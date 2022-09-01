Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash in Springfield Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pregnant woman who died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Springfield. Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, Mo., died in the crash. Fields was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and Meadowmere, near Parkview High School. Investigators say...
KYTV
Springfield Police Department reminds people to practice safe driving habits after deadly weekend crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department identified a woman who died in a rollover crash on September 3 near Parkview High School. Police said 19-year-old Kaylee Fields, from Humansville, Mo., died in that crash. She was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and...
KYTV
One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 800 block of west Mt. Vernon Street Sunday night around 8 p.m. Investigators say a neighborhood dispute ended with one person being shot. Police would not confirm in where the person was shot. They...
KTTS
Pregnant Woman Dead, 3 Hurt In Springfield Crash
(KTTS News) — A pregnant woman is dead and three others are hurt after a crash Saturday night in Springfield. Police say the driver of a 2007 Ford Ranger was speeding at Grant and Meadowmere when he lost control and ran off the road. The truck hit a utility...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
Springfield police investigate shots fired call at mobile home park
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A shots-fired investigation is underway in Springfield. Officers responded to the 1500 block of South Golden Avenue at the Forest Cove South mobile home park. Investigators say it happened at around 8 p.m. when a neighborhood dispute started. Police say a neighbor noticed the argument and...
SGF man connected to Sunday shooting arrested
A 34-year-old Springfield man is accused today in the shooting late Sunday of another man in the 800 block of West Mount Vernon Street.
KTTS
Man Dies After Officer-Involved Shooting Near Bass Pro
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened on the parking lot of the Bass Pro Shops Catalog Outlet on South Campell. Police were called to the location Friday night around 8:45 for reports of a man with a rifle who appeared to be drunk or under the influence of a controlled substance.
A late night rolling car crash leaves a pregnant woman dead, three injured
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On Sept. 3, 2022, at 8:05 p.m. the Springfield Police Department was dispatched to a car crash at Grant and Meadowmere. According to SPD, a red 2007 Ford Ranger was speeding southbound on Grant from Meadowmere. The driver, Joshua Stone, 28, lost control and ran off the road. Kyle Carlisle, 19, was in the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man shot and killed after he displays weapon to Springfield, Mo. Police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Late Friday evening, September 2, 2022, Springfield Police Dept were alerted to a suspicious vehicle on a parking lot at the Bass Pro Catalog location.. “Officers responded to the parking lot at Cherokee and Campbell to check a person with a weapon. The suspect displayed a firearm. The officer fired at the suspect.” – Springfield Police release...
SGF motorcyclist dead after crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into an SUV on Chestnut Expressway and Park Avenue. Kyle McMillin, 24, of Springfield, died after being transported to a hospital. Yesterday, Aug. 31, at 3:24 p.m. Springfield Police Department officers were called to the intersection to respond to a two-vehicle crash. The initial investigation found […]
KYTV
Police say more methamphetamine in Springfield than ever, despite fewer meth lab busts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As of August 2022, there have been zero meth lab busts in Springfield. Investigators with Springfield Police Department say there’s more meth in the community than ever. It’s just not homemade. “When I was an officer in special investigations years ago, we seized more...
933kwto.com
Stabbing Under Investigation in Springfield
Springfield Police are investigating a stabbing Wednesday night. Police were called to a home near north Campbell and Central around 8:30 pm. Investigators say a man had suffered stab wounds to his torso. He was taken to a hospital. Police have not released the name of the victim or suspect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Granby man sentenced for shooting at deputies
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – A Granby man involved in a 2021 shooting with law enforcement learns his sentencing this week. A McDonald County Judge sentenced Benjamin Ivey to 15 years for each of three counts of first-degree assault. Court documents do not state whether these sentences will run at the same time, or one after the other.
KYTV
Fire damages IHop in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged the IHop restaurant in south Springfield on Friday. The fire started in the back room of the restaurant. Investigators say electrical wires sparked the fire. Employees attempted to put out the fire, but it became too much. Everyone inside the restaurant escaped without injury.
KTTS
Woman Gets Life In Prison For Springfield Road Rage Incident
(KTTS News) — A woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for a deadly road rage crash in Springfield in November 2018. A Greene County jury found Elizabeth McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in June. Police say McKeown rear-ended Barbara Foster’s car because...
933kwto.com
UPDATE: Name Released In Fatal Motorcycle Crash
Springfield Police have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon. Police say 24 year old Kyle McMillin struck an S-U-V that was turning onto Park from Chestnut. This is the sixteenth fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield this year.
KYTV
Judge sentences woman convicted of deadly road rage crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a woman convicted in a deadly road rage crash in Springfield in November 2018. Elizabeth McKeown will spend the rest of her life in prison without a chance at parole. A Greene County jury in June found McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in...
KYTV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman begs to find man who hit her with his car in the Hy-Vee parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are searching for the man who hit a pedestrian in a Springfield grocery store parking lot. The woman was hit in the new Hy-Vee parking lot in the afternoon of August 5. The man did get out to help, but then he drove off. Catherine Peterson said she was going to get something to eat. Then she was hit.
Laclede Record
Charges filed in Lebanon homicide
A 33-year-old Lebanon man has been charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Bobby Joe Langston. Lebanon Police reported that Kevin James Ash was charged in a homicide that occurred Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Elm Street. Ash is being held in the Laclede County Jail without bond. His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Laclede County Courthouse. For more on this story see the LCR print or e-Edition.
Medical emergency leads to fatal crash in Marionville
Marionville police release the name of a resident who died after a single-vehicle crash.
Comments / 5