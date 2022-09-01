New tropical storm is named Danielle

MIAMI (AP) - Tropical Storm Danielle formed Thursday in the Atlantic and is expected to become the first hurricane of an unusually quiet storm season. But the storm is not currently a threat to any land.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is expected to become a hurricane in two days or so. The storm is centered about 960 miles west of the Azores and is moving east near 2 mph.

The hurricane center says the storm is expected to meander in the Atlantic over the next few days.

