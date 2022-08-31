Read full article on original website
Modern Healthcare Ranks Perficient as the Eighth-Largest Healthcare Management Consulting Firm
Perficient, Inc. PRFT ("Perficient"), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced it has been ranked the eighth-largest healthcare management consulting firm in Modern Healthcare's 2022 survey. The annual survey ranked healthcare management consulting firms according to 2021 revenue from total healthcare consulting fees.
Fastly Named a Challenger in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Web Application and API Protection
As the first and only unified solution that empowers security and DevOps teams to confidently protect their apps and APIs anywhere they live, Fastly Next-Gen WAF provides the WAAP accuracy and scale enterprise customers need. Fastly, Inc. FSLY, the world's fastest global edge cloud platform, today announced it was named...
How a Murfreesboro Pest Control Company Uses The Latest Technology
First Response Pest Control is an independently owned and operated pest control service that is specifically devoted to offering customers top-quality services in the fields of pest control pest elimination, rodent elimination, as well as termite control, and at the same time reducing the environmental impact of our services the natural environment. First Response Pest Control is the most reputable Murfreesboro Pest Control service.
