FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store ClosuresJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a ConditionBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This FallGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider TradingJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
It Was Only Right Serena Williams Played Her Final Match in NYCGenius TurnerNew York City, NY
politicsny.com
Op-ed | Working people at the helm this Labor Day
On this Labor Day in the Big Apple, working people in New York City can enjoy the fruits of our labor. Labor Day is America’s tribute to workers in the form of a three-day weekend. This day was hard fought and won by organized labor as we led the effort to recognize the enormous economic contributions of people who work. Labor Day was a game changer for the working people’s movement and declared a federal holiday in 1894.
Disgraced Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Spotted Partying In N.Y.C. As Investigations & Lawsuits Against Him Pile Up
Rudy Giuliani is being hit with investigations and lawsuits left and right, but the former New York City mayor still has time to party. The disgraced lawyer was spotted at Halswell Green's, a Times Square bar, celebrating radio personality and podcaster Lauren Conlin's birthday. Giuliani, who attended the event with his girlfriend, Dr. Maria Ryan, was seen listening to music, dancing and chatting with other guests throughout the night. An eyewitness shared people at the bar were actually very "excited" to see him. "It was a little jarring," the witness added. "There was kind of a commotion when he arrived...
PLANetizen
New York MTA Cuts Bus Service
“New York City bus riders are in for more pain as Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials [in August] quietly cut service across the five boroughs,” reports Clayton Guse in a paywalled article for the New York Daily News. The changes are intended to address the transit agency’s ongoing fiscal crisis,...
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More
Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
Report: New York City is the most dangerous “Sanctuary Community” in America
(The Center Square) – As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to bus foreign nationals who’ve entered the U.S. illegally to New York City, a new report reveals that the Big Apple is the most dangerous so-called “Sanctuary Community” in America. According to data compiled by the...
Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk
There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?
Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
NBC New York
NYCHA Found Arsenic in the Water Two Weeks Ago—Tenants Only Found Out Friday Night
This article was originally published on Sept 2 10:42pm EDT by THE CITY. The city’s public housing authority discovered traces of arsenic in the tap water at one of its biggest developments in Manhattan, the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village, THE CITY has learned. Late Friday, NYCHA...
'24 Hours of Peace' hopes to keep Newark streets free of violence
There was a huge turnout of people hoping to take a break from violence for 24 hours. The 24 Hours of Peace event is meant to engage the community and encourage dialogue and conflict resolution. Starting at 6 p.m. they came together.
Ma’am, do you have anything to declare? $230,000 seized at US-Canada border in Upstate NY
Champlain, N.Y. — U.S. border patrol officers in Upstate New York asked a 45-year-old woman routine questions Thursday when one question led to a surprising discovery. The woman crossing into Canada at Champlain in Clinton County told officers she had $15,000 in cash. What she neglected to say is...
weatherboy.com
USGS Confirms Pair of Earthquakes in New Jersey; Dozens Report Shaking in Northern Portion of the State
USGS has confirmed that two relatively weak earthquakes struck New Jersey yesterday in northern New Jersey, confirming what many people had reported on social media. USGS received more than 5 dozen reports of shaking from the stronger of two earthquakes which struck Morris County. The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.3...
Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
Fatal Fire Closes Down Popular Hudson Valley Bar, Eatery
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and a popular bar closed following an early morning fire. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F reported an investigation into an early morning fatal fire in Orange County. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. Fire Closes Down...
Mayor Adams wants MCC for gun, ammunition stores
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday called on credit card companies to establish a merchant category code (MCC) for gun and ammunition stores. “When it comes to guns falling into the wrong hands, we must find upstream solutions before we’re faced with downstream consequences — because downstream consequences are lost lives,” Mayor […]
Man Stabbed in Back on NYC Subway Over $30
NEW YORK, NY – A straphanger riding the southbound 5 train in Brooklyn was robbed...
Arsenic discovered in tap water at LES NYCHA complex
NEW YORK -- Arsenic was discovered in the tap water at a New York City Housing Authority complex in the East Village.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, this affects thousands of residents in a six-block radius.The city is advising families at the Jacob Riis Houses not to drink or cook with the water coming out of their tap. The city is handing out free bottled water to families, and a stand outside is providing water that they can use to bathe and cook with."I got water from that. I used it to bathe my kids because they said we can bathe...
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
Another NJ school board fights back against sexualizing kids (Opinion)
The fact that we are even having this debate is a sign of the surreal times we live in. It's also a glaring reminder that the Democratic majority in New Jersey has betrayed the principles that have had voters keep them in power for the past two decades. As we...
40-Year-Old Attacked and Robbed at Brooklyn Subway Station
NEW YORK, NY – Another NYC subway rider was attacked and robbed recently. This time,...
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Warns Residents of the Spotted Lanternfly
Hoboken is warning residents, not only from their city, but from municipalities around Hudson County, to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly, as the insect has been scene countywide. While this invasive species might be colorful, they can harm local plant life, cause fungal growth, and attract wasps...
