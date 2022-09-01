ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Unfortunate Elden Ring Player Comes Close To Defeating The Godskin Duo, One Of The Game’s Most Challenging Bosses, Only To Be Let Down

Everybody in the gaming community, fans, creators, and critics has praised Elden Ring for exceeding their expectations. As a result, numerous media outlets and experts deem the FromSoftware game the strongest contender for Game of the Year accolades. Additionally,. Elden Ring, the best-selling Game in 2022, is still a commercial...
VIDEO GAMES
Loba's New Heirloom Possibly Revealed for Apex Legends

It seems that another legend is finally getting their heirloom. The last legend to receive an heirloom was the Winged Avenger Valkyrie and now, it is possible that Loba will be next up. In a series of a few comic book-style images, Loba and her partner are on a mission...
COMICS
Assassin Olaf TFT Explained

TFT players might be wondering about what Assassin Olaf is. This incredibly fun carry unit has persisted throughout Set 7 and has lots of versatility. With the end of Set 7 looming and the dawn of Set 7.5, we can look back at the units that persisted in the meta throughout Set 7's three month duration. Early on, Olaf was an extremely overpowered unit that could wipe even four and five-cost units despite only costing three gold himself. Once he was toned down, though, he remained relevant in the competitive meta. However, he was only truly viable when players gave him the Assassin spatula and paired him with the right units.
VIDEO GAMES
