Lafayette, LA

Drug-related shooting claims life of 15-year-old, juvenile male suspect arrested

 4 days ago
UPDATE: Lafayette Police Investigators have identified the suspect responsible for the shooting that claimed the life of a 15 year-old male.

Lafayette Police investigated a Wednesday night shooting that left a 15-year-old dead.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Toulouse Drive just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. They found the teen there, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the investigation determined that the victim and two other people were involved in an altercation with the suspect over drugs. The altercation lead to a firearm being discharged and the victim was struck. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle prior to officer’s arrival.

Detectives with the criminal investigation division arrested a 17 year-old juvenile male on one count of first degree murder and booked him into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

chopper 1
4d ago

What is a child, 15 years old doing on the streets at 10 pm. They should be home in bed, sleeping. Where are the parents at?????

