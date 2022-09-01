ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini Posts Subtle Message Amid Divorce From Morgan Evans

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini has recently been at the forefront of country music news with her public split with husband Morgan Evans. The Half of My Hometown singer shared the news of the split earlier this week. In the announcement, Ballerini tells her fans that it was important that they hear the news from her “directly” that she and Evans are going through a divorce.

“I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce,” Kelsea Ballerini tells her fans in the announcement. However, the star was quick to highlight the positives she and Evans shared during their five years together. Ballerini notes that this decision is the “result of a journey of love, growth, and effort.”

“It’s hard to find the words here,” Kelsea Ballerini tells her followers.

“But I feel extremely grateful for years of marriage to Morgan,” the singer continues. “And hopeful for the next seasons.”

Kelsea Ballerini Shares A Positive Message As She Teases Her Latest Release Following Divorce News

Focus on Ballerini’s relationship with Evans shifted, however, when the star shared some big news to her Twitter account this week, noting that her new album What I Have is dropping on Thursday night (September 1).

In the Wednesday, August 31 Twitter post , Kelsea Ballerini shares a pic of herself as she faces a gorgeous view. The sun sits just under the horizon, showing off the blueness of the sky above. The clouds float above, decorating the scenery with breathtaking majesty.

Ballerini captions her post with a subtle but moving message, “right where i’m at with what i have.” A very positive note in face of the life changes she is facing going forward. And, fans now know that this inspirational post represents a lot more as What I Have is the name of the country singer’s newest album.

Ballerini Is Taking Stock And Appreciating What She Has

On Thursday morning, Kelsea Ballerini shared some good news for her fans when she shared the long-awaited release of her latest album, What I have.

In the post, Ballerini writes “what i have,” as Miss Me More singer shares a pic of herself sitting cross-legged in a wheat field looking peaceful as she strums an acoustic guitar.

“out tonight,” Kelsea Ballerini adds in her Thursday Twitter message.

Ballerini and Evans Have Been Working on Their Relationship For ‘A Long Time’ Before Split

An unnamed source opened up to PEOPLE recently noting that the famous couple has been “working on their marriage for a very long time.” According to the source, the young couple has been trying to work on their issues, attending therapy “for several years.”

“They gave it their best go,” the source explains. “But unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate.”

The post Kelsea Ballerini Posts Subtle Message Amid Divorce From Morgan Evans appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: Why the Producers Tried to Keep Burt Reynolds’ Role Small

Gunsmoke producers were so threatened by Burt Reynolds’ raw charisma that they admitted to holding him back on the classic tv western. According to a recent MeTV article, the producers even openly said they kept Reynolds sidelined. Reynolds played Native American blacksmith Quint Asper. He was introduced to the show in 1963 during season 8. Though a supporting character, he quickly became a breakout fan favorite. Supposedly, acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was named after Reynolds’ character.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Outsider.com

WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video

What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Music News
Outsider.com

WATCH: Man Holds Shark in Place After It Bites Him, Gets Treated By EMS

Usually, when we hear about shark attacks, we tend to think of great whites and other large species. However, that’s not always the case. There are sharks of all shapes and sizes in the oceans of the world. One man was swimming and ended up having to deal with a predator about three to four feet long and with a bite that just won’t let go. It’s all good though, the dude seems to take it in stride.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Wolf Caught, Returned To Enclosure After Escaping at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

After initial reports of an escape, a Cleveland Metroparks Zoo official has been able to confirm the details of the wolf event. According to Cleveland Metroparks’ Director of Communications Jacqueline Gerling, a single wolf did escape its zoo enclosure. Gerling tells local WLWT5 that “officials are still gathering details on how the wolf was able to escape. Once more information is available, it’ll be released at a later date, she concluded for the outlet.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Angler Stunned After Pulling Shark Out of Maine River

A fisherman from Lincoln County caught an oddity while on a charter boat in the Sheepscot River of Wiscasset, Maine. Newcastle charter boat Capt. Dean Krah said he has fished Maine’s waters for decades, and even he wasn’t sure what his customer had snagged. “I’ve caught every shark out there in the ocean, including a great white, but none of us had ever seen a shark like this before,” Krah told The Lincoln County News. “He had a tail, almost like a thresher shark, and a big set of teeth, and there were gills along the side, like a great white. The color was beautiful. He had brown spots.”
WISCASSET, ME
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’: George Stephanopoulos Misses Show Again, Fans Voice Concern

Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos did not appear on the ABC show on Friday and fans are voicing their concern. Stephanopoulos is one of the show’s main anchors. Well, he had been on vacation for a bit and just returned to the show this week. As reported by The Sun, ABC correspondent Gio Benitez would take the longtime host’s place on Friday morning.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Fox Bites 5 Kids in One Day in New Jersey Town

One New Jersey town is facing a string of frightening incidents as a fox that is believed to be rabid has attacked five children…and possibly a sixth. The frightening attacks started at a playground in the central New Jersey town of Lakewood, notes the Ocean County Health Department. According...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Outsider.com

Fisherman Fires Warning Shot Inches From Charging Momma Bear Protecting Her Cubs: WATCH

Some fisherman got a major scare recently when an overly protective momma bear decided to charge in an effort to protect her little cubs from a perceived threat. Sure, anytime one sets out for a day of fishing they expect to see the sights of the area. From local plantlife to the wildlife that lives – or plays – along the water’s edge. And, this is exactly what a boat full of fishermen was enjoying recently as a viral video shows a trio of young cubs playing along the grassy shore of a river.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

554K+
Followers
59K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy