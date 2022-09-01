ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Here’s the latest air quality and temperature report for the Sacramento area during heat wave

By Hanh Truong
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Sacramento is entering its triple digit heat wave Thursday, with temperatures forecast at 105 degrees and overnight lows at 66.

Friday is expected to be at 102. An excessive heat warning was issued by the National Weather Service from Saturday to Monday, with temperatures at 104 Saturday, 107 Sunday and 110 Monday.

High temperatures can affect air quality. Sacramento-area air quality officials have issued a Spare the Air alert for Thursday due to ozone pollution.

“Some pollution, such as ground-level ozone, is made more efficiently in sunny, hot weather,” the Center for Science Education wrote on its website . “The reactions that create harmful ozone in our atmosphere require sunlight. In the summers and especially during extreme heat waves, ozone often reaches dangerous levels in cities or nearby rural areas.”

Heat waves can further affect air quality since hot temperatures and stagnant air increase ozone and particulate pollution, according to the center.

As of noon Thursday, AirNow reports good air quality in the Sacramento area . In Sacramento, the Air Quality Index for PM2.5 is 40.

The forecast for ozone, however, is 126, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Roseville-Rocklin has a PM2.5 report of 42, or good, and ozone report of 133, USG. Arden Arcade-Del Paso Manor has a PM2.5 of 36, or good, and ozone report of 126, USG.

You can see across the state with the interactive map below.

Air Quality

This live-updating map shows air quality in the most recent hour based on particulate matter (PM 2.5) and ozone combined. Sensors that collect only one type of data may diverge from nearby readings, depending on the primary air pollutant of the day. Click on a sensor for more information.

Map: NATHANIEL LEVINE | Sources: U.S. EPA AirNow program

