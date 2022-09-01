ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NICKMERCS Reveals How to Make the Prowler 'Broken' in Apex Legends

Content creator NICKMERCS has continued to go strong on the sticks a couple of weeks into Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted and it appears he's found his go-to weapon. Although there appear to be plenty of instances this season in which other weapons in the game are bugged or have hit registration issues, it seems one of the game's longest overlooked options is having no such issues at the moment.
NICKMERCS Explains What Needs to Change in Apex Legends Ranked

Content creator NICKMERCS recently sounded off on what he thinks needs to be done to "save" Ranked Battle Royale in Apex Legends Season 14. Early on in Apex Legends: Hunted, there has been plenty of topics to discuss, from the ring adjustments and questionable matchmaking system to certain weapon bugs. Perhaps at the forefront of it all yet again, however, is the state of ranked — something that NICKMERCS believes is in need of some major shakeups.
How to Get Starfire in Fortnite

The iconic Teen Titan, Starfire, has made her debut in Fortnite — here's how to add her Outfit to your locker. Fortnite continues to add more super heroes to its collection. Be it DC or Marvel, every quirky character has the potential to make their way to the Fortnite Island. Joining the lineup, and Teen Titans Set, is Starfire.
Free Fortnite Emote 'The Dip' is Causing Trouble in Matches

A new Emote is being used to make some slick plays in Fortnite — here's what you need to know. Fortnite's latest Rainbow Royale celebrations have seen the addition of some colorful, and free, items being added to the Item Shop. For a limited time, players can get their hands on a variety of Loading Screens, a music track, and quirky new Emote 'The Dip'.
Best Yasuo Items in TFT

TFT players might be wondering what the best items are to give Yasuo. The Unforgiven is an incredibly strong five-cost unit that fits into a wide variety of team comps. Here are three of the best items you should consider giving to Yasuo. Best Yasuo Items in TFT. Titan's Resolve.
How the Battle Pass Ushered in a New Era of Gaming

The gaming industry has completely shifted economically within the last six years. Countless controversies surrounding loot boxes and pay to win microtransactions lead to outcry from fans. The loot box crisis escalated to an extreme once lawmakers in 2018 decided to permanently ban loot boxes in Belgium and the Netherlands. Since that initial ruling, 18 different European countries have outlawed loot boxes as well. In the United States, loot boxes haven't been completely banned, but congress is in the process of drafting a bill that would regulate pay to win microtransactions and loot boxes. Fan outcry and legal woes signaled to industry giants that there needed to be change.
When Does Fortune's Keep Leave Warzone?

Since Fortune's Keep made its debut at the start of Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune, it's fairly safe to say that the map is a welcome addition, but might not necessarily be superior to fellow Resurgence offering Rebirth Island. As such, with Season 5 bringing with it a new Playlist...
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

