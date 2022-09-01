Read full article on original website
2022-2023 NYC school year: Student MetroCards return; OMNY cards planned for next year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Despite the MTA’s new contactless payment method being installed throughout the entire New York City transit system, students will still be swiping MetroCards during the upcoming school year. OMNY, the MTA’s new contactless fare payment, has been rolled out in phases over the past three...
NBC New York
Hey New Yorkers, You Can Leave Your Trash Out on Labor Day
Breaking from years of tradition, New York City will offer trash pickup on the Labor Day holiday as part of a new pilot program. The Department of Sanitation announced last week its plan to provide the holiday service thanks to hundreds of workers who volunteered to clear the sidewalks of the five boroughs. An estimated 1,600 workers are expected to be on the streets Monday.
Is this now the most useless traffic light on Staten Island? (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Silver Lake Park Road, a shortcut for drivers going between Forest Avenue and Victory Boulevard, has been permanently closed to traffic. The closure started during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to give people a chance to get out of their houses and breathe some fresh air.
Department of Sanitation to pick up trash in NYC on Labor Day
NEW YORK -- The Department of Sanitation is changing things up this Labor Day. It will collect trash on the holiday.The city is advising residents who normally receive Monday trash collection to place their material at the curb Sunday night to be picked up Monday.DSNY says it's able to provide this service because many employees volunteered to work.The changes apply to trash only. Recycling will be picked up the following Monday, Sept. 12, and composting will be picked up this Tuesday.
PLANetizen
New York MTA Cuts Bus Service
“New York City bus riders are in for more pain as Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials [in August] quietly cut service across the five boroughs,” reports Clayton Guse in a paywalled article for the New York Daily News. The changes are intended to address the transit agency’s ongoing fiscal crisis,...
How many moving violations were issued on Staten Island in July?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 2,146 moving violations summonses issued on Staten Island in the month of July, according to NYPD traffic data.
J’Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade celebrated in Brooklyn
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Excitement in Crown Heights has been building throughout Labor Day weekend to the early-morning revelry of J’Ouvert and the eye-popping main event: the West Indian Day Parade. Attendees of Monday’s festivities were looking forward to finally letting loose after the COVID-19 pandemic hampered plans for the beloved annual celebration of […]
NYC weather: Labor Day forecast has rain on way to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After a dry August, Staten Island is set to get rain beginning Sunday night and extending into early next week. The National Weather Service’s forecast indicates there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight as temperatures fall to a low around 71 degrees.
J'ouvert street closures start at 11 p.m.
NEW YORK -- The pre-dawn celebration called J'ouvert that leads into the West Indian Day Parade is just hours away and many participants were busy Sunday night with last-minute preparations.CBS2's Thalia Perez has more from Grand Army Plaza, where the festival will take place Monday.The celebration is back in Brooklyn for the first time since the pandemic began. Police barricades were up Sunday night as preparations continued.Police are promising the festivities will be safe for the thousands who are expected to participate.During the final hours before the festivities, seamstresses were putting the finishing touches on the costumes the people in...
FDNY: 1 injured in Tompkinsville accident
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One person was injured in a motor vehicle accident in Tompkinsville, Monday afternoon. The call came in around 3:03 p.m., to an accident at Hannah and Bay streets, an FDNY spokesperson reported.
Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Candace (Candy) Sussman, 72, a longtime Children’s Playhouse teacher and grandmother of nine, died Friday. She taught at the New Springville school for 27 years and worked as a property and office manager at a New Brighton business. “She was an empath who never failed to recognize and acknowledge people who touched her life,” said her family. “Whether the tellers in her local bank branch or the familiar servers in her local restaurants or any professional with whom she made contact, Candy made sure to let them know they were appreciated.”
The Jewish Press
Crown Heights Street Closures Begin Sunday Night
The annual Labor Day festivities, which were canceled and scaled back due to COVID, are returning this year on schedule. The West Indian American Day parade and series of events bring millions of visitors to the Brooklyn, New York neighborhood of Crown Heights. The parade will take place as usual...
The 42nd Richmond County Fair and its rides, games and food continue Labor Day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The 42nd Annual Richmond County Fair will continue Labor Day this Monday, closing out the three-day festivities in Historic Richmond Town. This year’s family fundraising event, located at 441 Clarke Ave., began on Saturday and runs from noon to 7 p.m. Entrances gates for the event are situated at the corners of Richmond Road and St. Patrick’s Place, and Arthur Kill Road and Center Street.
NYCHA finds arsenic in water 2 weeks before tenants find out, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Traces of arsenic in tap water were discovered in the Jacob Riis Public Houses in the East Village section of Manhattan two weeks before tenants learned, The City reported. The discovery came after New York City Housing Authority managers learned that tests indicated traces of arsenic...
‘Next phase of the new normal’: UFT president weighs in on 2022-2023 academic year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s nearly the start of a new school year as New York City public school children prepare to return to campus during what the city’s teacher union president is calling the “next phase of the new normal.”. Michael Mulgrew, president of the...
West Indian American Day Parade back in full force since pandemic
The rich celebration of Caribbean culture is back in full force for the first time since the pandemic.
What was there before Forest Avenue? | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Was Forest Avenue ever a forest?. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Coney Island tourism inching closer to pre-pandemic levels, business owners say
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Coney Island business owners say tourism levels still aren’t what they were pre-pandemic, but the size of the crowds has been increasing each summer since 2020. PIX11’s Magee Hickey has the story from Coney Island. Watch in the video player above.
NBC New York
Farewell MetroCard. Classic MTA Machines Are Getting Replaced Next Year
It's the end of another era in New York City. Straphangers in the Big Apple will soon spot the slow disappearance of the classic MTA machines recognizable by their bright colors. One by one, the MetroCard machines that have populated subway stations since 1999 are expected to be removed and...
NY1
Evening Briefing: Municipal workers leave over in-office requirement; what to do in NYC over Labor Day Weekend
Good evening, New York City. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know about for tonight and tomorrow, as well as your weather outlook. Your Weather Planner. After a bright and mild day, tonight will remain quiet and comfortable. The evening sky...
