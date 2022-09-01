Here’s the latest air quality and temperature report for the Sacramento area during heat wave

Sacramento is entering its triple digit heat wave Thursday, with temperatures forecast at 105 degrees and overnight lows at 66.

Friday is expected to be at 102. An excessive heat warning was issued by the National Weather Service from Saturday to Monday, with temperatures at 104 Saturday, 107 Sunday and 110 Monday.

High temperatures can affect air quality. Sacramento-area air quality officials have issued a Spare the Air alert for Thursday due to ozone pollution.

“Some pollution, such as ground-level ozone, is made more efficiently in sunny, hot weather,” the Center for Science Education wrote on its website . “The reactions that create harmful ozone in our atmosphere require sunlight. In the summers and especially during extreme heat waves, ozone often reaches dangerous levels in cities or nearby rural areas.”

Heat waves can further affect air quality since hot temperatures and stagnant air increase ozone and particulate pollution, according to the center.

As of noon Thursday, AirNow reports good air quality in the Sacramento area . In Sacramento, the Air Quality Index for PM2.5 is 40.

The forecast for ozone, however, is 126, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Roseville-Rocklin has a PM2.5 report of 42, or good, and ozone report of 133, USG. Arden Arcade-Del Paso Manor has a PM2.5 of 36, or good, and ozone report of 126, USG.

