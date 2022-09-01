ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL
People

Tom Brady Flies to Son's Football Practice After Returning from Personal Leave: 'Such a Sweet Dad'

"He flew all the way in for the scrimmage," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady's recent trip to New York to watch his 15-year-old son Jack's practice football game Tom Brady is making sure to spend quality time with his children –– even if that means jumping on a flight. A source tells PEOPLE the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, flew to New York to see his 15-year-old son John "Jack" Edward's practice football game after his recent 11-day absence from the NFL team. "Tom was in great...
Yardbarker

Steelers Injury: WR Out Through Week 5

The latest Steelers injury report says fans will have to wait until at least October 9 to see one of their newest wide receivers in action. Electric wideout Calvin Austin III was placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. This shortens his rookie season by at least four games. Austin has been dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout training camp. This injury kept him from seeing his first taste of NFL gameplay during the preseason.
People

Gisele Bündchen Takes Kids to Miami Water Park After Tom Brady Returns to NFL from Personal Leave

The Miami trip comes just days after a source told PEOPLE that Tom Brady flew to New York to watch his 15-year-old son's practice football game Gisele Bündchen and her kids soaked up the final weekend of summer together in Miami. A source tells PEOPLE that the model, 42, visited the Tidal Cove Water Park in Aventura, Florida with her kids on Sunday. Tom Brady, who recently made his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneer after an 11-day absence from the NFL team, was not seen at the...
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FanSided

Andrew Luck is making his next move

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is making his next move. In 2019, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprisingly retired at the age of 29. Across his six NFL seasons, Luck played at an elite level. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2014 (40).
People

Erin Andrews Cheekily Reveals How She Nails Her Tom Brady Impression

Fox NFL sportscaster and reporter Erin Andrews has masterfully learned how to imitate a few players, coaches and colleagues during her career. One of her go-to impressions? A certain quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "I can always do a good Tom Brady," Andrews, 44, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue for its One Last Thing page. "How he comes on the phone when we do conference calls. It's all about how he says hello."
