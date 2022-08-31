ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Modern Healthcare Ranks Perficient as the Eighth-Largest Healthcare Management Consulting Firm

Perficient, Inc. PRFT ("Perficient"), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced it has been ranked the eighth-largest healthcare management consulting firm in Modern Healthcare's 2022 survey. The annual survey ranked healthcare management consulting firms according to 2021 revenue from total healthcare consulting fees.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

How a Murfreesboro Pest Control Company Uses The Latest Technology

First Response Pest Control is an independently owned and operated pest control service that is specifically devoted to offering customers top-quality services in the fields of pest control pest elimination, rodent elimination, as well as termite control, and at the same time reducing the environmental impact of our services the natural environment. First Response Pest Control is the most reputable Murfreesboro Pest Control service.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy