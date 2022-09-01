ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Train collides with pickup truck, police set to make possible arrest in Weld County

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6flE_0heIUpfx00

A train collided with a pickup truck in Weld County on Thursday morning. It happened on Highway 85 near the intersection with Highway 104. It then turned into a standoff with responding law enforcement officers that remained active as of 10 a.m.

So far it's not known if there were injuries resulting from the collision.

Engineers on the train were being kept in the train cars for safety reasons. Law enforcement officers were set to make a possible arrest at the scene.

Southbound lanes of Highway 85 were blocked as part of the police operation just before 11 a.m.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Denver

3 dead, 1 hurt after car goes airborne, lands in ditch in Adams County

A 25-year-old man from Longmont was the only survivor of a deadly single-vehicle rollover crash in Adams County on Sept. 3. Three passengers, a 28-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman both from Longmont and an 18-year-old woman from Lafayette all died when the vehicle they were in went airborne and landed in a ditch, Colorado State Patrol confirmed with CBS News Colorado. According to CSP, all four were in a 2012 Toyota Highlander on 136th Avenue eastbound when the vehicle hit a stop sign at Riverdale Road. That's when the SUV left the ground before landing in a ditch.   All three passengers died at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. His status was unknown on Monday, but he remained in the hospital. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as factors in this crash. 
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Wheat Ridge police clock driver going 133 mph on I-70

Police in Wheat Ridge clocked a driver going 133 mph on I-70 near Wadsworth Boulevard. That's 68 mph over the speed limit. The driver was captured going too fast on Sunday morning. Officers didn't pursue the driver because of the dangerous high speed on the highway. Police are asking drivers to slow down. 
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

I-25 reopens after deadly shooting involving Thornton police

A man was taken to a hospital and died after a shooting involving Thornton police on Interstate 25 on Monday morning.According to Thornton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of I-25 about 7:30 a.m. to check on a male who was walking in traffic. Multile people called 911 to report that the man was causing vehicles to swerve and one caller said that she nearly struck the man with her car. When officers arrived, they found the 29-year-old male and attempted to talk to him. The man produced a weapon and was shot by an officer. He was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later.I-25 was closed in both directions from 84th Avenue to Thornton Parkway in Thornton during the investigation. All lanes reopened at 1:30 p.m. Monday. During the closure, drivers were advised to avoid the immediate area and use Grant Street, Washington Street and Huron Street as other possible routes. Police confirmed at least one officer fired their gun and placed two officers on administrative leave. Colorado State Patrol troopers were also on the scene to control traffic while the police department investigated the shooting. 
THORNTON, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Weld County, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Weld County, CO
Accidents
Weld County, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
Weld County, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Driver faces vehicular assault, DUI after passenger hurt in rollover crash

A man was seriously hurt after the driver of a vehicle he was in lost control and rolled it on Monday morning near Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Denver Police Department tweeted.DPD says the driver is being held and faces charges for vehicular assault and DUI. According to the DPD tweet, the driver lost control of the vehicle at E 56th Avenue and Worchester Street, and it rolled. The passenger was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Two hospitalized after carjacking suspect runs red light while eluding police, crashes

The driver of a stolen car and another motorist suffered minor injuries despite a hard collision Sunday morning following a brief police pursuit. According to Denver Police Department spokesman Jay Casillas, DPD officers were dispatched to a call about suspicious people around three vehicles in the area of East Ohio Avenue and South Krameria Street. One of the vehicles, a white SUV, was determined to be a car reported stolen from the Lakewood. A weapon was reportedly involved in the theft.The vehicles left the Ohio and Krameria area before officers arrived, but officers encountered the white SUV a couple blocks away at...
LAKEWOOD, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles#Accident
CBS Denver

Suspect accused of impersonating an officer after pulling over Adams Deputy

Brighton Police Department says a man impersonating an officer chose the wrong car to pull over on Saturday afternoon on Interstate 76. "We did have officers dispatched to the report of a police impersonator on I-76 heading westbound between Bridge Street and Bromley Lane," says Kylynn Delohery with Brighton Police Department. Police say the driver of this car, a 2019 Dodge Durango, activated red and blue lights from a bar in his windshield, and tried to pull someone overHis mistake? The car he was trying to stop was driven by an actual officer, an off-duty deputy with the Adams County...
BRIGHTON, CO
CBS Denver

Shrub fire spreads to cars in apartment complex parking lot

North Metro Fire crews rushed to a car fire in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Monday morning. Crews responded to the complex off Melody Drive near 114th and Huron in Northglenn just before 11 a.m. Copter4 flew over the aftermath which showed the charred vehicles and parking lot. Firefighters said the fire appeared to have started in nearby shrubs and then spread to the vehicles. Those flames caused the tires to explode. What caused the fire is being investigated. 
NORTHGLENN, CO
1310kfka.com

Man arrested after stealing truck and crashing into a train

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the Weld County Sheriff’s office say that a man believed to be drunk stole a truck from the construction site he works at some time around 8:30am Thursday. About an hour later a call came in that the suspect was spotted near the train tracks between Weld County Road 100 and 108. A standoff between the man and law enforcement lasted until around 11am. The suspect tried to flee the scene but ended up getting hit by the train and the truck stuck on the train tracks. The man who was wearing a security uniform and also wanted for robbing Aurora bank. After negotiations to get the man to peaceful surrender failed, tear gas was used to apprehend him.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Truck driving students left without training or licenses after school closes without warning

Esteban Hernandez has spent his summer waiting around to get his commercial driver's license so he can start a new career in trucking. In the spring he started a training program at Commercial Vehicle Training Center in Fort Lupton. "The first time I signed the papers and paid, it was April 4th," he said. He says one day in August he showed up to class and the doors were locked. "They just shut down the school without notice," he said. More than 20 others were students at the training center. They have receipts showing they paid thousands of dollars for the course, but now...
FORT LUPTON, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Denver

Standoff next to railroad tracks ends, police pull driver out of truck

Law enforcement officers in Weld County on Thursday morning pulled a driver out of a work truck that sideswiped a train. The driver wouldn't leave the car when law enforcement officers first arrived and that led to a lengthy standoff.It happened close to Highway 85 near the intersection with Highway 104, north of the town of Nunn. Southbound lanes of Highway 85 were blocked during to the situation. The officers spent a couple of hours outside of the truck trying to convince the driver to come out on his own and using several different tactics before finally pulling him...
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Search is on for suspect vehicle after teen injured in apparent road rage shooting

A 16-year-old who was a passenger in a vehicle was shot and injured in Weld County on Friday morning. It happened on Highway 85 between Platteville and Gilcrest.Weld County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area north of CO 60 just after 10 a.m. Friday. The sheriff's office said witnesses told their investigators that road rage probably led to the shooting. The suspect's car took off afterward. The license plate on it is unknown, but the car was described as a 2007-2014 dark blue Toyota Tundra. The vehicle was last seen driving northbound or westbound on US 85 near LaSalle. The people in the car were described by the sheriff's office as "a Latino man and a Latina woman. The woman is described as having dark hair. The man was wearing sunglasses." The teen's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. That person was taken to the hospital. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Weld County Sheriff's Office at (970) 350-9600. (Reference case number 22W033619) or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Police search for man who ran over Walgreens employee

Police in Lakewood are searching for a suspect who ran over a Walgreens employee on purpose. Police said on Saturday night, the man shoplifted from a Walgreens store at Kipling and Colfax Avenue. The man left the store, got into a truck and then ran over the employee who was standing outside. Police urge anyone who saw the truck or the suspect to call 303-980-7300.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Pallet fire extinguished near light rail tracks in Denver

Denver Fire Department crews responded to a pallet fire Sunday afternoon which ignited on an industrial property near 9th Avenue and Navajo Street. Smoke and flames were visible from Interstate 25. The fire was largely extinguished by 2 p.m.DFD Lt. J.D. Chism told CBS4 that the cause was not yet determined and fire investigators were still en route to the scene.RTD spokesperson Pauline Haberman told CBS4 that light rail service through the area was interrupted for almost two hours. RTD maintenance crews inspected their section of track after firefighters extinguished the blaze and found damage to the overhead wire system.  RTD has a light rail stop a block from the scene at 10th and Osage. Repairs were made and light rail service was restored by 3:15 p.m.. Haberman said. No injuries were reported. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
59K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy