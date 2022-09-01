ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

IDOT opening applications for snowbird program

By Danny Connolly
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While summer is just ending, one state agency is already preparing for winter.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is accepting applications for their snowbird program to help with snow-and-ice removal. The seasonal employees would work as snow removal operators and highway maintainers.

“Safety is our top priority,” Omer Osmen, Illinois Transportation Secretary, said. “We’re asking individuals to consider applying for these positions to help keep our roads and bridges clear during inclement weather. In addition to providing a vitally important service, snowbirds sometimes become full-time employees.”

IDOT is responsible for clearing more than 45,000 lane miles across the state during the winter.

Employees are required to have a commercial driver’s licenses, as well as pass a background check, vision and physical exams, and drug and alcohol screenings. They also must be ready to work in emergency conditions during weekends, evenings, and holidays.

The application window close September 12th. More information about the jobs can be found here .

