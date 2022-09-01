Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Video: As San Antonio abortion clinic closes, its director worries about who is left behind
SAN ANTONIO — Abortion clinics are closing across Texas after the state banned the procedure, with few exceptions, at any point in a pregnancy. At Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services, office equipment is marked for donation, longtime staff members are relocating or finding new jobs, and medical equipment is loaded onto moving trucks.
KSAT 12
San Antonio girl picked to be Down Syndrome ambassador in Times Square
A San Antonia girl is headed for the hustle and bustle of New York City. Savannah Rose will help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in Times Square on September 17. One day each year, the video monitors of Times Square showcase photos of children, teens, and adults with Down Syndrome doing typical things like working, playing, and learning. The motivation behind the event is to promote inclusion and to highlight the positive impact people with Down Syndrome have on their communities.
KSAT 12
Comal ISD investigating ‘highly inappropriate and demeaning racial comments’ made during volleyball game
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal Independent School District is investigating after Canyon High School students allegedly made “highly inappropriate and demeaning racial comments” during a volleyball game Friday night. A parent of a Hays High School student, Jennifer Price, shared a post to Facebook Friday night...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: KBTX Meterologist Mia Montgomery says goodbye to the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday marks Meteorologist Mia Montgomery’s final day at KBTX after two and a half years. Montgomery is going to KSAT 12 in San Antonio to continue her career as a meteorologist. After interning at both The Weather Channel and KBTX, Montgomery graduated with a B.S....
'So scary that a cold did this': San Antonio boy hospitalized after common cold triggers asthma
SAN ANTONIO — Don't send your children to school sick. That's a plea from doctors and a San Antonio mother after her 6-year-old with severe asthma was put on life support, having also caught the common cold. He's been in the hospital for about two weeks and is now in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at The Children's Hospital of San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Butterfly invasion! Swarms are back as snout butterflies make annual migration through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – It happens every year: millions of American snout butterflies — known colloquially as “snout nose butterflies” — migrate south through San Antonio. And more than a few of the insects will end up splattered on your car's grill or windshield. Named for...
foxsanantonio.com
'Baby boxes' for parents wanting to anonymously turn over infants gaining support
SAN ANTONIO - Parents who want to leave their infants at Safe Haven locations might soon have more options. At least half of the San Antonio City Council members are pushing to expand the Safe Haven Program that allows parents to anonymously turn over their infants. By adding baby boxes at locations across the city, the goal is to reduce the number of infants that are abandoned by parents who may not want them or don't believe they can care for them.
Gatorade creator proved skills at Brackenridge before inventing sports drink
He was a normal San Antonio teen before inventing the well-known sports drink.
San Antonio teacher fired for 'unprofessional' comment captured on video
'The very fact that you exist annoys me!' the terminated teacher appears to tells a student in a video clip circulated on social media.
KSAT 12
Why city’s best shot at new ballpark may not be downtown
SAN ANTONIO – The development of a downtown ballpark could spark ancillary development in San Antonio’s urban core, but after years of discussion and at least one study exploring multiple sites, the more viable home for a baseball stadium may lie outside the center city. But even that...
KSAT 12
Cali-Style Burritos in SA, New Restaurant at the Pearl & Huge Cinnamon Rolls
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to New Braunfels for some of the best seafood you can find in Central Texas at McAdoo’s Seafood Company.
KSAT 12 introduces San Antonio to the station's newest reporter
KSAT 12's new hire is already getting a warm welcome from viewers.
KENS 5
Forgotten Friends: Rip is a lover, not a fighter
CONVERSE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. This week we headed over to Converse Animal Shelter and met Rip,...
KSAT 12
New ‘rainbow fentanyl’ trend terrifying for parents, schools
SAN ANTONIO – At first glance, the pills look like candy. However, inside is a substance 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Fentanyl is a rising crisis in our country, causing the highest number of overdose deaths and sending numbers to record levels.
KSAT 12
KSAT viewers show videos, pictures as much of San Antonio gets good soaking on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – Much of the San Antonio area got some good soaking downpours on Saturday evening. There could be more showers on Sunday morning and a chance for rain on Labor Day be sure to follow the latest forecast from the KSAT meteorologists. Submit your photos through the...
KIII TV3
'All that matters is that she's home' | San Antonio family begs for return of missing 16-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO — Sitting in the front yard of Kathline Ann Lubin's home, her family speaks with members of the non-profit, Search and Support San Antonio. It is early in the afternoon as they try to come up with possible places to search. "It has been pure hell," Kathline's...
KSAT 12
Bexar County mother fears daughter died of a fentanyl overdose
SELMA, Texas – Although the Selma Police Department is still awaiting the toxicology results from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, Veronica Kaprosy is warning other parents as she suspects her 17-year-old daughter, Danica, died of a fentanyl overdose. “You have to talk to your children about the...
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Port Isabel officer put to rest after serving San Antonio
On August 22, Officer Justin Garcia was discovered deceased in his home in San Antonio by SAPD, appearing to have passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Washington Moscoso. The 30-year-old law enforcement officer began his career serving at the Port Isabel Police Department in 2015 before moving to and beginning work with San Antonio in 2016.
KSAT 12
Teacher seen speaking to student in video in ‘unprofessional manner’ fired from Edgewood ISD, district says
SAN ANTONIO – Correction: This story was updated to reflect the teacher spoke in an unprofessional manner, not spanked the student. KSAT regrets the error. The Edgewood Independent School District has fired a teacher who was seen in a video speaking to a student in an “unprofessional manner.”
7 types of people you’ll see at Bad Bunny’s San Antonio show at the Alamodome
You know these fans perreo sola.
