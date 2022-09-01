Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
Andor actor confirms exact place in Star Wars timeline
The Star Wars franchise is massive, and shows no signs of slowing down either. From The Star Wars movies to all of the sci-fi series based in a galaxy far, far away, it’s no secret that keeping track of the IP can be tricky, especially as it is constantly growing with new content and stories. Luckily, the latest Star Wars series, Andor, won’t be leaving all of us fans scratching our heads in confusion, as Disney has confirmed where in the vast Star Wars timeline the upcoming show will take place.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Fans Slam Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Performance at the 2022 VMAs: ‘Lackluster,’ ‘Lazy,’ and ‘Low Energy’
Fans are slamming Nicki Minaj's performance of "Super Freaky Girl" at the 2022 MTV VMAs as "lazy" and "lackluster."
Stephen King's New Netflix Movie Finally Has A Release Date
This summer, Stephen King fans were delivered some really rough news. While writer/director Gary Dauberman’s Salem’s Lot (based on King’s book of the same name) had been scheduled to be released in time for this year’s Halloween season, the film was first pushed to April 2023 and then taken off the 2023 movie release schedule entirely. We’re still waiting to see what Warner Bros. decides to do with the movie – but for right now Constant Readers can get excited because Netflix has announced the release date for what now will be the next Stephen King adaptation: John Lee Hancock’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
Top Gun: Maverick’s Val Kilmer Shows Off Incredible Gift for Movie’s Milestone Achievement
Val Kilmer is taking a well-deserved victory lap over the success of this year’s biggest blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick. Though the film is streaming on demand, it’s still doing well in theaters. The veteran actor took to his official Twitter to share a fun memento the film’s producer sent him.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Miles Teller’s Next Role Revealed
Top Gun: Maverick is still the talk of the town with its unprecedented success still generating big dollars. The film would not be the success it is if it wasn’t for the performances of its talented cast. It’s, of course, led by megastar Tom Cruise, but Top Gun: Maverick also features an exceptional supporting cast. Another name whose stock has grown since the film’s release is Miles Teller who played Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw.
Olivia Wilde Ducks For Cover, Hides Face In First Outing Since Shia LaBeouf Leaked Private Video
Olivia Wilde stepped out for the first time amid controversy, and the embattled director appeared worried, unlike the title of her new movie. The actress, 38, broke cover to run errands despite being slammed in the headlines after Shia LaBeouf called her out for claiming she fired him — and leaked proof she didn't. Wilde attempted to go incognito, pulling her baseball cap down over the top of her face in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Radar has discovered. Wearing a pair of black leggings, a cropped shirt reading: "flopp," and a green hat, the mom of two tried to blend in...
thedigitalfix.com
Kraven the Hunter’s secret villain gives hints about the character
Kraven the Hunter, the movie about one of Spider-Man‘s most famous foes, has its own secret villain. And, now we know a little bit more about the unrevealed antagonist thanks to comments from the actor. The action movie‘s secret villain, who will act as the antagonist to Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
ComicBook
Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals Another Major God in Deleted Scene
Thor: Love and Thunder introduced entire new leagues of gods and cosmic entities into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but apparently we were supposed to get even more of them than we saw! A new Thor 4 deleted scene called "Looking for Zeus" has been released online, and it shows Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and his teammates Korg (Taika Waititi) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) coming to Omnipotent City to seek an audience with Zeus – only to be accosted by Zeus's son, Dionysus.
thedigitalfix.com
Brendan Fraser praises lead actor of cancelled Batgirl movie
Brendan Fraser has heaped praise on his Batgirl co-star Leslie Grace, who was set to lead the recently cancelled Batgirl movie. The superhero movie was set to be the venue for the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman, while starring J.K. Simmons as commissioner Gordon, and Brendan Fraser as the villainous Firefly.
Wondering Why Daemon Stole Baelon's Dragon Egg? What to Know About Dragon Bonding
"House of the Dragon" takes place during the Targaryen golden age, centuries before "Game of Thrones" and during an era filled with dragons and their powerful human riders. How does the bond between dragon and rider form? It's complicated, but it's also pivotal to the power plays that take place within House Targaryen.
thedigitalfix.com
One Harry Potter villain scared Stephen King, and it’s not Voldemort
The fifth Harry Potter book – Order of the Phoenix – was delivered into the hungry arms of a rabid fanbase in the summer of 2003. And Entertainment Weekly asked one of the other most successful authors of all time – Stephen King – to review it.
SFGate
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes ‘Black Panther’ as Fifth-Highest Grossing Movie Ever in North America
The film returned to the top of box office charts over Labor Day weekend, adding $7.9 million between Friday and Monday and bringing ticket sales to $701 million. According to Paramount, “Maverick” is the only film to ever be No. 1 at the domestic box office for both Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 Ending Explained: How Daemon’s Epic Fight Against Crabfeeder Introduces New Dragon Seasmoke
House of the Dragon Episode 3 finally introduces us to a third fully grown dragon in this era of Game of Thrones. While the episode opens with Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Caraxes lighting up Crabfeeder cronies (and stomping on his own men), it is young Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) and his trusty dragon Seasmoke who turn the tide of the final battle in the War of the Stepstones. If you found yourself thinking that Laenor was randomly riding Daemon’s dragon Caraxes, that’s okay! HBO’s House of the Dragon doesn’t officially introduce us to Seasmoke. But honestly coming out of nowhere is kind of what Seasmoke does best in the books…
epicstream.com
Black Panther 2: Namor Artist Lambasts Tenoch Huerta's Physique
It's been long overdue but Marvel Studios is finally bringing Namor the Sub-Mariner to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and right off the bat, the character is being treated as a huge deal, being one of the "antagonists" in the upcoming Black Panther sequel. click to enlarge. + 2. Credit: Marvel...
Olivia Wilde Says Harry Styles ‘Gobsmacked’ Everyone While Filming ‘Don’t Worry Darling’: He Was a ‘Wild Animal’
While Olivia Wilde might be enamored with Harry Styles romantically, she also says he commanded the cameras in a primal, undeniable way while filming 'Don't Worry Darling.'
Everything ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Has Said About the Status of the Prequel ‘The First 9’
Before the end of ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ Kurt Sutter was actually in talks to produce the prequel series ‘The First 9.’
