Fridley, MN

Kusunoki, Osterkamp lead North Suburban reading

ABC Newspapers
ABC Newspapers
 4 days ago

The next event in the North Suburban Center for the Arts summer reading series features tales of a teacher and of surprising friendships, as Laurel Osterkamp and Stanley Kusunoki share from their works.

The reading is Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Firehouse, 110 77th Way NE, Fridley.

Laurel Osterkamp’s most recent novel, “Favorite Daughters,” was inspired by the unlikely friendship between Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump, just released by Black Rose Writing at the end of August. She lives in Minneapolis, where she began writing sketch comedy for groups like the all-female Three Months to Live. Her many novels have received awards and rave reviews from readers, bloggers and established sites such as Midwest Book Review, USA Today Books and Kirkus Reviews.

Her full-length novel, “The Standout,” was a 2015 Kindle Scout Winner and was published by Kindle Press. Her short fiction was published by Metaworker Literary Magazine, Tangled Locks Journal, Potato Soup Journal and Bright Flash Literary Review. She recently completed her MFA in writing through Lindenwood University, and has taught writing through Anoka-Ramsey Community College, and at Columbia Heights High School.

Stanley Kusunoki is the author of three collections of poetry; 180 Days, Reflections and Observations of a Teacher, Items in the News, both published by North Star Press of St. Cloud, and Shelter in Place — Poems in a Time of COVID-19, (Polaris Press, an imprint of North Star Press). He has taught creative writing to young people through programs at The Loft, Asian American Renaissance, Intermedia Arts, and S.A.S.E., The Write Place. He was the recipient of a Loft “Asian Inroads” mentorship, and was awarded a Minnesota State Arts Board Cultural Collaboration grant to create, write and perform “Beringia-The Land Bridge Project” with Ojibwe performance poet Jamison Mahto at Intermedia Arts. He is the co-host/curator of the Literary Bridges reading series at Next Chapter Booksellers in St. Paul.

Kusunoki most recently was the High Potential Coordinator at Red Oak Elementary School in Shakopee. He lives in St. Paul with his wife, Claudia Daly.

ABC Newspapers

ABC Newspapers

Anoka County, MN
ABOUT

ABC Newspapers is comprised of Anoka County UnionHerald and Blaine/Spring Lake Park/ Columbia Heights/ Fridley Life newspapers. Published Fridays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1865. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.abcnewspapers.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/abc_newspapers/

