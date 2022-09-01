Murphy announces $283 million in Ida relief funds

N.J. announces more relief for Ida victims 00:50

NEW JERSEY -- Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday marked one year since Ida devastated parts of New Jersey .

Thirty people died in the Garden State, more than in any other state from the storm, Murphy said.

Some areas saw more than 10 inches of rain in a matter of hours. The total cost of the damage is still being calculated, Murphy said.

Murphy announced more help is on the way for residents still rebuilding.

"We are moving forward with the process to push out about $283 million in HUD Community Development Block Grant disaster recovery funds," Murphy said. "We're gonna put these funds to use helping homeowners restore their storm-damaged homes."

The money will also be used to cover rental costs for low-income families impacted by the storm.

Murphy also announced efforts to improve the state's resiliency against powerful storms and flash flooding.