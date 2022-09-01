Read full article on original website
Related
Teachers picket outside Buffalo schools
Buffalo Public students go back to school Tuesday, but Friday morning, teachers hit the picket line outside many of the schools.
Applebee’s celebrates back to school with free kids meals
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer for many, and local Applebee’s locations are celebrating a new school year with free kids meals. Kids 10 and under can enjoy a free meal at participating Applebee’s locations on Monday, Sept. 5. Participating locations include: Amherst Batavia Buffalo Blasdell Cheektowaga Lancaster Dunkirk […]
Violent Gun Crimes Are The Worst In These 11 New York Counties
While New York has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States, there is still a high incidence of gun violence in the state. Some areas, like Buffalo and New York City, have more violent crimes committed with firearms than others. Violent crimes, as defined by New York, are murder and non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. The rankings below list the number of violent crimes and also those committed with a gun from the most recently released report from 2021.
erienewsnow.com
Troopers: School Bus Driver at Fault in Harborcreek Township Crash
A school bus driver was attempting to make a turn when a crash happened in Harborcreek Township on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on E. Lake Rd. near Lake Haven Ct. around 3:11 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the bus - a 63-year-old Erie man - was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chqgov.com
DHHS Announces An Upcoming Animal Rabies Immunization Clinic
Drive-in Rabies Immunization Clinic Scheduled for September 24 in Carroll. Pre-Registration for Drive-in Rabies Clinics is Required. Pictured above, a veterinarian administering a vaccination. MAYVILLE, N.Y.: -- The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services (CCDHHS) Division of Public Health has announced a free rabies vaccination clinic. The clinic...
wnynewsnow.com
Search For Missing Randolph Woman Underway
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 57-year-old Amy S Hill was last seen at her home on Bowen Road in Randolph on Thursday, September 1 around 5 p.m. Hill, deputies say,...
wnynewsnow.com
Missing Randolph Woman Located
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The search for a missing woman in Randolph has come to an end. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reports 57-year-old Amy S. Hill was found safe following an extensive search on Saturday. Hill, and her dog, were last seen Thursday at their...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Woman Charged With DWI, Accused Of Driving Wrong-way On I-86
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old Jamestown woman is accused of driving while intoxicated after allegedly fleeing police while driving the wrong-way on Interstate-86 in Chautauqua County. New York State Police arrested Jessica Keeler on Saturday. Troopers accused Keeler of driving east in the westbound lane from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnynewsnow.com
Randolph Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – A 36-year-old man is accused of assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute in Randolph over the weekend. Daniel Visker was arrested for third-degree assault on Sunday. Following an investigation by New York State Police, troopers accused Visker of grabbing the victim’s hair,...
wesb.com
Winners of Catt Co Bike Raffle Announced
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced the winners of the Cattaraugus County Fair’s bike raffle Friday. 10-year-old Andrew Nickel of Olean and 9-year-old Lindsay Brown of Randolph won the bikes, however both children gifted the bikes to their younger siblings. The Sheriff’s Association purchased the bikes and helmets....
New semi-automatic rifle law to go into effect
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Starting September 4th, you must be 21 or older to buy a semi-automatic riffle and must have a semi-automatic license to do so. However, if you are under 21 and already have this type of gun, you can keep it without getting a license. “Coming up to this, we’ve seen incredible sales,” said […]
erienewsnow.com
Progressive Eye Disease treated in Erie
Keratoconus is a progressive eye condition that causes thinning of the cornea. The cornea then gradually bulges out into a cone shape leading to light sensitivity and blurred vision. Erie resident Levi Swanson has experienced the ongoing effects of Keratoconus and went 11 years before receiving a definite diagnosis. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nyspnews.com
Wanted man arrested in Jamestown
On September 3rd, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Jonathan Wright, 27, of Randolph, for Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree and Criminal Mischief 4th Degree. In October 2021, Troopers responded to a residence in Steamburg for a report of a domestic dispute. Investigation revealed that Wright arrived at the victim’s residence and uninvited and broke the locked door and door jam. The victim was able to flee and call 911 from a neighbor’s residence. Wright fled the scene prior to the Troopers’ arrival and as efforts to locate him had been unsuccessful, a warrant was obtained. Wright was arrested by Troopers at the Jamestown Police Department as he was in JPD’s custody on an unrelated charge. Wright was processed at SP Jamestown, arraigned in the town of Conewango Court and released on his own recognizance. Wright is scheduled to appear in the town of Cold Spring Court later in the month.
WGRZ TV
Man on lawn struck, killed after Town of Portville crash
PORTVILLE, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man died after being struck by a parked Jeep that was hit by another vehicle in the Town of Portville. Two other people were struck by one or more vehicles in the Route 417 crash early Saturday morning. A 16-year-old girl suffered multiple injuries...
nyspnews.com
Randolph man charged with Assault
On September 4th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Daniel Visker, 36, of Randolph, for Assault 3rd Degree. The Troopers responded to an address in Randolph for a report of a domestic dispute. Investigation revealed that during an argument, Visker grabbed the victim’s hair, kneed her in the face and struck the victim several times in the back of the head, resulting in minor injury. Visker was placed under arrest and processed at SP Jamestown. Visker was then arraigned in the town of Cold Spring Court and released on his own recognizance.
Search for missing wounded victim
Buffalo Police are searching for 23-year-old William Morin of Oneida Street, who was shot early Friday morning on Urban Street in the City of Buffalo. Read more here:
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flood Watch has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following weather alert at 3:04 a.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022:
nyspnews.com
Jamestown resident arrested for DWI
On September 3rd, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Jessica Keeler, 30, of Jamestown, for Driving While Intoxicated. The Troopers and Ellicott Police units responded to I-86 for a report for a report of a vehicle driving east in the westbound lane from Exit 10. Ellicott Police confirmed the speed of the suspect vehicle to be 100 miles per hour and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle failed comply but was eventually stopped at Exit 14 in Kennedy. The driver, Keeler, was placed under arrest by Troopers after failing several SFSTs and transported to SP Jamestown where she refused to provide a breath sample. Keeler was then processed and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.
DUI checkpoint held over Labor Day weekend in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Meadville held a sobriety checkpoint over Labor Day weekend and released those results Monday. PSP Meadville reported that 70 people were stopped around 10 p.m. at a DUI checkpoint in West Mead Township, Crawford County on Saturday, Sept. 3. Here are the results: One DUI alcohol arrest Two […]
Update: 57-year-old woman found safe in Cattaraugus County
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said Amy Hill and Tucker have been found safe. The sheriff's office said Amy S Hill, 57, went missing from the Town of Randolph. She lives on Bowen Road and was last seen at her home on Thursday, Sept. 1...
Comments / 1