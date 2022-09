The first naloxone vending machine in Austin became operational this week, thanks to organizers from the NICE Project, allowing people in the region to access the lifesaving medication for free. Austin isn’t the first city to offer its residents 24/7 access to naloxone (first manufactured under the brand name Narcan). These vending machines have been installed at community health centers across the country in recent years, including in Battle Creek, Michigan; Las Vegas; and South Bend, Indiana. New York City is also reportedly planning to install 10 of the machines in various neighborhoods.

