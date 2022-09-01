ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

San Antonio girl picked to be Down Syndrome ambassador in Times Square

A San Antonia girl is headed for the hustle and bustle of New York City. Savannah Rose will help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in Times Square on September 17. One day each year, the video monitors of Times Square showcase photos of children, teens, and adults with Down Syndrome doing typical things like working, playing, and learning. The motivation behind the event is to promote inclusion and to highlight the positive impact people with Down Syndrome have on their communities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'So scary that a cold did this': San Antonio boy hospitalized after common cold triggers asthma

SAN ANTONIO — Don't send your children to school sick. That's a plea from doctors and a San Antonio mother after her 6-year-old with severe asthma was put on life support, having also caught the common cold. He's been in the hospital for about two weeks and is now in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at The Children's Hospital of San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

'Baby boxes' for parents wanting to anonymously turn over infants gaining support

SAN ANTONIO - Parents who want to leave their infants at Safe Haven locations might soon have more options. At least half of the San Antonio City Council members are pushing to expand the Safe Haven Program that allows parents to anonymously turn over their infants. By adding baby boxes at locations across the city, the goal is to reduce the number of infants that are abandoned by parents who may not want them or don't believe they can care for them.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Why city’s best shot at new ballpark may not be downtown

SAN ANTONIO – The development of a downtown ballpark could spark ancillary development in San Antonio’s urban core, but after years of discussion and at least one study exploring multiple sites, the more viable home for a baseball stadium may lie outside the center city. But even that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Forgotten Friends: Rip is a lover, not a fighter

CONVERSE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. This week we headed over to Converse Animal Shelter and met Rip,...
CONVERSE, TX
KSAT 12

New ‘rainbow fentanyl’ trend terrifying for parents, schools

SAN ANTONIO – At first glance, the pills look like candy. However, inside is a substance 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Fentanyl is a rising crisis in our country, causing the highest number of overdose deaths and sending numbers to record levels.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Bexar County mother fears daughter died of a fentanyl overdose

SELMA, Texas – Although the Selma Police Department is still awaiting the toxicology results from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, Veronica Kaprosy is warning other parents as she suspects her 17-year-old daughter, Danica, died of a fentanyl overdose. “You have to talk to your children about the...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Port Isabel officer put to rest after serving San Antonio

On August 22, Officer Justin Garcia was discovered deceased in his home in San Antonio by SAPD, appearing to have passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Washington Moscoso. The 30-year-old law enforcement officer began his career serving at the Port Isabel Police Department in 2015 before moving to and beginning work with San Antonio in 2016.
PORT ISABEL, TX

