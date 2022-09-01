On September 3rd, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Jonathan Wright, 27, of Randolph, for Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree and Criminal Mischief 4th Degree. In October 2021, Troopers responded to a residence in Steamburg for a report of a domestic dispute. Investigation revealed that Wright arrived at the victim’s residence and uninvited and broke the locked door and door jam. The victim was able to flee and call 911 from a neighbor’s residence. Wright fled the scene prior to the Troopers’ arrival and as efforts to locate him had been unsuccessful, a warrant was obtained. Wright was arrested by Troopers at the Jamestown Police Department as he was in JPD’s custody on an unrelated charge. Wright was processed at SP Jamestown, arraigned in the town of Conewango Court and released on his own recognizance. Wright is scheduled to appear in the town of Cold Spring Court later in the month.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO