Panther Peps display school spirit, inclusivity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An extracurricular group at Powell High School gives students with special needs the ability to shine. In 2010, a group of Powell High cheerleaders saw an all-inclusive squad at a competition and thought it would be a great idea to bring to Powell. Thus, the Panther Peps was created. Led by the varsity cheerleaders, the Panther Peps practice every Thursday to get ready for the big games. They perform during the third quarter of every home football game and at halftime during the girls basketball season.
Fans in the Stands week 2

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We celebrate the passion of high school football fans with our Fans in the Stands week 2 brought to you by Patriot Homecare. We are calling on you East Tennessee. When you see you a WATE 6 on your side camera at your high school’s football game, whip into a Friday Frenzy and you just might find yourself featured on our “Fans in the Stands” series celebrating your passion and school spirit. See you on the gridiron!
How to Watch and Listen: Mississippi State vs. Memphis

Mississippi State opens the 2022 season on Saturday against Memphis at Davis Wade Stadium. The Bulldogs are coming off a 7-5 season in which the program played in a bowl game for the 12th consecutive season. The Bulldogs enter the third season under head coach Mike Leach and return a...
Arkansas vs. Cincinnati updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday

The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Arkansas ended up 9-4 last year and capped things off with a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Outback Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Likewise, Cincinnati finished a flawless 13-0 in the regular season last season, but they are hoping to make up for a 27-6 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Cotton Bowl.
