Aliquippa, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating, one hospitalized after shooting in McKeesport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than two dozen shots were fired in McKeesport this afternoon, sending a woman, who was sitting on her front porch, to the hospital with a gunshot wound.Police were called out to Craig Street around 5:30 this afternoon, where our crew saw the street blocked off -- and several evidence markers on the ground. The victim was found by police with a wound to her arm.Two homes and three vehicles were also hit by stray bullets. Investigators found more than 30 rifle and handgun casings at the scene.Police believe the shooters were on foot and targeting a home other than the victim's.The victim is expected to be okay.
MCKEESPORT, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ambridge Man Arrested for Suspicion of DUI

(Aliquippa, PA) State Police in Beaver released details on a traffic stop that took place early Saturday morning in Aliquippa. When Ralph Beasley of Ambridge was stopped by troopers for a traffic violation, he admitted to police that he had been drinking alcohol. Beasley showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending.
AMBRIDGE, PA
Aliquippa, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports

An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
PennLive.com

Pa police probe death of 14-year-old girl fatally shot inside car

Police are investigating a shooting Friday evening that left a teenage girl dead in Duquesne. Lajaponis Roberts, 14, died at the scene, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Allegheny County Homicide detectives said they learned Roberts was a passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruze when the shooting occurred. The...
DUQUESNE, PA
Tribune-Review

Man hospitalized after North Side shooting

A man was hospitalized Saturday night with a gunshot wound to the arm, according to Pittsburgh Police. Officers were sent to the area of 100 South Commons around 10:15 p.m. on Pittsburgh’s North Side after two ShotSpotter notifications. Around the same time officers arrived on scene, dispatch notified first responders of the wounded man at a hospital.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two people injured in White Oak vehicle accident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A White Oak police cruiser was involved in a vehicle accident early Saturday evening."At approximately 2030 Hours a White Oak officer was involved in a motor vehicle accident. Fire units from White Oak 299 and Rainbow 300 along with EMS units from North Versailles 390 and North Huntington 211 arrived on the scene quickly to assist all patients," a Facebook statement read.Officials later confirmed the incident took place between Lincoln Way and Kelly Street. At least two people were transported from the scene, officials added.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
WHITE OAK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigate crime scene at tent near Rachel Carson Bridge after shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police taped off a crime scene around a tent near the Rachel Carson Bridge after a man was found shot in the leg on Friday afternoon. Pittsburgh police said first responders in the area of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Ninth Street found a man with a gunshot wound to his thigh around noon. Police said he was conscious and alert and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.After speaking with witnesses, police said officers detained a person on the North Side.  Investigators had an area around a tent taped off with multiple evidence markers on the ground. A grill, chairs, plastic cups and coolers could be seen around the tent, and a propane tank was spotted inside. It's unclear what was happening before the shooting. When asked if the tent was a place where people who are homeless were staying or if it was some sort of tailgate from the Backyard Brawl, police said "it is not from a tailgate."Police said the investigation is ongoing. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
beavercountyradio.com

Route 588 Steffin Hill Road Closure Begins Tuesday in Beaver County

(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work requiring the closure of Route 588 (Steffin Hill Road) in White Township, Beaver County will begin Tuesday, September 6 weather permitting. Beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday night, Steffin Hill Road will close to traffic continuously through Tuesday evening, September 27...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh woman arrested in fatal East Hills shooting

Pittsburgh police have arrested a Pittsburgh woman in the fatal shooting of a man late Thursday in the city’s East Hills neighborhood. Toddia Smiley, 25, is charged with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence in the death of Damien Jackson, 29, of Homestead. Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man shot, killed inside East Hills apartment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood. Police were called out to the 2100 block of Park Hill Drive late on Thursday night following reports that someone had been shot.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside an apartment.The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified by the Medical Examiner's Office as 29-year-old Damien Jackson, of Homestead.Police have not provided any suspect descriptions and say that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
