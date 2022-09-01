No. 17 Pitt draws big backing in Backyard Brawl

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
voiceofmotown.com
A Real Discussion About Potentially Firing Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown said it all after West Virginia lost to Pitt, 38-31, in the Backyard Brawl. “There was a little over six minutes to go in the game. It was 4th and about a foot. We’re up seven,” Brown said following the game. “You can pin ’em, and we did. 6:01 to go — I looked up at the clock — and they had to go 98 yards and we’re up by seven. If you go for it there and you don’t get it, then they got a short field and three timeouts. Best answer I can give you is, if I had to do it again, I would do the same decision.”
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: Pennsylvania Lottery winning tickets
PITTSBURGH — This week, "Ask Kelly" is getting answers to a question about the Pennsylvania Lottery. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer in Bethel Park asked, "How does the lottery know where a winning lottery ticket was sold before the winner comes forward?" Donna Nipar said she was referring...
Police: Man shot, killed by Pittsburgh officer during search for missing woman
PITTSBURGH — A search for a missing woman took a deadly turn when a man was shot and killed after police said he confronted Pittsburgh police officers with a gun Thursday night. Pittsburgh police responded to the 1400 block of Rydal Street in Pittsburgh’s Westwood neighborhood around 8:58 p.m....
Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network." Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday.
Truck crashes into overpass, scrapes off roof in Pittsburgh’s Woods Run neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A truck drove under an overpass and didn’t quite fit, scraping its entire roof off as it tried to drive away. According to Allegheny County 911, crews were called to the area of New Beaver and Eckert Street in Pittsburgh’s Woods Run neighborhood for reports of the accident.
Teen dead after shooting in Duquesne, victim identified
DUQUESNE, Pa. — A teen girl is dead after a shooting in the city of Duquesne. Allegheny County dispatchers confirm that police and medics were sent to the 700 block of Priscilla Avenue at around 5:13 p.m. Authorities found a victim, later identified as 14-year-old Lajaponis Roberts, shot at...
Target 11 Exclusive: 3 Pittsburgh police officers fired, accused of submitting false timecards
PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh police officers have been fired for allegedly falsifying overtime cards, and their immediate supervisor has also been let go. The city said the officers are no longer employed, but multiple sources in the department tell Target 11 that the two officers and a sergeant who supervised them have been fired.
Police shoot, kill man in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police shot and killed a man Thursday in Pittsburgh's Westwood neighborhood.Pittsburgh Public Safety said police are on the 1400 block of Rydal St. for the police shooting. Officials said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The call came in around 9:30 p.m., according to Allegheny County 911. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Allegheny County police will investigate the shooting. No other information was released. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
At least 1 injured after train vs. truck crash in Allegheny County
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — At least one person was injured after a train and truck collided in Allegheny County. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 6th Avenue and Morgan Street in Brackenridge around noon. 911 dispatchers confirmed that one person was taken to a hospital. No other information...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Kennywood and Idlewild Amusement Parks (Sat., 9/3/22)
Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
wtae.com
Crash shuts down Route 51 in Fayette County
PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — Route 51 was shut down in both directions in Perryopolis, Fayette County after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Quaker Church Road. Two people were flown to the hospital. There is no word on what caused the crash or the...
Two Pittsburgh Police officers, one supervisor fired in connection with falsified timecards
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three members of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police have been fired for allegedly falsifying timecards.KDKA has confirmed that two officers and their immediate supervisor were let go.The officers were put on leave back in April after they were accused of lying about when they were out on patrol.They were supposed to have been on bike patrol on the river trails downtown, but were reportedly at home.KDKA has reached out to the police union and the Citizen Police Review Board for comment.
Infant Falls Out Of Window In Pittsburgh Suburb, Police Say
A 1-year-old infant fell out of a window in a Pittsburgh suburb on Tuesday, August 30, police say. Allegheny County 9-1-1 was made aware of the fall out of a window of a home in the 100 block of Winchester Drive in Plum Borough around 6:30 p.m. The infant survived...
Vehicle crashes into tree in Westmoreland County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle had to be towed from a scene after it crashed into a tree in Westmoreland County. Dispatchers were called to Clay Pike Road and Stairs Road in Mount Pleasant Township at around 5:24 p.m. At least one person was involved in the...
explore venango
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
Woman pleads guilty in 2021 deadly hit-and-run in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman has pleaded guilty in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood last February. Ausha Brown, 25, pleaded guilty for the hit-and-run in the 7600 block of Kelly Street, where police say she hit a pedestrian with her car. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Woman wanted...
Driver of truck crashes into 3 buildings in Charleroi
CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — The driver of a truck slammed into three buildings in front of the Charleroi Fire Department on ThursdayWhile crews were putting out a morning fire at the Char House Highrise, the call came in about the crash.The driver of the pickup truck and an ambulance collided, sending the truck into a parked car and the buildings. It's unclear if anyone was injured, and the buildings are being checked for safety.
Winning lottery ticket worth more than $600K sold in Allegheny County
MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — A winning lottery ticket worth $603,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn in Monday’s drawing. These numbers are 3-5-8-28-42. The Giant Eagle on Cochran Road in Mount Lebanon earns a $5,000 bonus for...
West Virginia man turns himself in after hitting 7-year-old Weirton boy with motorcycle
UPDATE- Charges against White are leaving the scene of an accident after causing serious bodily harm and no operators license. (WTRF) Paul White has turned himself in, according to officials in Hancock County. The Weirton man turned himself in this morning to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. The boy, Joey Green, who White hit on […]
Wheeling restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
Local restaurant The Market Vines will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants in early September 2022. America’s Best Restaurants, a national marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with […]
