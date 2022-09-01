Florida Gators To Take On Ohio Bobcats In Tampa At Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. – AMALIE Arena will serve as the site for a non-conference matchup between the Florida Gators and the Ohio Bobcats on Wednesday, December 14 at 7:00 p.m.

The game time and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

The contest marks the fourth all-time meeting between the Gators and Bobcats and first since facing each other in the first round of the 2005 NCAA Tournament. Florida owns a 2-1 lead in the series.

Intersport, a sports marketing and events agency based in Chicago, will manage the operations for the event. The agency also owns and operates the Fort Myers Tip-Off, which features two four-team men’s fields – the Beach and the Palms Divisions – and will introduce a four-team women’s field for the first time this year.

“Coming off a successful fourth edition of the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off last season, which ended with Florida winning the Beach Division title, we are excited to extend the relationship with the program and new head coach Todd Golden into this year,” said Mark Starsiak, vice president at Intersport. “As we continue to expand our portfolio of basketball events all over the country, adding another basketball experience on Florida’s Gulf Coast is a great opportunity for us to bring more great college basketball to fans in the greater Tampa area.”

Golden arrives in Gainesville after three successful seasons as head coach at the University of San Francisco. He guided the 2021-22 Dons to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1998 and a 57-36 overall record as head coach.

Ohio looks to build off a strong 2021-22 season under fourth-year head coach Jeff Boals, who guided the Bobcats to a 25-10 record and second-round appearance in the CBI Tournament. The Bobcats’ 25 wins were their most in a single season since 2013-14, when they also won 25 contests.

Fans interested in attending the game can register to receive direct email alerts regarding ticket news and other event updates at AMALIEarena.com/gators .

Those who register for these ticket alerts will be eligible for access to an exclusive one-day presale on Tuesday, September 27.

