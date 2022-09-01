Read full article on original website
Ars Notoria Release Date Information
RPG games seem to be all over the place today. The role-playing style of games has always been a popular genre amongst the gaming community.
Halo Infinite Forge & Online Campaign Co-Op Release Date Announced, Season 3 Delayed, Split-Screen Co-Op Canceled
343 Industries has revealed its updated Halo Infinite roadmap for 2022 and 2023.
CD Projekt Red to Reveal New Cyberpunk 2077 Content This Week
Cyberpunk 2077 developers will be revealing new content for the RPG during their next REDstreams.
Ubisoft Has Publicly Revealed Assassin’s Creed Mirage, With The Full Release Scheduled On September 10
Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been finally stated by Ubisoft after months of speculation and a release earlier this morning. More details will be revealed at the upcoming Ubisoft Forward event on September 10. Two screenshots from a DLC mission for the as-yet-unannounced Assassin’s Creed Mirage were unintentionally released earlier...
Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 End Date: When is it?
Here's a breakdown of the Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 end date.
When Does Rocket League Season 7 End?
Rocket League season seven is ending next week, the same time season eight is beginning
Apex Legends Vantage Troop Leader Bundle: How to Claim
Here's everything needed to know in order to get the Vantage Troop Leader bundle in Apex Legends.
Northrend Heroic Upgrade: What Does It Include?
World of Warcraft players are currently bracing for the return of the Lich King. On September 26, the Wrath of the Lich King: Classic is returning.
When Does Madden 23 All Madden Season 1 End?
Madden 23 All Madden Season 1 is set to end Sept. 30 giving players ample time to earn all the rewards.
When is the Valorant Champions 2022 Grand Final?
Here's a breakdown of when the Valorant Champions 2022 Grand Final will be.
When Does the Valorant Champions Phantom Leave the Store?
Here's a breakdown of when the Valorant Champions 2022 Phantom will leave the Store.
One Unfortunate Elden Ring Player Comes Close To Defeating The Godskin Duo, One Of The Game’s Most Challenging Bosses, Only To Be Let Down
Everybody in the gaming community, fans, creators, and critics has praised Elden Ring for exceeding their expectations. As a result, numerous media outlets and experts deem the FromSoftware game the strongest contender for Game of the Year accolades. Additionally,. Elden Ring, the best-selling Game in 2022, is still a commercial...
Bethesda Shows Off Redfall's Grotesque 'Bloodbag' Enemy
Bethesda having been giving fans more glimpses of upcoming co-op FPS, Redfall.
Pink Macaron Rocket League Explained
In Rocket League, sometimes cosmetics can be extremely rare.
Wind Waker, Twilight Princess Reportedly Heading to Switch
Nintendo Switch players could finally be seeing Wind Waker and Twilight Princess head to the handheld console, according to a new report.
Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass: September 2022
Xbox Game Pass users might be wondering what games just left the service at the start of Septmber 2022.
1047 Games Ending Splitgate Development, Focusing on New Title in Same Universe
1047 Games is ending feature development for Splitgate in order to focus on a new game set in the same universe.
Loba's New Heirloom Possibly Revealed for Apex Legends
It seems that another legend is finally getting their heirloom. The last legend to receive an heirloom was the Winged Avenger Valkyrie and now, it is possible that Loba will be next up. In a series of a few comic book-style images, Loba and her partner are on a mission...
Konami to Reveal New Game in "World-Loved" Series
Konami are set to announce a new entry into a "world-loved" series at the upcoming Tokyo Game Show.
Assassin Olaf TFT Explained
TFT players might be wondering about what Assassin Olaf is. This incredibly fun carry unit has persisted throughout Set 7 and has lots of versatility. With the end of Set 7 looming and the dawn of Set 7.5, we can look back at the units that persisted in the meta throughout Set 7's three month duration. Early on, Olaf was an extremely overpowered unit that could wipe even four and five-cost units despite only costing three gold himself. Once he was toned down, though, he remained relevant in the competitive meta. However, he was only truly viable when players gave him the Assassin spatula and paired him with the right units.
