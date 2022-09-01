ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Man attempts to stab toddler, standoff ensues

By Larry Statser, Joshua Hoggard
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02tGcO_0heISDVH00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who authorities said was involved in a short standoff at a Wichita Falls apartment complex after attempting to stab a toddler on Sunday afternoon now faces two felony charges.

RELATED: One arrested after threatening to stab infant during break-in
  • Othniel McKinney, Jr. mugshot from August 28, 2022, courtesy of the Wichita County Jail roster

Othniel “Bubba” McKinney, Jr., 64, of Wichita Falls, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and burglary of a habitation following the incident.

As of the time of publication, McKinney remains in Wichita County Jail, where he was booked on Sunday, August 28, 2022, on bonds totaling $450,000.

According to the affidavit, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, to calls about a man trying to stab a 2-year-old child at the Country Park Apartments in the 5200 block of Professional Drive.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, a bystander waved them down and pointed to a man, later identified as McKinney, on the balcony of one of the apartment units.

WFPD Sgt. Adam Maloney, who responded to the scene, said on Sunday McKinney appeared to be experiencing “a bad episode on some kind of narcotics.” Officers referred to McKinney’s state as one of “excited delirium” in the arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, a short standoff ensued between WFPD officers and McKinney. Sgt. Maloney told our crew at the scene McKinney had barricaded himself on the balcony.

LOCAL CRIME: Warrant arrest leads to large fentanyl seizure

Sgt. Maloney said officers attempted to talk to McKinney, he began throwing shotgun shells from the balcony, then broke some wood off the balcony before jumping down.

Officers took McKinney into custody while they said he was heavily resisting them. McKinney was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries to his hands and possible drug overdose.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OniBy_0heISDVH00
    Sign for Country Park Apartments, taken on Sunday, August 28, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddIlP_0heISDVH00
    Balcony where standoff occurred at Country Park Apartments, taken Sunday, August 28, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZk7n_0heISDVH00
    Police tape at apartment complex, taken Sunday, August 28, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSW73_0heISDVH00
    Heavy police presence on Professional Drive, taken Sunday, August 28, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46SsPs_0heISDVH00
    WFPD officers investigate the scene, taken Sunday, August 28, 2022

Police spoke to the mother of the toddler, who said McKinney had been running up and down the stairs to his apartment in a panic. She said she walked over to see if she could help and her two-year-old daughter followed her.

The toddler’s mother told police McKinney ran past her and grabbed her 2-year-old daughter and tried to stab her in the stomach with a knife, but only cut her shirt. She said he then took off running, still holding the girl, but tripped and fell, dropping her daughter.

LOCAL NEWS: Body found in empty lot on 9th Street in Wichita Falls

According to the affidavit, the girl’s mother said she grabbed her daughter, then McKinney went to her car where her 10-month-old daughter was and tried to get in it. She said they got into a struggle over the knife which she took away, and during this fight, he cut his hands.

Police spoke to several witnesses of the incident and followed a blood trail to an apartment where the resident told them McKinney ran past him in the parking lot, then into the resident’s apartment.

The man told officers he went into his apartment and found McKinney sitting on his couch. He said McKinney confronted him in the entryway with a knife and they began to fight. He said he was able to push McKinney away and McKinney left the apartment.

The affidavit said police found blood on the couch, the door, the wall, and the floor.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LuTTi_0heISDVH00
    McKinney’s mugshot from 2006, courtesy Wichita County Jail
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJZuM_0heISDVH00
    McKinney’s mugshot from 2014, courtesy Wichita County Jail
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cmtIb_0heISDVH00
    McKinney’s mugshot from 2017, courtesy Wichita County Jail
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P7lIv_0heISDVH00
    McKinney’s mugshot from 2018, courtesy Wichita County Jail
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TkTPa_0heISDVH00
    McKinney’s mugshot from 2020 courtesy Wichita County Jail
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PkaT7_0heISDVH00
    McKinney’s mugshot from 2022, courtesy Wichita County Jail

A check of McKinney’s criminal history reveals a lengthy record of 46 arrests, the earliest of which date back to 1984. McKinney has faced numerous charges, from aggravated assault to traffic violations. He’s served multiple jail sentences over the same time period.

LOCAL CRIME: Man charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography

McKinney’s previous charges include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • 15 drug charges
  • 2 public intoxication charges
  • 3 evading arrest charges
  • 3 organized crime charges
  • 3 weapons charges
  • 3 parole violations
  • 3 probation violations
  • 3 failure to remove weeds charges
  • 1 hindering apprehension charge

McKinney’s arrest on Sunday, August 28 marks his third arrest of 2022. The previous two were on drug charges, which are still pending.

