The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Arkansas ended up 9-4 last year and capped things off with a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Outback Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Likewise, Cincinnati finished a flawless 13-0 in the regular season last season, but they are hoping to make up for a 27-6 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Cotton Bowl.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO