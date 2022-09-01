Read full article on original website
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
NICKMERCS Reveals How to Make the Prowler 'Broken' in Apex Legends
Content creator NICKMERCS has continued to go strong on the sticks a couple of weeks into Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted and it appears he's found his go-to weapon. Although there appear to be plenty of instances this season in which other weapons in the game are bugged or have hit registration issues, it seems one of the game's longest overlooked options is having no such issues at the moment.
Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 End Date: When is it?
Here's a breakdown of the Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 end date.
When Does the Valorant Champions Phantom Leave the Store?
Here's a breakdown of when the Valorant Champions 2022 Phantom will leave the Store.
Valorant Champions 2022 Drops: How to Claim, Rewards
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Valorant Champions 2022 drops.
Pink Macaron Rocket League Explained
In Rocket League, sometimes cosmetics can be extremely rare.
Apex Legends Vantage Troop Leader Bundle: How to Claim
Here's everything needed to know in order to get the Vantage Troop Leader bundle in Apex Legends.
When Does Rocket League Season 7 End?
Rocket League season seven is ending next week, the same time season eight is beginning
Northrend Heroic Upgrade: What Does It Include?
World of Warcraft players are currently bracing for the return of the Lich King. On September 26, the Wrath of the Lich King: Classic is returning.
Sons of the Forest Release Date Delayed to Early 2023
Sons of the Forest's release date has been pushed to February 2023.
When is the Valorant Champions 2022 Grand Final?
Here's a breakdown of when the Valorant Champions 2022 Grand Final will be.
When Does Madden 23 All Madden Season 1 End?
Madden 23 All Madden Season 1 is set to end Sept. 30 giving players ample time to earn all the rewards.
NICKMERCS Explains What Needs to Change in Apex Legends Ranked
Content creator NICKMERCS recently sounded off on what he thinks needs to be done to "save" Ranked Battle Royale in Apex Legends Season 14. Early on in Apex Legends: Hunted, there has been plenty of topics to discuss, from the ring adjustments and questionable matchmaking system to certain weapon bugs. Perhaps at the forefront of it all yet again, however, is the state of ranked — something that NICKMERCS believes is in need of some major shakeups.
Bethesda Shows Off Redfall's Grotesque 'Bloodbag' Enemy
Bethesda having been giving fans more glimpses of upcoming co-op FPS, Redfall.
How to Get Starfire in Fortnite
The iconic Teen Titan, Starfire, has made her debut in Fortnite — here's how to add her Outfit to your locker. Fortnite continues to add more super heroes to its collection. Be it DC or Marvel, every quirky character has the potential to make their way to the Fortnite Island. Joining the lineup, and Teen Titans Set, is Starfire.
Free Fortnite Emote 'The Dip' is Causing Trouble in Matches
A new Emote is being used to make some slick plays in Fortnite — here's what you need to know. Fortnite's latest Rainbow Royale celebrations have seen the addition of some colorful, and free, items being added to the Item Shop. For a limited time, players can get their hands on a variety of Loading Screens, a music track, and quirky new Emote 'The Dip'.
Best Yasuo Items in TFT
TFT players might be wondering what the best items are to give Yasuo. The Unforgiven is an incredibly strong five-cost unit that fits into a wide variety of team comps. Here are three of the best items you should consider giving to Yasuo. Best Yasuo Items in TFT. Titan's Resolve.
Is Big Chungus in MultiVersus?
Warner Bros recently filed a trademark to use Big Chungus in video games — so is he heading to MultiVersus?
How the Battle Pass Ushered in a New Era of Gaming
The gaming industry has completely shifted economically within the last six years. Countless controversies surrounding loot boxes and pay to win microtransactions lead to outcry from fans. The loot box crisis escalated to an extreme once lawmakers in 2018 decided to permanently ban loot boxes in Belgium and the Netherlands. Since that initial ruling, 18 different European countries have outlawed loot boxes as well. In the United States, loot boxes haven't been completely banned, but congress is in the process of drafting a bill that would regulate pay to win microtransactions and loot boxes. Fan outcry and legal woes signaled to industry giants that there needed to be change.
When Does Fortune's Keep Leave Warzone?
Since Fortune's Keep made its debut at the start of Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune, it's fairly safe to say that the map is a welcome addition, but might not necessarily be superior to fellow Resurgence offering Rebirth Island. As such, with Season 5 bringing with it a new Playlist...
