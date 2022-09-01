Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Police investigate Taco Gringo burglary
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are investigating a recent commercial burglary. We're told staff at Taco Gringo on South Grand Avenue discovered the business had been burglarized early Monday morning. At around 7 a.m., police were called in crime scene investigators to look into the burglary at Taco...
foxillinois.com
Shooting at Unique's Bar and Grill parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police were in the parking lot of Unique's Bar & Grill on Monday morning investigating a shooting. We're told it happened a little after 1 a.m. on Labor Day. A man in his 40s was shot in the lower leg while he was in...
foxillinois.com
Woman charged with stealing from band boosters
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Taylorville woman is behind bars after police say she stole funds from a band boosters account. Bobbi J. Ward, 46, of Taylorville, is charged with stealing more than $10,000, along with deceptive practices. The Taylorville Community School District contacted the Taylorville Police Department regarding...
foxillinois.com
Juvenile found with gunshot wound in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting after a juvenile was found with a gunshot wound. Officials say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 9:30 Friday night at the intersection of Pope Ave. and Spruce St. in Springfield. That's where they found the victim who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxillinois.com
Woodcarvers come to central Illinois for annual show
WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon Valley Woodcarvers hosted an event on Saturday that features the work that is put into wood carvings. The 31st Annual Woodcarvers Show was on Saturday at the Williamsville Community Center. There were exhibits by woodcarvers, pyrographers, intarsia carvers, and woodturners. There were 16...
foxillinois.com
Ducky Derby helps local charity
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Rubber duckies raced for a good cause on Monday at Knight's Action Park. The 6th annual Labor Day Ducky Derby launched at 11 a.m. The derby was a charity event where people purchased a duck the money went towards the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois.
foxillinois.com
UIS students set an example by cleaning up
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — University of Illinois Springfield students are giving back. The students took some time between classes to help clean up the campus on Friday. It is part of their Anything Goes Fridays where students get the chance to get involved in the Springfield community and local...
foxillinois.com
Ducky Derby launches Monday for local charity
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Rubber duckies will be racing at Knight's Action Park for a good cause. The 6th Annual Labor Day Ducky Derby launches at 11 a.m. Monday. All ducks purchased will be entered to race in the Ducky Derby in the Wild River at Knight's Action Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxillinois.com
Jacksonville schools preparing students for the future
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Each and every week we are highlighting interesting stories and outstanding programs from the schools playing in our Friday Night Rivals game of the week. NewsChannel 20's AJ Gersh went out to Jacksonville and shares how students there are prepping for the future.
foxillinois.com
It's a family affair on the Rochester girls cross country team
Rochester, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - You always hear sports teams are like family and teammates are like brothers or sisters. For three Rochester cross country runners, that means a little bit more. It's a family affair on the Rochester varsity girls cross country team. Lining up at the front of the...
Comments / 0