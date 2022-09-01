ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash in Springfield Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pregnant woman who died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Springfield. Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, Mo., died in the crash. Fields was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and Meadowmere, near Parkview High School. Investigators say...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 800 block of west Mt. Vernon Street Sunday night around 8 p.m. Investigators say a neighborhood dispute ended with one person being shot. Police would not confirm in where the person was shot. They...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Pregnant Woman Dead, 3 Hurt In Springfield Crash

(KTTS News) — A pregnant woman is dead and three others are hurt after a crash Saturday night in Springfield. Police say the driver of a 2007 Ford Ranger was speeding at Grant and Meadowmere when he lost control and ran off the road. The truck hit a utility...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield police investigate shots fired call at mobile home park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A shots-fired investigation is underway in Springfield. Officers responded to the 1500 block of South Golden Avenue at the Forest Cove South mobile home park. Investigators say it happened at around 8 p.m. when a neighborhood dispute started. Police say a neighbor noticed the argument and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Man Dies After Officer-Involved Shooting Near Bass Pro

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened on the parking lot of the Bass Pro Shops Catalog Outlet on South Campell. Police were called to the location Friday night around 8:45 for reports of a man with a rifle who appeared to be drunk or under the influence of a controlled substance.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man shot and killed after he displays weapon to Springfield, Mo. Police officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Late Friday evening, September 2, 2022,  Springfield Police Dept were alerted to a suspicious vehicle on a parking lot at the Bass Pro Catalog location.. “Officers responded to the parking lot at Cherokee and Campbell to check a person with a weapon. The suspect displayed a firearm. The officer fired at the suspect.” – Springfield Police release...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

SGF motorcyclist dead after crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into an SUV on Chestnut Expressway and Park Avenue. Kyle McMillin, 24, of Springfield, died after being transported to a hospital. Yesterday, Aug. 31, at 3:24 p.m. Springfield Police Department officers were called to the intersection to respond to a two-vehicle crash. The initial investigation found […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Stabbing Under Investigation in Springfield

Springfield Police are investigating a stabbing Wednesday night. Police were called to a home near north Campbell and Central around 8:30 pm. Investigators say a man had suffered stab wounds to his torso. He was taken to a hospital. Police have not released the name of the victim or suspect.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Granby man sentenced for shooting at deputies

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – A Granby man involved in a 2021 shooting with law enforcement learns his sentencing this week. A McDonald County Judge sentenced Benjamin Ivey to 15 years for each of three counts of first-degree assault. Court documents do not state whether these sentences will run at the same time, or one after the other.
GRANBY, MO
KYTV

Fire damages IHop in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged the IHop restaurant in south Springfield on Friday. The fire started in the back room of the restaurant. Investigators say electrical wires sparked the fire. Employees attempted to put out the fire, but it became too much. Everyone inside the restaurant escaped without injury.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Woman Gets Life In Prison For Springfield Road Rage Incident

(KTTS News) — A woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for a deadly road rage crash in Springfield in November 2018. A Greene County jury found Elizabeth McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in June. Police say McKeown rear-ended Barbara Foster’s car because...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

UPDATE: Name Released In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Springfield Police have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon. Police say 24 year old Kyle McMillin struck an S-U-V that was turning onto Park from Chestnut. This is the sixteenth fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield this year.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

Charges filed in Lebanon homicide

A 33-year-old Lebanon man has been charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Bobby Joe Langston. Lebanon Police reported that Kevin James Ash was charged in a homicide that occurred Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Elm Street. Ash is being held in the Laclede County Jail without bond. His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Laclede County Courthouse. For more on this story see the LCR print or e-Edition.
LEBANON, MO

