward's practice football game after his recent 11-day absence from the NFL team. "Tom was in great...
Yardbarker
Steelers Injury: WR Out Through Week 5
The latest Steelers injury report says fans will have to wait until at least October 9 to see one of their newest wide receivers in action. Electric wideout Calvin Austin III was placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. This shortens his rookie season by at least four games. Austin has been dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout training camp. This injury kept him from seeing his first taste of NFL gameplay during the preseason.
Gisele Bündchen Takes Kids to Miami Water Park After Tom Brady Returns to NFL from Personal Leave
The Miami trip comes just days after a source told PEOPLE that Tom Brady flew to New York to watch his 15-year-old son's practice football game Gisele Bündchen and her kids soaked up the final weekend of summer together in Miami. A source tells PEOPLE that the model, 42, visited the Tidal Cove Water Park in Aventura, Florida with her kids on Sunday. Tom Brady, who recently made his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneer after an 11-day absence from the NFL team, was not seen at the...
Johnny Football: Johnny Manziel becomes latest former athlete to land Netflix documentary
Thanks to widespread access and growing popularity, the recent trend for both current and retired athletes is to team up
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Andrew Luck is making his next move
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is making his next move. In 2019, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprisingly retired at the age of 29. Across his six NFL seasons, Luck played at an elite level. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2014 (40).
Rob Gronkowski & Camille Kostek's Dog Has An Instagram & The Florida Couple Is Family Goals
Celebrity dog Instagram accounts have been all the rage and people can't get enough of how these famous pups live. Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, took part in the trend and created a page for their French Bulldog, Ralphie. The animal's page has garnered 57.5K followers, and it's...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Tom Brady’s squad heads to Big D for opener
2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Week 1 Week 1 – vs Dallas Cowboys Date: Opponent Time (ET) TV Info Sun,
Erin Andrews Cheekily Reveals How She Nails Her Tom Brady Impression
Fox NFL sportscaster and reporter Erin Andrews has masterfully learned how to imitate a few players, coaches and colleagues during her career. One of her go-to impressions? A certain quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "I can always do a good Tom Brady," Andrews, 44, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue for its One Last Thing page. "How he comes on the phone when we do conference calls. It's all about how he says hello."
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
Rays beat Yankees again, cut AL East lead to 4 games
ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays can keep trying to avoid talking about the American League East race all they want. Their play, and the standings, are saying plenty. The Rays beat the struggling Yankees again Saturday night, 2-1, reducing what on July 10 was a 15 ½-game margin to four (and three in the loss column).
