ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

A 1982 Roy Leonard visit with Jerry Lewis: ‘I’m not going to leave this place without letting them know I cared about something while I was here’

By Dave Marzullo
wgnradio.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

Celebrating comedy icon Bob Newhart’s 93rd birthday with a street sign on Sheridan Road in Chicago

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier celebrates comedy legend Bob Newhart as he celebrates his 93rd birthday and the 50th anniversary of the ‘The Bob Newhart Show’, the 40th Anniversary of ‘Newhart’. The Edgewater Historical Society will put a memorial street sign in Bob’s honor at 5940 N Sheridan Road across from the North Tower of Thorndale Beach, where Newhart “lived” during the six CBS seasons of “The Bob Newhart Show,” which premiered September 16, 1972.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Monarch Migration: What to Know as Butterflies Fly Through Chicago This Month

Across the next few weeks, waves of monarch butterflies will flutter through Chicago, as the critters are on a mission to migrate south for the winter. For the best locations to spot the butterflies and how long they could stay in the Chicago area, chief curator of the Chicago Academy of Sciences at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum Doug Taron shared the latest details.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Dionne Warwick is teaming up with rappers to make new music

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick joins Steve Dale to talk about her new music and using Twitter as a way to start collaborating with rappers such as Chance the Rapper and others. See Dionne Warwick at Four Winds Casino New Buffalo on September 16th, for more information visit fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo/entertainment/.
THREE OAKS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
WGN News

7-mile water trail explores hidden history, including Chicago’s only Black-owned marina

The African American Heritage Water Trail is encouraging people to reflect on history from a different perspective. “It uncovers at least 180 years worth of history. So, it ranges from the Underground Railroad to the civil rights movement to the birth of the environmental justice movement,” Lillian Holden, education outreach coordinator for Openlands, said The […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

PHOTOS: 36 Rescued Beagle Pups Arrive at Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society

Dozens of sweet, smiley, floppy-eared beagles arrived at Chicago's Anti-Cruelty Society overnight Friday as part of a national effort to rescue 4,000 Beagles from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia. According to a spokesperson, the 36 1-year-old Beagle puppies were recently rescued from Envigo, a research and breeding facility...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Lewis
Person
Roy Leonard
CBS Chicago

A tour of Mackinac Island, Chicago vacation spot named Best Island in Continental U.S.

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (CBS) -- As travelers hit the road this holiday weekend – there is one destination not too far from Chicago that took the number one spot for the Best Island in the Continental U.S. by readers of Travel + Leisure.Mackinac Island is the quintessential vacation spot for Chicagoans – as it has been for more than a century.Mackinac Island sits between the Upper and Lower peninsulas of Michigan – just east of the Mackinac Bridge that connects the peninsulas, and also just east north and east of where the Straits of Mackinac connect Lake Michigan with Lake Huron.A...
CHICAGO, IL
weddingchicks.com

This Chicago Couple Held an Intimate Wedding at the Grand Thalia Hall

Carmelle and Charlie held this stunning Chicago wedding at the incomparable Thalia Hall, and accomplished the incredible task of making their wedding day an intimate affair in a grandiose space. Their bright but deep color palette complimented the classic space and created pops of color throughout. Make sure to keep scrolling to see all of the incredible photos Tova Studios captured of their day, including the florals by Flowers For Dreams.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Labor Day Weekend#Wgn Radio#Wgn Tv#Cubs
Herald & Review

For a small Chicago church, closing down was an act of faith

CHICAGO — Like so many pastors around the United States, the Rev. Amanda Olson has kept one eye on the Bible and another on the evolving religious landscape. She knew change was coming to the church in America. Yet she hoped her congregation might be spared the worst of...
CHICAGO, IL
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL (Photos & Free Maps)

If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Orlando Park, IL, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Orlando Park, IL a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: The great ‘Ball of Confusion’ keeps rolling

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/03/2022): John Kass & Jeff Carlin discuss the news of the week on this episode including a foreboding primetime address from President Joe Biden, Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot’s interesting words for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and ‘Ball of Confusion’ that is modern politics. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjacker drags woman, steals her dog in West Loop

A carjacker dragged a 54-year-old woman with her vehicle and stole her dog in the West Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police. The woman was seriously injured but is recovering, police said. It happened around 5:13 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Van Buren. Police said the...
CHICAGO, IL
tinybeans.com

Your Must-Save List for the Coolest Ice Cream Shops in Chicago

Want the scoop on the coolest ice cream shops across Chicago? These 20 spots serve up creative cones and tasty treats your kids will not soon forget. Going out for an ice cream is a simple and relatively affordable way to celebrate life’s little milestones. Although you don’t need a reason to treat yourself, whether it be the first day of school, a good report card, or a dance recital, a cold, creamy reward helps say, “cone-gratulations.” It’s also a great way to cone-sole (sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves!) a scraped knee, a lost soccer game, or even a bad day. Forget chicken soup: ice cream soothes the soul.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

World’s largest corn maze celebrates 60 years of James Bond

George Richardson, co-owner of Richardson Farm in Spring Grove, IL, joins Jon Hansen (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how the Richardson corn maze will be celebrating 60 years of James Bond with some familiar famous faces who have portrayed 007 over the years.
SPRING GROVE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy