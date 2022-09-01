Read full article on original website
Police investigating, one hospitalized after shooting in McKeesport
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than two dozen shots were fired in McKeesport this afternoon, sending a woman, who was sitting on her front porch, to the hospital with a gunshot wound.Police were called out to Craig Street around 5:30 this afternoon, where our crew saw the street blocked off -- and several evidence markers on the ground. The victim was found by police with a wound to her arm.Two homes and three vehicles were also hit by stray bullets. Investigators found more than 30 rifle and handgun casings at the scene.Police believe the shooters were on foot and targeting a home other than the victim's.The victim is expected to be okay.
One person hospitalized following incident in McKeesport
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person was taken to the hospital after an incident in McKeesport.Police were called near Bailey and Beach Street just before 3:30 this afternoon.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
Ambridge Man Arrested for Suspicion of DUI
(Aliquippa, PA) State Police in Beaver released details on a traffic stop that took place early Saturday morning in Aliquippa. When Ralph Beasley of Ambridge was stopped by troopers for a traffic violation, he admitted to police that he had been drinking alcohol. Beasley showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending.
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl
RIMERSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. Troopers say Malea Janis was last seen in Rimersburg in Clarion County at around 12:30 p.m. Janis is 5 foot 1 inch tall and weighs around 116 pounds. She had black hair and brown eyes. Anyone...
1 person injured after crash in Allegheny County, driver rescued from car
STURGEON, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after firefighters rescued them from their car after a crash in Allegheny County. Sturgeon Volunteer Fire Department said they were dispatched to Cecil-Sturgeon Road in Sturgeon for reports of a crash on Sunday. Pictures from the department show that...
Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports
An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
Pa police probe death of 14-year-old girl fatally shot inside car
Police are investigating a shooting Friday evening that left a teenage girl dead in Duquesne. Lajaponis Roberts, 14, died at the scene, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Allegheny County Homicide detectives said they learned Roberts was a passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruze when the shooting occurred. The...
Firefighters called to Kane Regional Hospital due to faulty air handling unit
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Firefighters were called to Kane Regional Hospital in Ross Township this morning.The Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company said they found haze on the fourth floor of the hospital around 5 AM.After an investigation, they quickly found the source of the problem -- which was an air handling unit.No injuries were reported.
Man hospitalized after North Side shooting
A man was hospitalized Saturday night with a gunshot wound to the arm, according to Pittsburgh Police. Officers were sent to the area of 100 South Commons around 10:15 p.m. on Pittsburgh’s North Side after two ShotSpotter notifications. Around the same time officers arrived on scene, dispatch notified first responders of the wounded man at a hospital.
3 people arrested after alleged fight, attempted shooting in East Huntingdon
EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Three people are behind bars after a fight broke out in an East Huntingdon home and a gun got involved. According to the criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg responded to a home on Porter Avenue on Aug. 31 for a report of an assault.
Two people injured in White Oak vehicle accident
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A White Oak police cruiser was involved in a vehicle accident early Saturday evening."At approximately 2030 Hours a White Oak officer was involved in a motor vehicle accident. Fire units from White Oak 299 and Rainbow 300 along with EMS units from North Versailles 390 and North Huntington 211 arrived on the scene quickly to assist all patients," a Facebook statement read.Officials later confirmed the incident took place between Lincoln Way and Kelly Street. At least two people were transported from the scene, officials added.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
Police investigate crime scene at tent near Rachel Carson Bridge after shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police taped off a crime scene around a tent near the Rachel Carson Bridge after a man was found shot in the leg on Friday afternoon. Pittsburgh police said first responders in the area of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Ninth Street found a man with a gunshot wound to his thigh around noon. Police said he was conscious and alert and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.After speaking with witnesses, police said officers detained a person on the North Side. Investigators had an area around a tent taped off with multiple evidence markers on the ground. A grill, chairs, plastic cups and coolers could be seen around the tent, and a propane tank was spotted inside. It's unclear what was happening before the shooting. When asked if the tent was a place where people who are homeless were staying or if it was some sort of tailgate from the Backyard Brawl, police said "it is not from a tailgate."Police said the investigation is ongoing. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Family of six escapes two-alarm house fire in Westmoreland County
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — A family of six escaped when fire broke out in a home in Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, on Friday afternoon. The two-alarm fire broke out in a home on Walnut Street. Fire officials said they believe it was an electrical fire that started in the attic of...
Charges filed after 29-year-old man shot and killed in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A woman faces a homicide charges after a man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood. The shooting happened a little before 10:45 p.m. Thursday on the 2100 block of Park Hill Drive. Police found a man shot inside an apartment there. He was...
Duplex catches fire Washington County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Crews were called to a fire Friday night in Washington County.The Sturgeon Volunteer Fire Department said a duplex caught on fire, sending heavy smoke and flames through the front of the home.No word yet on any injuries.
Route 588 Steffin Hill Road Closure Begins Tuesday in Beaver County
(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work requiring the closure of Route 588 (Steffin Hill Road) in White Township, Beaver County will begin Tuesday, September 6 weather permitting. Beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday night, Steffin Hill Road will close to traffic continuously through Tuesday evening, September 27...
Pittsburgh woman arrested in fatal East Hills shooting
Pittsburgh police have arrested a Pittsburgh woman in the fatal shooting of a man late Thursday in the city’s East Hills neighborhood. Toddia Smiley, 25, is charged with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence in the death of Damien Jackson, 29, of Homestead. Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. and...
Man shot, killed inside East Hills apartment
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood. Police were called out to the 2100 block of Park Hill Drive late on Thursday night following reports that someone had been shot.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside an apartment.The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified by the Medical Examiner's Office as 29-year-old Damien Jackson, of Homestead.Police have not provided any suspect descriptions and say that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
East Hills woman charged with homicide in fatal shooting of friend's brother
A woman who told investigators that she “wasn’t going to be hit by a man” is charged with homicide in connection with a shooting Thursday at an East Hills housing complex, according to a criminal complaint filed against her. Toddia Smiley, 25, of East Hills, said she...
Police looking for prisoner who walked away from jail work crew in Beaver County
ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who walked away from a jail work crew that was mowing grass at a cemetery near Rochester Township in Beaver County. A criminal complaint says Brian Lee Colbert, 21, walked away from that crew...
