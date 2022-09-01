DSNY launches expanded ‘special waste’ collection services for Staten Island; here’s how it works

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store ClosuresJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a ConditionBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This FallGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider TradingJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
It Was Only Right Serena Williams Played Her Final Match in NYCGenius TurnerNew York City, NY
Related
Labor Day 2022: A guide to what’s open and closed in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer, is Monday, Sept. 5. The federal holiday is always celebrated in the United States on the first Monday in September to mark the contributions of American workers. It also honors and recognizes the American labor movement. Here’s a look...
How many moving violations were issued on Staten Island in July?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 2,146 moving violations summonses issued on Staten Island in the month of July, according to NYPD traffic data.
NBC New York
Hey New Yorkers, You Can Leave Your Trash Out on Labor Day
Breaking from years of tradition, New York City will offer trash pickup on the Labor Day holiday as part of a new pilot program. The Department of Sanitation announced last week its plan to provide the holiday service thanks to hundreds of workers who volunteered to clear the sidewalks of the five boroughs. An estimated 1,600 workers are expected to be on the streets Monday.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Custom-built, adjacent to Blue Heron Park, Anndale, $3.2M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This five-bedroom, five-bathroom, custom home is located on 257 Poillon Ave., Annadale, and it is priced at $3,200,000, according to the listing on SILive.com. The home is “situated adjacent to Blue Heron Park, with picturesque scenic pond views, an indoor state-of-the-art swimming pool with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Candace (Candy) Sussman, 72, a longtime Children’s Playhouse teacher and grandmother of nine, died Friday. She taught at the New Springville school for 27 years and worked as a property and office manager at a New Brighton business. “She was an empath who never failed to recognize and acknowledge people who touched her life,” said her family. “Whether the tellers in her local bank branch or the familiar servers in her local restaurants or any professional with whom she made contact, Candy made sure to let them know they were appreciated.”
Catalytic converter thefts up 670% on Staten Island; victims lash out: ‘Throw the book at this a--hole’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD’s top brass tweeted a photo last month of a cordless saw, spare blades and a catalytic converter seized by police in Manhattan’s 9th Precinct. A starter kit of sorts for what’s become a massive headache for New Yorkers. “There is...
All 3 Staten Island Community Boards are back in action this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s three Community Boards return to business this week after breaking for the summer, with several construction variances on their agendas and a presentation by the Constructive Partnerships Unlimited, an agency which supports those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Community Boards 1 and...
Arsenic discovered in tap water at LES NYCHA complex
NEW YORK -- Arsenic was discovered in the tap water at a New York City Housing Authority complex in the East Village.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, this affects thousands of residents in a six-block radius.The city is advising families at the Jacob Riis Houses not to drink or cook with the water coming out of their tap. The city is handing out free bottled water to families, and a stand outside is providing water that they can use to bathe and cook with."I got water from that. I used it to bathe my kids because they said we can bathe...
RELATED PEOPLE
2022-2023 NYC school year: Student MetroCards return; OMNY cards planned for next year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Despite the MTA’s new contactless payment method being installed throughout the entire New York City transit system, students will still be swiping MetroCards during the upcoming school year. OMNY, the MTA’s new contactless fare payment, has been rolled out in phases over the past three...
Is this now the most useless traffic light on Staten Island? (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Silver Lake Park Road, a shortcut for drivers going between Forest Avenue and Victory Boulevard, has been permanently closed to traffic. The closure started during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to give people a chance to get out of their houses and breathe some fresh air.
‘Next phase of the new normal’: UFT president weighs in on 2022-2023 academic year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s nearly the start of a new school year as New York City public school children prepare to return to campus during what the city’s teacher union president is calling the “next phase of the new normal.”. Michael Mulgrew, president of the...
NYCHA finds arsenic in water 2 weeks before tenants find out, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Traces of arsenic in tap water were discovered in the Jacob Riis Public Houses in the East Village section of Manhattan two weeks before tenants learned, The City reported. The discovery came after New York City Housing Authority managers learned that tests indicated traces of arsenic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Speeding-limiting car bill more proof of speed camera, Vision Zero failure (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Remember when speed cameras and other Vision Zero measures were going to eliminate all the mayhem on our roads?. It hasn’t worked out that way. The year 2021 turned out to be the deadliest in the city since before Vision Zero was put in place.
viewing.nyc
Vintage Photograph Shows Thousands of Beachgoers on Packed Coney Island Beach in 1975
The Lively Morgue was a daily photo blog from the New York Times in which an original photo from the newspaper's archives is reposted along with tidbits of information gleaned from the historical article it accompanied. Along with a rescan of the original photograph, the backs of each photo were also scanned, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the editorial process of one of the world's best newspapers.
Third new Staten Island Ferry, the Dorothy Day, departs Florida for 14-day journey to New York
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Anchors Aweigh! The third and final new Staten Island Ferry boat is now on its way to New York City after undergoing a successful U.S. Coast Guard inspection. The Dorothy Day is “passenger ready,” and departed the Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s Port St. Joe Shipyard in...
What Went On In Building 23 of New York State’s Infamous ‘Lobotomy Hospital?’
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illnesses. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York Gun Owners May Be Visited by Law Enforcement
Some gun owners or friends of gun owners in New York may be getting a knock on their door from local law enforcement for an interview about purchasing a firearm. Will giving them a copy of the Constitution be enough?. Gun laws in New York changed on September 1. With...
‘Proud to be a leader’ — Meet the new FDNY chief of department, a native Staten Islander
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens remembers looking up to his father, who served as the FDNY’s chief of fire safety during his 32-year career, when he joined the department as a 22-year-old firefighter in 1986. It did not take him long to learn he...
Residents demand information on NYC officials’ plans for opening Staten Island homeless shelters
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pair of North Shore homeless shelters are set to open by the end of the year, and North Shore residents want to know what it will mean for the community. At a Stapleton meeting with Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials, residents used...
Cops arrest NYC assessor with Staten Island ties in overnight melee
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York City assessor with strong Staten Island ties was arrested late Saturday night in connection with a fight in Manhattan that left an “unintended” victim with injuries, according to police and law enforcement sources. Christopher Matusiewicz, 31, who works for the...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
58K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1