California State

NBC News

California faces explosive fire amid blazing temperatures

Amid record-breaking heat, an explosive wildfire is bringing devastation to Northern California. Over 7,000 people were forced to evacuate near the small town of Weed. Dozens of homes have also been incinerated. 46 million Americans will spend the holiday weekend in dangerous heat as temperatures hit triple-digits for the sixth consecutive day. Fears grow to see if power companies can meet surging demand.Sept. 3, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

MTP Compressed: ‘De-escalation is just words on a page’ without good police training

On this week’s special edition of Meet the Press — we worked with Dateline to report on the death of Anton Black, an unarmed 19-year old Black man with a history of mental illness, who died in police custody in Maryland. NBC News Legal Analyst Paul Butler and President of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund, Jason Johnson join Meet the Press to talk about police de-escalation procedures. Also, Rebecca Brown, Policy Director for the Innocence Project, discusses solutions for police accountability. Plus, former D.C. Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Roger Mitchell, talks about the need for in-custody checkboxes on death certificates.Sept. 4, 2022.
MARYLAND STATE
California State
NBC News

Former President Trump reveals FBI searched Melania’s items and son’s bedroom

Former President Trump fired back at the Justice Department in his first rally since the FBI search of his Florida estate. Trump revealed that the hunt for classified documents extended to his wife’s personal items and teenage son’s bedroom. Legal experts say the actions are within the bounds of the government search warrant. Trump also repeatedly took aim at President Biden’s address last week, where the current President called some MAGA Republicans as a threat to the country.Sept. 4, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

California wildfire destroys 100 homes and other buildings

A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Nine migrants died and dozens more were rescued trying to cross the Rio Grande in Texas

Nine migrants drowned and dozens more were rescued after they tried crossing the Rio Grande in Texas after heavy rains and surging river conditions, authorities said Friday. The migrants were among a large group who were crossing the river Thursday near Eagle Pass, a border city roughly 140 miles west of San Antonio, Rick Pauza, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman, said in a statement.
EAGLE PASS, TX
NBC News

E. coli outbreak extends to New York and Kentucky

An E. coli outbreak centered in the Midwest has expanded to New York state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The outbreak was previously reported in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. New York and Kentucky joined the list Friday with one case in each state. The CDC...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Georgia under flood alert after heavy rain while the West faces dangerous heat

Torrential rain sparked flash floods across northern Georgia, with more than 12 inches of rain falling in areas in a matter of hours. The governor declared a state of emergency, and residents of the city of Summerville were told to boil water before drinking it after a flood in a nearby plant. Over on the West Coast, 46 million are under heat alerts, with many facing potentially record-setting triple-digit temperatures again.Sept. 4, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

California braces for possible power outages as temperatures again break triple digits in relentless heat wave

California is facing worsening grid challenges and bracing for possible power outages as temperatures are forecast to again surge into the triple digits on Monday. The California Independent System Operator, which oversees the state's electrical power system, called for residents "to lower electricity use in the afternoons and evenings to avoid outages" amid the ongoing historic heat wave, according to a news release.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

