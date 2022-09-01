Kelsea Ballerini Posts Subtle Message Amid Divorce From Morgan Evans

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini has recently been at the forefront of country music news with her public split with husband Morgan Evans. The Half of My Hometown singer shared the news of the split earlier this week. In the announcement, Ballerini tells her fans that it was important that they hear the news from her “directly” that she and Evans are going through a divorce.

“I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce,” Kelsea Ballerini tells her fans in the announcement. However, the star was quick to highlight the positives she and Evans shared during their five years together. Ballerini notes that this decision is the “result of a journey of love, growth, and effort.”

“It’s hard to find the words here,” Kelsea Ballerini tells her followers.

“But I feel extremely grateful for years of marriage to Morgan,” the singer continues. “And hopeful for the next seasons.”

Kelsea Ballerini Shares A Positive Message As She Teases Her Latest Release Following Divorce News

Focus on Ballerini’s relationship with Evans shifted, however, when the star shared some big news to her Twitter account this week, noting that her new album What I Have is dropping on Thursday night (September 1).

In the Wednesday, August 31 Twitter post , Kelsea Ballerini shares a pic of herself as she faces a gorgeous view. The sun sits just under the horizon, showing off the blueness of the sky above. The clouds float above, decorating the scenery with breathtaking majesty.

Ballerini captions her post with a subtle but moving message, “right where i’m at with what i have.” A very positive note in face of the life changes she is facing going forward. And, fans now know that this inspirational post represents a lot more as What I Have is the name of the country singer’s newest album.

Ballerini Is Taking Stock And Appreciating What She Has

On Thursday morning, Kelsea Ballerini shared some good news for her fans when she shared the long-awaited release of her latest album, What I have.

In the post, Ballerini writes “what i have,” as Miss Me More singer shares a pic of herself sitting cross-legged in a wheat field looking peaceful as she strums an acoustic guitar.

“out tonight,” Kelsea Ballerini adds in her Thursday Twitter message.

Ballerini and Evans Have Been Working on Their Relationship For ‘A Long Time’ Before Split

An unnamed source opened up to PEOPLE recently noting that the famous couple has been “working on their marriage for a very long time.” According to the source, the young couple has been trying to work on their issues, attending therapy “for several years.”

“They gave it their best go,” the source explains. “But unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate.”

The post Kelsea Ballerini Posts Subtle Message Amid Divorce From Morgan Evans appeared first on Outsider .