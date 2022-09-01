Read full article on original website
Thousands told to evacuate as Mill, Mountain Fires leave 2 dead in northern California
The neighboring Mill and Mountain Fires in rural northern California have left two people dead and thousands under evacuation orders. NBC News' Steve Patterson gives an update on the fight to extinguish the fires and the recent heatwave that is fueling them. Sept. 5, 2022.
Triple-digit temperatures raise concerns over California's power grid
A historic heat wave continues along the West Coast, fueling wildfires burning in Northern California and raising concerns over the state's power grid. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports on how energy usage is increasing as people combat the triple-digit temperatures. Sept. 5, 2022.
California faces explosive fire amid blazing temperatures
Amid record-breaking heat, an explosive wildfire is bringing devastation to Northern California. Over 7,000 people were forced to evacuate near the small town of Weed. Dozens of homes have also been incinerated. 46 million Americans will spend the holiday weekend in dangerous heat as temperatures hit triple-digits for the sixth consecutive day. Fears grow to see if power companies can meet surging demand.Sept. 3, 2022.
MTP Compressed: ‘De-escalation is just words on a page’ without good police training
On this week’s special edition of Meet the Press — we worked with Dateline to report on the death of Anton Black, an unarmed 19-year old Black man with a history of mental illness, who died in police custody in Maryland. NBC News Legal Analyst Paul Butler and President of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund, Jason Johnson join Meet the Press to talk about police de-escalation procedures. Also, Rebecca Brown, Policy Director for the Innocence Project, discusses solutions for police accountability. Plus, former D.C. Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Roger Mitchell, talks about the need for in-custody checkboxes on death certificates.Sept. 4, 2022.
Florida residents push back on town's beach umbrella ban
A small Florida town's new controversial ordinance outlaws umbrellas and other “temporary shade structures” from the community’s mile-long beach. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on how residents are now taking legal action amid the states blistering heat. Sept. 3, 2022.
Former President Trump reveals FBI searched Melania’s items and son’s bedroom
Former President Trump fired back at the Justice Department in his first rally since the FBI search of his Florida estate. Trump revealed that the hunt for classified documents extended to his wife’s personal items and teenage son’s bedroom. Legal experts say the actions are within the bounds of the government search warrant. Trump also repeatedly took aim at President Biden’s address last week, where the current President called some MAGA Republicans as a threat to the country.Sept. 4, 2022.
Biden travels to two swing states for Labor Day in midterms push
President Joe Biden is spending Labor Day making appearances in two battleground states — Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — both of which have election contests this fall that could determine the future of the U.S. Senate. Biden first visits Milwaukee, where he is to join Gov. Tony Evers and...
California wildfire destroys 100 homes and other buildings
A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed,...
Nine migrants died and dozens more were rescued trying to cross the Rio Grande in Texas
Nine migrants drowned and dozens more were rescued after they tried crossing the Rio Grande in Texas after heavy rains and surging river conditions, authorities said Friday. The migrants were among a large group who were crossing the river Thursday near Eagle Pass, a border city roughly 140 miles west of San Antonio, Rick Pauza, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman, said in a statement.
Former President Trump’s First Public Appearance Since Mar-a-Lago Search
Former President Donald Trump held his first rally since his home was searched by the FBI last month. The rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania was meant to support the Republican candidates for Governor and Senate in the Keystone State, but for rally-goers and the former President himself, the FBI search was a major focus.Sept. 4, 2022.
At least 1 dead, multiple missing after floatplane crash in Washington state
Officials say at least one person is dead and nine others are reported missing after a floatplane crashed in Mutiny Bay, off Whidbey Island in Washington state.Sept. 5, 2022.
DeSantis' election police charged 20 with voter fraud. Advocates say there's more to the story.
Last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the first charges stemming from a newly formed election police unit he helped to create in the state. But in the weeks since then, complicating information has emerged that could make it harder for the state to obtain convictions, advocates and at least one prominent Republican official said.
E. coli outbreak extends to New York and Kentucky
An E. coli outbreak centered in the Midwest has expanded to New York state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The outbreak was previously reported in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. New York and Kentucky joined the list Friday with one case in each state. The CDC...
Georgia under flood alert after heavy rain while the West faces dangerous heat
Torrential rain sparked flash floods across northern Georgia, with more than 12 inches of rain falling in areas in a matter of hours. The governor declared a state of emergency, and residents of the city of Summerville were told to boil water before drinking it after a flood in a nearby plant. Over on the West Coast, 46 million are under heat alerts, with many facing potentially record-setting triple-digit temperatures again.Sept. 4, 2022.
At least 1 dead, multiple injured in shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven
Authorities are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Prince George’s County, Maryland, that left at least one man dead and multiple others injured. Police say they are still searching for a suspect.Sept. 4, 2022.
Rapidly spreading fire in Northern California prompts evacuations as heat wave grips the state
A wildfire in the midst of a lingering heat wave gripping California has alarmed authorities, prompted mandatory evacuations and spread rapidly in the state's rural north Friday. The Mill Fire spread to more than 900 acres after being reported at 12:49 p.m. near the city of Weed's fire department, according...
California braces for possible power outages as temperatures again break triple digits in relentless heat wave
California is facing worsening grid challenges and bracing for possible power outages as temperatures are forecast to again surge into the triple digits on Monday. The California Independent System Operator, which oversees the state's electrical power system, called for residents "to lower electricity use in the afternoons and evenings to avoid outages" amid the ongoing historic heat wave, according to a news release.
Community shaken after man threatened to crash plane into Mississippi Walmart
Residents of North Mississippi were shaken after authorities say a man stole a plane from the Tupelo Regional Airport and threatened to crash it into a local Walmart. Police have identified 29-year-old Cory Patterson as the man who landed the plane in a field near Ripley in Tippah County. WTVA’s Bronson Woodruff reports.Sept. 4, 2022.
Students in Jackson are trying to contend with the Mississippi water crisis — and dreading virtual classes
Desmond Washington was hospitalized with a severe rash on his back after showering last week in his dorm in Mississippi's capital city of Jackson. The ongoing water crisis there has not only left residents without a reliable water supply, it has forced students like Washington out of the classroom. A...
Jackson’s water system may need billions in repairs. Federal infrastructure funds aren’t a quick fix.
JACKSON, Miss. — Residents in Mississippi’s capital — who are currently without safe drinking water from the tap and in some neighborhoods lack enough water pressure to flush toilets — had good reason to hope that last year’s ambitious $1 trillion federal infrastructure deal would help.
