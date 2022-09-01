On this week’s special edition of Meet the Press — we worked with Dateline to report on the death of Anton Black, an unarmed 19-year old Black man with a history of mental illness, who died in police custody in Maryland. NBC News Legal Analyst Paul Butler and President of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund, Jason Johnson join Meet the Press to talk about police de-escalation procedures. Also, Rebecca Brown, Policy Director for the Innocence Project, discusses solutions for police accountability. Plus, former D.C. Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Roger Mitchell, talks about the need for in-custody checkboxes on death certificates.Sept. 4, 2022.

