ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Murphy announces $283 million in Ida relief funds

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLEUW_0heIUBoF00

N.J. announces more relief for Ida victims 00:50

NEW JERSEY -- Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday marked one year since Ida devastated parts of New Jersey .

Thirty people died in the Garden State, more than in any other state from the storm, Murphy said.

Some areas saw more than 10 inches of rain in a matter of hours. The total cost of the damage is still being calculated, Murphy said.

Murphy announced more help is on the way for residents still rebuilding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0WyW_0heIUBoF00
Gov. Murphy commemorates 1 year since Ida 11:29

"We are moving forward with the process to push out about $283 million in HUD Community Development Block Grant disaster recovery funds," Murphy said. "We're gonna put these funds to use helping homeowners restore their storm-damaged homes."

The money will also be used to cover rental costs for low-income families impacted by the storm.

Murphy also announced efforts to improve the state's resiliency against powerful storms and flash flooding.

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 PST

You will be paying more for water in NJ: Here are the details

Later this week, bills for water and sewer service for many New Jersey residents will be going up. According to New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough, customers will be paying an average of 4.7% more beginning Sept. 1. He said the typical customer uses 5,520 gallons of water a...
POLITICS
CBS New York

New Jersey American Water rates increase for some customers

TRENTON, N.J. -- Some New Jersey residents will see a hike in water prices on their next bill.The new rate went into effect Thursday for American Water customers.The average household will pay about $2.93 more a month.The price hike will also cost the average wastewater customer another $3.74 a month.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
NJ.com

If I move to N.J., will the state tax my pension?

Q. I retired in 2019 from the New York City Department of Corrections. I am thinking about relocating to New Jersey. Currently, my pension is only taxed on the federal level. My pension is just over $72,000 yearly. Will my pension be taxed in New Jersey?. — Retired. A. We...
ECONOMY
CBS Philly

Phil Murphy announces more disaster relief funding for those affected by Ida in New Jersey

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. (CBS) -- It has been one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida devastated the Philadelphia region -- turning the Vine Street Expressway into a river - and flooding many neighborhoods. In South Jersey, homes were ripped apart after a powerful tornado touched down in Gloucester County. Many of those homeowners are still displaced as construction continues. On Thursday in Hillsborough, New Jersey, which also suffered catastrophic storm damage, Gov. Phil Murphy recognized many people are still trying to recover and made this announcement:"We are moving forward with the process to push out about $283 million in HUD community development block grant disaster recovery funds, which New Jersey was awarded three months ago," Murphy said. Those funds will be used for a variety of purposes, including helping homeowners restore damaged homes, and supplementing rental housing costs for low-income families.And that includes zero-interest loans for rental property owners to make repairs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
987thecoast.com

Lower Township to Introduce Ordinance Calling for 3 Percent Occupancy Tax

Lower Township officials meet Wednesday evening and are expected to introduce an ordinance that requires a three percent occupancy tax on hotels, motels, and other transient accommodations. A second reading of the ordinance is currently scheduled for early October. The post Lower Township to Introduce Ordinance Calling for 3 Percent...
LOWER TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
94.5 PST

Student loan debt forgiveness: Will you be taxed in NJ?

A reminder to New Jersey taxpayers: The new Student Loan Relief plan signed into law by President Biden last week will not incur federal income tax or New Jersey state income tax. The New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants reports that while some states consider student loan debt forgiveness...
PERSONAL FINANCE
94.5 PST

Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ

Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?

Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has 9 of the most miserable cities in all of America

If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
CBS Philly

New rate hikes goes into effect for New Jersey American Water customers

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – If you live in New Jersey, you may have to pay more for your water starting Thursday. A new rate hike just went into effect for New Jersey American Water customers.Here's how it impacts you:According to the water company, the average customer will pay about $2.93 more a month.The price hike will also cost the average wastewater customer another $3.74 a month.
POLITICS
wdayradionow.com

New Jersey Governor doesn't say no when asked about Presidential run

(Trenton, NJ) -- New Jersey's Governor does not say "no" when asked about 2024 presidential run. Phil Murphy was on "Fox News Sunday," booked to talk about his planned review of New Jersey's COVID-19 response including extended school closings and 95-hundred nursing home deaths. But, questioning quickly turned to 2024...
ELECTIONS
SoJO 104.9

Local Veterans, Here’s Where to Receive Free Dental Care in Atlantic County NJ

Two area dental practices are giving back to service men and women by offering free dental care to military veterans Saturday, October 1st. Brickworks Dental in Mays Landing and Seaview Dental Arts in Galloway will perform x-rays, exams, cleanings, fillings, root canals, and extractions at no cost to vets. All veterans are eligible with just a military I.D. or proof of service.
GALLOWAY, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
107K+
Followers
24K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy