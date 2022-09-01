ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

NBC New York

Hey New Yorkers, You Can Leave Your Trash Out on Labor Day

Breaking from years of tradition, New York City will offer trash pickup on the Labor Day holiday as part of a new pilot program. The Department of Sanitation announced last week its plan to provide the holiday service thanks to hundreds of workers who volunteered to clear the sidewalks of the five boroughs. An estimated 1,600 workers are expected to be on the streets Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Department of Sanitation to pick up trash in NYC on Labor Day

NEW YORK -- The Department of Sanitation is changing things up this Labor Day. It will collect trash on the holiday.The city is advising residents who normally receive Monday trash collection to place their material at the curb Sunday night to be picked up Monday.DSNY says it's able to provide this service because many employees volunteered to work.The changes apply to trash only. Recycling will be picked up the following Monday, Sept. 12, and composting will be picked up this Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

New York MTA Cuts Bus Service

“New York City bus riders are in for more pain as Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials [in August] quietly cut service across the five boroughs,” reports Clayton Guse in a paywalled article for the New York Daily News. The changes are intended to address the transit agency’s ongoing fiscal crisis,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

J’Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade celebrated in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Excitement in Crown Heights has been building throughout Labor Day weekend to the early-morning revelry of J’Ouvert and the eye-popping main event: the West Indian Day Parade. Attendees of Monday’s festivities were looking forward to finally letting loose after the COVID-19 pandemic hampered plans for the beloved annual celebration of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
#Labor Day#New York City Subway#Staten Island Ferry#Americans#Sanitation Department
CBS New York

J'ouvert street closures start at 11 p.m.

NEW YORK -- The pre-dawn celebration called J'ouvert that leads into the West Indian Day Parade is just hours away and many participants were busy Sunday night with last-minute preparations.CBS2's Thalia Perez has more from Grand Army Plaza, where the festival will take place Monday.The celebration is back in Brooklyn for the first time since the pandemic began. Police barricades were up Sunday night as preparations continued.Police are promising the festivities will be safe for the thousands who are expected to participate.During the final hours before the festivities, seamstresses were putting the finishing touches on the costumes the people in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Candace (Candy) Sussman, 72, a longtime Children’s Playhouse teacher and grandmother of nine, died Friday. She taught at the New Springville school for 27 years and worked as a property and office manager at a New Brighton business. “She was an empath who never failed to recognize and acknowledge people who touched her life,” said her family. “Whether the tellers in her local bank branch or the familiar servers in her local restaurants or any professional with whom she made contact, Candy made sure to let them know they were appreciated.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Jewish Press

Crown Heights Street Closures Begin Sunday Night

The annual Labor Day festivities, which were canceled and scaled back due to COVID, are returning this year on schedule. The West Indian American Day parade and series of events bring millions of visitors to the Brooklyn, New York neighborhood of Crown Heights. The parade will take place as usual...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The 42nd Richmond County Fair and its rides, games and food continue Labor Day

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The 42nd Annual Richmond County Fair will continue Labor Day this Monday, closing out the three-day festivities in Historic Richmond Town. This year’s family fundraising event, located at 441 Clarke Ave., began on Saturday and runs from noon to 7 p.m. Entrances gates for the event are situated at the corners of Richmond Road and St. Patrick’s Place, and Arthur Kill Road and Center Street.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
