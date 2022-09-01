ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

politicsny.com

Op-ed | Working people at the helm this Labor Day

On this Labor Day in the Big Apple, working people in New York City can enjoy the fruits of our labor. Labor Day is America’s tribute to workers in the form of a three-day weekend. This day was hard fought and won by organized labor as we led the effort to recognize the enormous economic contributions of people who work. Labor Day was a game changer for the working people’s movement and declared a federal holiday in 1894.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Disgraced Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Spotted Partying In N.Y.C. As Investigations & Lawsuits Against Him Pile Up

Rudy Giuliani is being hit with investigations and lawsuits left and right, but the former New York City mayor still has time to party. The disgraced lawyer was spotted at Halswell Green's, a Times Square bar, celebrating radio personality and podcaster Lauren Conlin's birthday. Giuliani, who attended the event with his girlfriend, Dr. Maria Ryan, was seen listening to music, dancing and chatting with other guests throughout the night. An eyewitness shared people at the bar were actually very "excited" to see him. "It was a little jarring," the witness added. "There was kind of a commotion when he arrived...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

New York MTA Cuts Bus Service

“New York City bus riders are in for more pain as Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials [in August] quietly cut service across the five boroughs,” reports Clayton Guse in a paywalled article for the New York Daily News. The changes are intended to address the transit agency’s ongoing fiscal crisis,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More

Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
101.5 WPDH

Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk

There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?

Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Valley Post

Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
PIX11

Mayor Adams wants MCC for gun, ammunition stores

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday called on credit card companies to establish a merchant category code (MCC) for gun and ammunition stores. “When it comes to guns falling into the wrong hands, we must find upstream solutions before we’re faced with downstream consequences — because downstream consequences are lost lives,” Mayor […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Arsenic discovered in tap water at LES NYCHA complex

NEW YORK -- Arsenic was discovered in the tap water at a New York City Housing Authority complex in the East Village.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, this affects thousands of residents in a six-block radius.The city is advising families at the Jacob Riis Houses not to drink or cook with the water coming out of their tap. The city is handing out free bottled water to families, and a stand outside is providing water that they can use to bathe and cook with."I got water from that. I used it to bathe my kids because they said we can bathe...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Warns Residents of the Spotted Lanternfly

Hoboken is warning residents, not only from their city, but from municipalities around Hudson County, to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly, as the insect has been scene countywide. While this invasive species might be colorful, they can harm local plant life, cause fungal growth, and attract wasps...
HOBOKEN, NJ

