Mass resignation leaves 11-seat Pittsfield Police Advisory and Review Board left with one member; sense of futility blamed

Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe Lantern
New stimulus bill would give thousands to New York familiesJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
theberkshireedge.com
Alf Barbalunga will bring positive change to Berkshire County as Sheriff
I’m writing this letter in support of Alf Barbalunga for Sheriff, whom I have worked alongside for more than 20 years. His experience, proven leadership, and vision for the future are the reasons that allow me to place complete trust in his abilities. Under Alf Barbalunga’s tenure as Chief...
wamc.org
False claim of voter fraud concerns from a Berkshire County sheriff candidate prompts rebuke from Pittsfield city clerk
The Democratic primary race for Berkshire County Sheriff, which wraps up with Tuesday’s election, between two-term incumbent Tom Bowler and challenger Alf Barbalunga has been a punishing one. As the Chief Probation Officer of the Southern Berkshire District Court attempts to win the next six-year term as sheriff, his...
theberkshireedge.com
State Rep. Paul W. Mark running for state Senate
Berkshire County — After serving 11 years in the House of Representatives representing the 2nd Berkshire District, state Rep. Paul W. Mark is running as a candidate for state senate on the Tuesday, September 6 primary ballot. Mark is running against community organizer Huff Tyler Templeton of Williamstown. Both candidates are running for the seat that is being vacated by state Sen. Adam Hinds, who is running for lieutenant governor.
amherstbulletin.com
Deputy superintendent at Hampshire County jail resigns as suspicious vehicle probe begins
NORTHAMPTON — Barbara Marean resigned as deputy superintendent of the Hampshire County Jail and House of Correction onAug. 25, one day after the Gazette reported that her name appeared in a Southampton police report involving a suspicious vehicle at the home of another jail employee earlier this month. Sheriff...
westernmassnews.com
Wilmer Puello-Mota expelled from Holyoke city council seat
Local optometrists busy with students during back-to-school season. Authorities say that remains found last night in Berkshire County appears to be that of a missing woman.
WNYT
Authorities await autopsy results of missing Shaker High School teacher
We’re checking in with police, after human remains, believed to be those of missing Shaker High School teacher, Meghan Marohn – have been found. According to the Berkshire County district attorney’s office, a hiker found the remains Thursday evening. They were discovered in a heavily-wooded area near...
wamc.org
Former officials subpoenaed in AG's civil rights probe of Saratoga Springs arrests, council to consider reimbursements
Two former officials in the City of Saratoga Springs have been issued subpoenas as the New York State Attorney General investigates potential misuses of police power related to the arrest of Black Lives Matter demonstrators last year. At its next regular meeting the city council will consider a resolution next week to authorize funding for legal services for the former officials.
westernmassnews.com
Crews in Belchertown respond to house fire on Main Street
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to Main Street in Belchertown Saturday morning for reports of a fire at a multifamily home. Our Western Mass News crews arrived around noon and saw multiple fire crews working on the scene who had controlled most of the fire. There have...
WNYT
Man arrested at North Adams housing authority for gun and drug possession
A Springfield, Massachusetts man is facing drug and gun charges. Police in North Adams say he had an intent to sell. Police posting on Friday they’ve arrested Quentin Harris on a number of charges. He was arraigned Wednesday in Northern Berkshire District Court, held on a $25,000 cash bail.
WNYT
Former Saratoga Springs mayor, public safety commissioner subpoenaed
The former mayor and public safety commissioner in Saratoga Springs have been subpoenaed to testify in an investigation by the New York State Attorney General. The state is investigating how Saratoga Springs police treated Black Lives Matter protestors during rallies and marches in 2021. Current Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino...
WNYT
Pittsfield woman among NASA’S astronauts set to visit the moon
When the mission does eventually launch, there will be a local woman on board the voyage to the moon. It also marks her fourth trip into space!. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, Taconic High School graduate Stephanie Wilson is set to make the trip. The paper...
Former Springfield official Kevin Kennedy has died
The City of Springfield's former Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy has died.
Attempted hatchet attack on dirt bikers in Glenville
Glenville Police have arrested Benjamin P. Jerome, 41 who attempted to attack two dirt bikers with a hatchet. The altercation happened on the Hemlock Hollow nature trail near the Indian Kill Preserve.
WNYT
Animal control removes 31 horses for neglect concern
Police say they found dozens of horses suffering from neglect on the property of a Washington County woman. We have new video of animal control taking the horses from the property. This comes after police say they executed a search warrant on the Granville property, and found the animals had...
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Vote Yes On Question 1 In November To Make Amherst and Massachusetts More Livable￼
There are three potholes on my street, each about two to three feet wide and four or five inches deep. The PVTA 33 bus route that runs through my neighborhood comes once every 40 minutes, so to get from anywhere on the route to the grocery store or to the Amherst Survival Center by bus is often a several hour round trip. Preschool teachers and para-educators in Amherst and across the state make little more than the minimum wage. I know because I taught preschool for five years locally. In an age of climate catastrophe that is causing unprecedented heatwaves and extreme drought, only 23 of the 180 buses in PVTA’s fleet are electric vehicles. The railings on the bridge where Route 116 crosses Fort River down by Groff Park are completely rusted through in several places.
WNYT
3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday
The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
Justice Department settlement details Cuomo’s misuse of grants for Chamber staff
Albany, N.Y. — The state Environmental Facilities Corp. has agreed to pay a $500,000 settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to settle allegations that it repeatedly received payments from a clean water fund to pay for staffers that were working in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office. The...
Another Change is Coming For The Josh In Berkshire County
It seems like there have constant revisions for the annual Josh Billings RunAground triathlon which is set to take place on September 18th as participants all across Berkshire County and beyond will be ready to participate in this race be it running, cycling, and/or paddling. The main revision is this...
Labor Day getaways for Massachusetts: Visit the oldest fair in the US, watch a schooner race and more
Summer may be waning down and you might be tempted to start pulling out those flannel shirts soon, but don’t fret, there is still time left for some end-of-summer fun in Massachusetts. For those left wondering what to do for Labor Day weekend, here are a few options fun...
