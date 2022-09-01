A 1982 Roy Leonard visit with Jerry Lewis: ‘I’m not going to leave this place without letting them know I cared about something while I was here’

Read full article on original website
Labor Day 2022 Parade in NapervilleAdrian HolmanNaperville, IL
What is the Harvest Moon? How and when to watch for it in the Chicago area this SeptemberJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in IllinoisTravel MavenChicago, IL
3 Amazing Parks to Explore in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
Celebrating comedy icon Bob Newhart’s 93rd birthday with a street sign on Sheridan Road in Chicago
WGN Radio’s Dave Plier celebrates comedy legend Bob Newhart as he celebrates his 93rd birthday and the 50th anniversary of the ‘The Bob Newhart Show’, the 40th Anniversary of ‘Newhart’. The Edgewater Historical Society will put a memorial street sign in Bob’s honor at 5940 N Sheridan Road across from the North Tower of Thorndale Beach, where Newhart “lived” during the six CBS seasons of “The Bob Newhart Show,” which premiered September 16, 1972.
Dr. Willie Wilson on why he is running for mayor ‘I’m running to try to help the citizens of Chicago’
Dr. Willie Wilson joins Steve Dale to talk about his campaign to run for mayor. Dr. Wilson talks about why he chose to run for mayor, his plans to fight crime and more.
Monarch Migration: What to Know as Butterflies Fly Through Chicago This Month
Across the next few weeks, waves of monarch butterflies will flutter through Chicago, as the critters are on a mission to migrate south for the winter. For the best locations to spot the butterflies and how long they could stay in the Chicago area, chief curator of the Chicago Academy of Sciences at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum Doug Taron shared the latest details.
Dionne Warwick is teaming up with rappers to make new music
Legendary singer Dionne Warwick joins Steve Dale to talk about her new music and using Twitter as a way to start collaborating with rappers such as Chance the Rapper and others. See Dionne Warwick at Four Winds Casino New Buffalo on September 16th, for more information visit fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo/entertainment/.
These Chicago-Area Restaurants Will Run Specials on Labor Day
Looking for a way to savor Labor Day? Several restaurants in the Chicago area are running specials in honor of the holiday that marks the unofficial start to fall. Here are a few local places that will offer deals Monday:. Aba. Fulton Market District’s Mediterranean restaurant will run brunch for...
7-mile water trail explores hidden history, including Chicago’s only Black-owned marina
The African American Heritage Water Trail is encouraging people to reflect on history from a different perspective. “It uncovers at least 180 years worth of history. So, it ranges from the Underground Railroad to the civil rights movement to the birth of the environmental justice movement,” Lillian Holden, education outreach coordinator for Openlands, said The […]
Geneva Commons Mall is trying to help some pop-ups become permanent
A mall in Geneva is trying to help some small businesses make the move to a more permanent space. Five boutique stores competed in a contest this summer and a few of them will get a space in the mall. Tim McGill was there as the mall showcased these shops.
PHOTOS: 36 Rescued Beagle Pups Arrive at Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society
Dozens of sweet, smiley, floppy-eared beagles arrived at Chicago's Anti-Cruelty Society overnight Friday as part of a national effort to rescue 4,000 Beagles from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia. According to a spokesperson, the 36 1-year-old Beagle puppies were recently rescued from Envigo, a research and breeding facility...
A tour of Mackinac Island, Chicago vacation spot named Best Island in Continental U.S.
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (CBS) -- As travelers hit the road this holiday weekend – there is one destination not too far from Chicago that took the number one spot for the Best Island in the Continental U.S. by readers of Travel + Leisure.Mackinac Island is the quintessential vacation spot for Chicagoans – as it has been for more than a century.Mackinac Island sits between the Upper and Lower peninsulas of Michigan – just east of the Mackinac Bridge that connects the peninsulas, and also just east north and east of where the Straits of Mackinac connect Lake Michigan with Lake Huron.A...
'Money for Mongo': Event held in Schaumburg to raise money for former Bears player battling ALS
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A special event is happening this weekend to raise money for an ailing Chicago sports icon and his family. The "Money for Mongo" event is happening at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg Saturday to honor '85 Bears Super Bowl Champion Steve Mongo McMichael, who is battling ALS.
This Chicago Couple Held an Intimate Wedding at the Grand Thalia Hall
Carmelle and Charlie held this stunning Chicago wedding at the incomparable Thalia Hall, and accomplished the incredible task of making their wedding day an intimate affair in a grandiose space. Their bright but deep color palette complimented the classic space and created pops of color throughout. Make sure to keep scrolling to see all of the incredible photos Tova Studios captured of their day, including the florals by Flowers For Dreams.
Spotted In Chicago: The City's Hottest Celebrity Sightings
Celebs can't get enough of the Windy City. Here's what the stars have been up to in Chicago lately. Kelly Clarkson at RPM Steak View this post on Instagram A post shared by Headliner...
For a small Chicago church, closing down was an act of faith
CHICAGO — Like so many pastors around the United States, the Rev. Amanda Olson has kept one eye on the Bible and another on the evolving religious landscape. She knew change was coming to the church in America. Yet she hoped her congregation might be spared the worst of...
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in Chicago
There are plenty of interesting places to visit during the fall season in the Windy City and I’ll share with you those interesting places that are fun, entertaining, and educational in Chicago this autumn.
Cooper Roberts, paralyzed in Highland Park shooting, possibly experiencing memory loss: family
An 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the Highland Park mass shooting may be experiencing memory loss, his family said.
14 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL (Photos & Free Maps)
If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Orlando Park, IL, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Orlando Park, IL a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: The great ‘Ball of Confusion’ keeps rolling
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/03/2022): John Kass & Jeff Carlin discuss the news of the week on this episode including a foreboding primetime address from President Joe Biden, Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot’s interesting words for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and ‘Ball of Confusion’ that is modern politics. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Carjacker drags woman, steals her dog in West Loop
A carjacker dragged a 54-year-old woman with her vehicle and stole her dog in the West Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police. The woman was seriously injured but is recovering, police said. It happened around 5:13 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Van Buren. Police said the...
Your Must-Save List for the Coolest Ice Cream Shops in Chicago
Want the scoop on the coolest ice cream shops across Chicago? These 20 spots serve up creative cones and tasty treats your kids will not soon forget. Going out for an ice cream is a simple and relatively affordable way to celebrate life’s little milestones. Although you don’t need a reason to treat yourself, whether it be the first day of school, a good report card, or a dance recital, a cold, creamy reward helps say, “cone-gratulations.” It’s also a great way to cone-sole (sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves!) a scraped knee, a lost soccer game, or even a bad day. Forget chicken soup: ice cream soothes the soul.
World’s largest corn maze celebrates 60 years of James Bond
George Richardson, co-owner of Richardson Farm in Spring Grove, IL, joins Jon Hansen (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how the Richardson corn maze will be celebrating 60 years of James Bond with some familiar famous faces who have portrayed 007 over the years.
