ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Opinion: Arkansas-Cincinnati isn’t a make or break game, but it’s close

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxAKD_0heIR3j300

Arkansas’ season is not lost if the Razorbacks fall in the season opener to Cincinnati on Saturday.

Coach Sam Pittman deserves every game, every down, every opportunity to build the Hogs program back from the ashes he inherited after the Chad Morris disaster in the late 2010s. And he should get it, too, especially after last year’s 9-4 season.

That season has built expectations higher in Fayetteville than they have been since the Bobby Petrino era. But for fans, it’s important to keep things in perspective.

Some prognosticators have Arkansas pegged as a 10-win team. More have them at nine. Eight is also a common number. Few who are around the team on a semi-regular basis are saying seven or fewer. Fans sometimes buy into these predications and up their expectations, accordingly.

Think, though. Would it really be a bad season if Arkansas won seven games?

No. of course not. The Razorbacks are still so close to the debacle pre-Pittman that any winning season should be considered a success. A few years from now it shouldn’t. For now, however, yes.

Arkansas plays in the SEC after all, a league that’s been considered the best in the sport for the better part of the last 15 years, if not even longer than that. Combine that with Arkansas’ still-climbing nature – meaning the Hogs aren’t among the elite just yet – and a nonconference schedule that is among the toughest in the country, too, and seven wins wouldn’t anything to sneeze at.

Cincinnati should be a tough game. The Bearcats are ranked higher than the Hogs in one of the two major polls. They’re coming off a College Football Playoff appearance, too.

If Arkansas were to fall Saturday, it would hurt. It wouldn’t be the world. It would mean the Razorbacks almost certainly aren’t reaching the 10-win threshold, but in the grand scheme of things, that isn’t required to prove Pittman is the best man for the job in the here and now.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas football: Grading the Hogs' victory over Cincinnati

It was a gritty performance, one that we’ve become accustomed to seeing from Arkansas under head coach Sam Pittman. More often than not they end in victories. But more often than not the Tums bottle takes a bit hit as well. It’s exciting football, for sure. Big plays by...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jordan Rodgers makes pick for 3rd-best team in SEC

Jordan Rodgers is ready the call the hogs in 2022. The SEC Network analyst is going all in on Arkansas as a top team in the conference. “It is absolutely, zero doubt, Arkansas,” Rodgers exclaimed on SEC Nation. Now it should be disclosed that SEC Nation has set up...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hoop Hogs’ veteran, energetic enforcer Kamani Johnson looks to expand role

LITTLE ROCK — Head Hog Eric Musselman wasted no time bolstering his frontline by dipping into the transfer portal at the conclusion of his Arkansas basketball program’s second consecutive NCAA tournament Elite Eight run as he snatched up four long, tall, and athletic big men in the span of a week bridging the end of April to the first few days of May.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, OH
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
State
Arkansas State
City
Cincinnati, OH
foxsportstexarkana.com

Razorbacks get first win in Trey Outlaw era

TEXARKANA ⁠— Quarterback Nate Wall went 11-17 passing for 130 yards and three touchdowns, and the Arkansas High Razorbacks earned their first win of the Trey Outlaw era with a 47-0 thrashing of the Dollarway Cardinals Friday night at Razorback Stadium. Courtland Loudermill had 172 rushing yards and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Petrino
Person
Chad Morris
Person
Sam Pittman
linknky.com

Mayer brothers ink Name, Image and Likeness deal with Beacon Orthopaedics

Name Image and Likeness deals have trickled into Northern Kentucky, with two of the most accomplished former-prep football stars from the area inking a deal with Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine. Michael Mayer, a tight end for Notre Dame, and his brother A.J., a quarterback with Arkansas State, both starred...
COVINGTON, KY
NBC4 Columbus

I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Razorbacks#College Football#American Football#Hogs#Sec
spectrumnews1.com

Everyone is ready for Riverfest 2022

NEWPORT, Ky. — Kyle and Tamara Thompson set up on the hill at Newport’s Riverfront first thing Sunday morning. She said it was a spur-of-the-moment decision that lead the couple to getting on a bus to take them to Riverfest. “I had woken him up at like 5...
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Where to watch the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you plan to make your way to Riverfest, be prepared for the big crowds. Whether you plan to watch the fireworks in Ohio, Kentucky, or on the water, patience is key. The huge crowds never disappoint. If you want to stake out a spot on the...
CINCINNATI, OH
fayettevilleflyer.com

Movie filmed in Fayetteville to be released this month

A movie filmed in Fayetteville will be released in theaters and streaming services this month. The film, called House of Darkness, stars actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, and was filmed at locations in and around Fayetteville in the spring of 2021. The movie was written and directed by Neil...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WLWT 5

'CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey' is coming to Cincinnati in November

CINCINNATI — Calling all parents of little ones, "CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey" is coming to Cincinnati this fall. The 67-date tour will be stopping at Taft Theatre on Nov. 22. Tickets for the Cincinnati show go on sale on Sept. 16. "CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey" is a Broadway-style musical...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TripAdvisor Blog

15 fun and unique things you can only do in Cincinnati

With its abundance of beautiful 19th-century buildings, bridge-lined riverfront, and world-class breweries courtesy of the German immigrants who flocked to the city in the 1800s, Cincinnati never fails to surprise first-time visitors and even those who call it home. Ahead, we serve up 15 ways to make the most of your visit.
CINCINNATI, OH
lovelandbeacon.com

A battle is won, but the flames of war continue to burn

FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-157 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (September 2, 2022) – In Issue 2022-157 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, today a lesson on the importance of geography in battle. MARCH TO THE SEA BEGINS. The Civil War Battle of Atlanta, which began July 22,...
LOVELAND, OH
ptonline.com

Cold Jet Builds New Cincinnati Headquarters

Cold Jet, a leading provider of dry-ice technology for cleaning molds and parts, is investing $4.9 million in a new headquarters in Loveland, Ohio. The new facility will consolidate the existing headquarters in Loveland (barely one-quarter mile away, as the crow flies) and manufacturing in nearby Milford, Ohio. The newly renovated building of 107,440 ft2 will add 67 new employees and is due to open by the end of next August. Cold Jet has grown its workforce over 30% in the last 10 years in the Greater Cincinnati area, and has now physically outgrown its spaces, the company states.
LOVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

147K+
Followers
194K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy