ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Syndication: The Greenville News

By Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NnTHH_0heIQKbw00

Pitt begins life without quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) on Thursday night (file photo/Imagn).

Comments / 0

Related
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
604
Followers
1K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy