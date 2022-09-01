Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
luxury-houses.net
This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC
The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
scoopcharlotte.com
September Restaurant Openings, Coming Soons, Foodie Events, and News You Can Use
Although we may soon be trading swimsuits for sweaters, the food scene around Charlotte shows no sign of cooling down. Read on for the openings, updates and events you need to know about going into September. New & Opening Soon. Summerbird in South End – Open now. Now open...
fox46.com
Customers take one last look at Midnight Diner before relocation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On the last Sunday at its latest location, Midnight Diner customers ordered their last meals before the big move. On Monday, the restaurant announced they were relocating via social media saying, “the last 12 years in this spot have been amazing… We greatly appreciate all the love & support over the years.”
'Representation matters' | Charlotte author showcases Black perspective in series of children's books
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A look through your child's book collection and you'll find it's rare to see many stories that are centered around Black and brown people. Studies show that less than 10% of children's book feature people of color. Through the Me3 Project created by mom and three-time...
Power restored for thousands in southwest Charlotte, Duke Energy confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Power has been restored for Duke Energy customers who faced outages due to equipment going offline on Sunday morning, officials said. The outage was first reported just after 10 a.m. in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte when nearly 5,000 customers were without power, Duke Energy said. Customers in the area witnessed traffic lights as well as businesses in the area without power.
House mover’s final act: A century-old tenant house
Wright, who calls himself a fifth-generation mover, has moved houses like this his whole life. He started with his first at age 12 in Polkton, the Anson County town where he lives. He enjoys the challenge each one presents.
Yelp names two Charlotte-area coffee shops among the top in the US
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area coffee roasters are being recognized among the nation's top coffee shops. Yelp named Charlotte's Enderly Coffee in its list of the top coffee shops in the US, placing it at number 23. In addition, Yelp ranked Indian Land, South Carolina coffee shop Burr & Berry Coffee at number 69 on the list.
These are the 68 best restaurants in North Carolina
The question on everyone's mind is where to go and get it, mindlessly googling phrases like "food near me" and scrolling through countless Yelp reviews until finding a satisfying option to quell our hunger.
WBTV
Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day
North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central faced off on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night. Gastonia police investigating shooting on North King Street. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:47 AM...
Fort Mill neighbors fight to own backyard chickens
The family received a letter in the mail saying they had 15 days to remove the chickens since they violated the ordinance. It said they would have a chance to appeal the notice, but the family was never given that option.
Dorothy Counts-Scoggins tells her story of integrating Charlotte schools 65 years ago this week
Dorothy Counts-Scoggins was one of four black students who integrated Charlotte Public Schools in 1957. That history-making moment was captured in a famous photograph of her walking through a gauntlet of angry whites shouting racial slurs, throwing rocks and spitting at her while the 15-year-old Counts-Scoggins held her composure. She...
North Carolina Woman 'Screamed A Little Bit' After Huge Lottery Win
The lucky player scored a six-figure jackpot in a recent lottery drawing.
charlottemagazine.com
11 Fall Festivals Arriving Soon in Charlotte
Sept. 9-10 From September 9 through 11, tens of thousands of visitors will enjoy the live entertainment, games, vendors, and fresh food at Greek Fest. And even though you can get items like baklava in several places around town, it doesn’t get more handmade than the hours-long baking sessions and preparation from church volunteers. 600 East Blvd., $5 (free for kids 12 and under).
WBTV
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after one person was killed early Monday morning outside of a gas station in northeast Charlotte. Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officials say...
fortmillsun.com
Mayor: Why Fort Mill Won’t Have a Water Crisis Like Mississippi
Mayor Guynn Savage sounds confident that the water crisis currently plaguing Mississippi’s capital would never happen in Fort Mill. That’s because there have been millions invested in the water system that serves our area. “Fort Mill continuously invests in our water system,” Mayor Savage told The Fort Mill...
Teen dies following ATV crash in Spartanburg Co.
A teen died Sunday night following a crash involving an ATV in Spartanburg County.
License plate mismatch turns into frustration for Huntersville woman who parked at Music Factory
CHARLOTTE — A Huntersville woman who attended a show at the AvidXchange Music Factory says she was issued a $75 parking ticket even though she paid for her parking spot at the venue’s designated lot. It all stems from a disagreement over a license plate. Hillary Walker went...
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in North Carolina.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC, is a foodie hub, and some of the best restaurants in town sell seafood. Charlotte’s proximity to the ocean and the influence of Southern comfort food make the seafood scene in Charlotte second to none. I’ve spent a lot of time in Charlotte, and I love seafood,...
WBTV
Charlotte’s gaming community remembers man killed in parking lot hit-and-run
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man hit and killed during a parking lot argument Thursday night at the Concord Walmart was a person, more than a headline. Police say the incident began over a parking spot dispute; the man killed was 55-year-old Leon Fortner of Charlotte. He was the owner of ‘Get Some Game,’ a game and hobby store he opened 12 years ago.
